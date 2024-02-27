REI just knocked 40% off one of its most popular electric bikes

Whether for fun or for a legitimate means of commuting, an electric bike can be a good thing to hop onto. REI currently has its bestselling electric bike seeing a significant discount. The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike is available in a couple of colors and each are marked down to $899. The is a $500 savings from the bike’s regular price of $1,499. Free shipping to your nearest REI is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike

Electric bikes have become incredibly popular over the last decade, with the technology and battery life improving with each generation. The best electric bikes offer comfort, speed, and lengthy ride times, and the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike is no different. Not only is it in the conversation with some of the best electric bikes, but it’s also REI’s bestselling electric bike. This is due to its range of great features and good pricing made even better by this 40% discount currently taking place. In terms of its external appearance, it’s available in both blue and black colors, has heavy-gauge spokes, and even comes equipped with a battery lock so you can park it around town.

When it comes to the technical specs of the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike, the first thing that should be noted is that it can get between 30-40 miles of use on a single battery charge. The motor is a Bafang 350-watt hub-drive motor, and it offers a smooth ride with five pedal-assist modes, as well as a walking mode. It has front and rear lights, tires with extra resilient Double Defense construction, and hydraulic disc brakes that deliver reliable stopping power. The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike also includes a rear rack that can support up to 59 pounds.

Right now at REI you can grab the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike for $899. This is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,499, and one of the better deals you’ll find on an electric bike. This is REI’s bestselling bike, so you won’t be alone in eying the savings. Click over to REI now to grab this deal while you can.

