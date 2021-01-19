Are you shopping for an electric bike? The selection of e-bikes has risen rapidly in the last two years. You can find great e-bike deals quite easily today. The best approach is to be sure you consider both the price and the best use of any electric bike deals. In the following sections, we include today’s best e-bike deals and how to find the best electric bikes for every kind of ride.
Today’s Best Cheap Electric Bike Deals
Ariel X-Class$1,599
Powerful moped style e-bike with up to 50 miles range and 30+ mph. Dual suspension and fat tire for smoother ride. Optional longer seats and carrying racks and baskets add to this bike's versatility.
Ariel M-Class Urban Electric Bike$1,649
Compact mid-rise e-bike designed for city commuting and use. Middrive motor and hydraulic disc brakes. Fenders keep your clothes dry. Can take optional front and rear racks.
Super73-S1$1,800
Fat tire mini-bike style electric bike with up to 30 to 50 miles range per battery charge depending on speed, weight, and terrain. Fine for street and moderate off-road riding. Top speed up to 28 mph.
Ariel X-Class 52V$1,899
Go further faster with the 52-volt version of this fat tire moped-style adventure bike. Front and rear suspension add to ride smoothness and hydraulic disc brakes add stopping power.
GHOST Hybride Square Trekking B1.8 AL Step-Through Electric Bike$2,174
This bike is great for everyday use. It has a luggage carrier to make traveling easier, especially when you're doing errands. It also comes with a 500W battery so you can use a light at night.
Juiced Bikes Scrambler$1,599
This minibike style e-bike has a long, comfortable seat and front fork suspension. The Scrambler is a good off-road bike and can go up to 28 mph. Headlight and brake light.
Super73-Z1$1,260
A good choice for a new rider, this smaller e-bike has a low seat height, maximum 20 mph speed and a range up to 20 miles per charge. A good choice for neighborhood riding.
Hyper E-ride Electric Mountain Bike$598
Enjoy one of the best bike rides of your life with this Electric Mountain Bike! Ride at top speeds of 20 miles-per-hour, whether you're in the city streets or up on the mountains.
Hifashion Folding Electric Mountain Bike$676
Any tumultuous path is feared by any bike rider, not with this folding electric bike's wheels made of aluminum alloy and anti-slip wear resistant thick tire.
Super73-S2$2,445
Minibike style performance fat tire e-bike with aggressive tread 20-inch tires and an estimated range of 40 to 75 miles depending on speed. Good for urban sport riding.
Kent Step Through Electric Bike$698
Pedal to your heart’s content while getting where you need to go in no time with the Kent 700C 8-Speed 36V Step Through Electric Bicycle. It's perfect for ages 14 and up.
Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2$2,999
This powerful minibike-style electric bike has front and rear suspension, mirrors, turn signals, and two batteries. Range up to 100 miles and top speed 30+.
Ariel Grizzly - 52V Dual Motor$2,799
A true adventure-ready e-bike the Grizzly 52V has two motors, two batteries, and dual suspension. Fat Tires, fenders, and adjustable handlebars all add to your comfort. Go pretty much anywhere.
Ariel C-Class Electric Commuter Bike$1,799
Set up for city or village riding, this e-bike has a smooth mid-drive motor, hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear fenders to protect your clothes, and a rear rack for carrying your stuff.
hycore T1 28 inch Rear Electric Wheel Bicycle Conversion Kit$1,000
Turn your regular bike into a cool e-bike just by changing its rear end wheel with this hycore Rear Electric Wheel Conversion Kit.
Hiboy P10 Folding Electric Bike$429
Save yourself from the tiring traffic jams by ordering this portable, foldable electric bike by Hiboy, capable of driving at 15.5 mph and last for up to 18.6 miles with its 7.5 AH battery.
Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain-Style Electric Bicycle, 21 Speeds$898
This mountain-style e-bike sports a steel frame with a coil spring suspension fork, making it perfect for bike paths or roads. Its controllable motor provides assistance for lengthy travel times.
Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike, 36 Volt Battery, 20+ Mile Range, 700C Wheels, Black$598
If you are on the hunt for electric bike deals, check out Walmart’s discount on the 700C Hyper E-Ride for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Ariel D-Class Dual-Motored Scrambler Ebike$2,199
Minibike-style e-bike for adventure riders has two motors, one on each wheel for greater traction on the beach, in snow, or off-road. Range per charge varies form 20-40 miles, top speed is 28 mph.
Juiced Bikes Scorpion$1,499
This moped-style e-bike gives a smooth ride fat tires and front and rear suspension. Easy to mount step-thru frame, includes mirrors, turn signals, and a luggage rack. Class 3, up to 28 mph.
Super73-RX$3,245
Super73's top-of-the-line performance e-bike with dual adjustable suspension, connected electronics, 2000-watt peak power motor, top speed 30+ and 40 to 75 mile range per charge depending on mode.
How to Choose an Electric Bike
It’s not hard to find good deals on electric bikes. However, you need to be careful about the type of and design purpose of any e-bike. There are now electric bikes for such a wide range of purposes that you want to be sure you select an e-bike that’s both a good deal and appropriate for your intended use.
- Type of E-bike: The single most important factor in choosing an electric bike is the type of bike. Major e-bike types include electric mountain bikes, cruiser e-bikes, city commuter e-bikes, performance e-bikes, folding electric bikes, fat tire e-bikes, and electric cargo bikes. The list actually goes on and on. If you want to use an e-bike to commute to work, you’ll have different primary considerations than if you’re looking for an e-bike to take two toddlers in bike seats with you when you go grocery shopping. An e-bike to pack in your RV will most likely look a whole lot different than a performance e-bike that’s best suited for competing on a track. If you’re not sure what type of electric bike is best for you, ask friends or others who have experience with e-bikes.
- How You Will Use It: The type of e-bike notwithstanding, your primary use matters. If you need an electric bike you can depend on for a 20-mile commute to work every day, your requirements likely be very different from someone who just wants to noodle around the neighborhood or ride along the beach.
- Your Experience Level: If you can ride a bicycle, you can ride an e-bike, but motorcycle experience will help also. You may find yourself sharing the road with cars and other vehicles so experience and knowledge of bike safety can matter a lot, very quickly. Some of the faster e-bikes available today can go above the electric bicycle limits for legal road use, so if you’re not experienced, you’ll want to either take a lot of time and put on a lot of miles for practice before heading out on the road.
- Laws and Legal Considerations: State laws differ in the U.S. about the classes, maximum speeds, and where you can legally ride electric bikes. The rules are different for whether you need to have a motorcycle license, minimum age, helmet use, insurance, or whether you need a driver’s license or even a motorcycle license. Check your state’s electric bicycle laws before you buy. There are also federal laws that regulate e-bike use in national parks and other federal lands.
- Service and Support: Electric vehicles in general don’t need a lot of service, and that’s true for the electric power components of e-bikes. Bicycles in general, however, need service frequently. Some local bicycle shops won’t work on e-bikes for a variety of reasons, so if you’ll need professional help to change tires or adjust and maintain your e-bike on a regular basis, be sure you have a local place that will help. Manufacturer service centers are not very common among e-bikes, although some electric bike dealers will service all brands.
