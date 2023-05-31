 Skip to main content
This bundle saves you $300 on a lawn mower, string trimmer, and leaf blower

Looking for lawn mower deals? We can do better than that with Best Buy offering a great bundle including a Greenworks lawn mower, string trimmer, and a leaf blower for $700. You save $300 off the regular price of $1,000 plus you’re going to score a much better maintained lawn than before. If you’re serious about your lawn care, you need this bundle. It’s unlikely to stick around for long but if you take a quick look below at what else you need to know, you can get straight to making an informed purchase.

Why you should buy the Greenworks Ultimate Outdoor Combo Kit

Learning how to mow a lawn is one thing but you really need to make sure you have the right equipment to do so. Greenworks is a reliable name in the business which is why this combo kit is worth checking out. The three-piece bundle includes a 21-inch self-propelled brushless lawn mower that’s capable of tackling the toughest of lawns. Its SmartCut technology constantly monitors grass conditions, then automatically adapts to give you the perfect amount of power to get the lawn cut neatly. Its rear wheel drive system also has variable speed control to help you, while there are high-intensity LED headlights for mowing in all lighting conditions.

Alongside the potent lawn mower is a 13-inch String Trimmer. With a 13-inch cutting path, you can choose a speed picking out whether you want more power or longer run-time. A variable speed trigger means you’re always in control and able to easily move around plants and shrubs. To round things off, the 730cfm blower helps you tackle tough yard debris with up to 170MPH of high-velocity air speed and blowing power enabling you to be in full control. Combine this kit with the best lawn care products and you’ll be delighted with the results.

Normally, you’d pay $1,000 for the Greenworks Ultimate Outdoor Combo Kit but right now, the set is down to $700 at Best Buy. A great price for a three-piece kit that’s well-suited for helping you get your garden in order, buy it now to get the garden you deserve.

