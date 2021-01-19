  1. Outdoors

The Best Cheap Drone Deals for January 2021

If you’re looking for a cheap drone deal, your timing is excellent. Drone prices continue to fall as the markets for hobbyist and action video drones soar. As drones continue to, um, fly off the shelves, many features that were available only in drones with multi-thousand-dollar price tags just a few years ago, are now found in much more affordable drone models — in some cases for less than $300. The vast selection of drones with different feature sets can be confusing, but we’ve done the field work to find the best cheap drone deals available today. We’ll continue to update this post as feature lists continue to climb and prices drop.

Today’s Best Cheap Drone Deals
Expires soon

Holy Stone HS120D GPS Drone

$136 $160
The Holy Stone HS 120D offers 1080p video and many useful features found on drones several times its price.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $20 off
Expires soon

Potensic T25 GPS Drone

$140 $160
The Potensic T25 is a great deal at under $200, with 1080p live video capabilities, and a range of up to 300 meters.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Snaptain S5C WiFi FPV Drone

$70 $80
The inexpensive and well-reviewed Snaptain S5C is a great entry point into an FPV drone for beginners.
Buy at Walmart
Extra $20 off with on-page coupon
Expires soon

Holy Stone HS720E 4K Drone

$320 $340
For the hardcore drone enthusiast in need of 4K footage, the Holy Stone HS720E is an excellent go-to thanks to its ease of use and nearly a full hour of battery life for long, beautiful shoots.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

SNAPTAIN A15H Foldable FPV WiFi Drone

$63 $80
Foldable lightweight Snaptain drone with a 720p HD camera with realtme Wi-Fi transmission to smartphone app. Intelligent voice control. 15% off with coupon on product page.
Buy at Walmart
$40 Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Ruko F11 Pro Drone 4K

$260 $300
With 30 minutes of flight time and 4K video capabilities, the Ruko F11 is definitely a bargain.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Snaptain SP500 Drone

$150 $180
This Snaptain SP500 drone is incredibly simple to use, packed with a well-rounded arsenal of features for you to enjoy, including 1080p video, auto-hovering, and even Wi-Fi transmission.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Snaptain SP650 Drone

$90 $110
This Snaptain S650 drone is great for entry-level flyers with 1080p video recording and various modes that let you experience all that the open sky has to offer.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Holy Stone HS165 Drone

$110 $130
Trigger your f(l)ight or flight instincts with the Holy Stone HS165 drone, capable of capturing videos in spectacular 1080p while harboring a number of flying modes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Snaptain SP700 GPS Drone

$170 $200
The SP700's brushless motor emits less noise in flight, and keeps the drone hovering stably in windier conditions.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

$1,349 $1,439
Elevate your scenic photography to new heights with the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom drone, featuring a 48-megapixel camera and 1080p lossless video for photorealistic multimedia.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Snaptain SP600 WiFi FPV Drone

$70 $100
The SP600 might not have all the bells and whistles of more expensive drones, but it's a great option for beginners as it is super easy to fly.
Buy at Walmart
Extra 5% discount with coupon
Expires soon

DEERC D10 Drone

$57 $65
The DEERC D10 foldable drone is an incredibly cheap and beginner-friendly drone with all the essentials. It has a 720p camera and can fly for up to 24 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose a Drone

The entry threshold to the drone hobby and sport is low. You don’t need a license to operate a drone — although you must register the craft with the FAA. As you likely already know, there’s a wide range of  differences among the hundreds of drone models on the market. If you get the fever and continue to advance and improve your drone pilot skills, odds are you’ll want to upgrade. You may also want to trade up when drones with new features hit the market. Whether you’re a novice or seasoned expert, however, there are a few major factors to consider as you choose your next drone.

  • Purpose and Experience: If you’re buying your first drone, keep it simple. Just as you wouldn’t buy a Formula One race car for a daily driver, it’s not a great idea to buy a high-performance, high-cost first drone. Start with a low-cost drone designed for beginners to help you learn and to avoid wallet pain if you crash it or lose it. Once you get the hang of drone piloting, you’ll feel more confident spending the money for a drone with greater speed, range, and video capabilities.
  • Photo and Video Capabilities: Image and video capture are a primary enjoyment factor for many drone pilots. Drone video cameras generally start 720p resolution and can go as high as 4K. Video refresh rate is important, and anything slower than 60 frames per second (fps) could look a bit choppy for some viewers. For general use,  a higher refresh (up to 60 fps) is more important than higher resolution. HD resolution, or 1080p, is sufficient for most amateur purposes.
  • Speed and Range: You will find that there are trade-offs between battery run time, drone operating distance capability, and drone speed. If you want a drone to follow you while you jog, hike, or ride a bike, for example, range and speed aren’t as important as operating time.
  • Extra Features: Yesterday’s hot drone features are now often commonplace, especially with midrange-priced models. GPS Follow Me mode, Auto Return Home, and multiple flying modes are increasingly available at most price levels. Image stabilization and obstacle avoidance capabilities are more than checkbox features, because performance for both can vary significantly between drone brands and models.
  • Cost: Even though drone prices have dropped significantly, price is still usually a fair indicator of relative performance, features, and quality. Drones that cost less than $100 are usually all that a beginner needs and models that sell for over $1,000 are most appropriate for expert or even commercial use. The sweet spot between $150 to $600 or $700 (with prices dropping) is where most casual or club drone pilots should find all or more than they need. The values are particularly astounding between $150 to $300.

