Best Way Day Washer-Dryer Deals for 2021

Way Day deals have arrived and with it comes a bevy of great home-focused deals from Wayfair. That includes some great Way Day washer-dryer deals that are well worth checking out if your washer-dryer needs upgrading or you’re buying your very first one. Read on as we round up all the best Way Day washer-dryer deals as well as look at whether now is a good time to buy a washer-dryer and what you should look for before you hit the buy button. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Best Way Day Washer-Dryer Deals
Expires soon

Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top Loading Washer with Gas Dryer

1477 1598
This Whirlpool washer and dryer bundle will complete your laundry room. Enjoy various wash cycles for your dirty clothes, as well as an Accudry Sensor Drying System to fully dry them afterwards.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Equator 24 inch Compact New Version All-in-One Combo Washer-Dryer

1109 1279
This all-in-one unit conveniently combines a washer and dryer into a compact unit, taking up minimal floor space. It has dual fans for quick drying and can be programmed to wash at a later time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.5 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

1800
Both washer and dryer feature steam which eliminates stains without pretreating.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung Front-Loading Smart Wi-Fi Washer and Electric Dryer with Steam

1600
The 4.5 cubic foot Samsung front-loading washer with smart capabilities is bundled with the accompanying 7.5 cubic foot smart electric dryer, both with steam washing for total cleaning.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Electrolux Titanium Front Load Laundry Pair with Gas Dryer

1079 1199
This front-load washer features SmartBoost Technology Steam and a 15-minute fast wash. The dryer has steam, Predictive Dry and Instant Refresh settings.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. Top-Loading Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer

1360 1440
Bundle includes a Samsung 5.0-cubic-foot,10-cycle top-loading washer and a Samsung 7.4-cubic-foot, 10-cycle electric dryer, both in white.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Equator 1200 RPM Compact Convertible Combo Washer Dryer in White

1229 1463
For an environmentally sustainable washer-dryer, this one from Equator lets you do your laundry and drying in one go without worrying about floor space or how much water you'll use for each batch.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer and Stackable Electric Dryer

1600 1800
Bundle together a 12-cycle high-efficiency steam front-loading washer and a 4 cubic foot 12-cycle electric dryer in white.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung 5.0 Cubic Foot 10-Cycle Top-Loading Washer

680 720
Large enough to handle your loads and quick enough to cut down laundry time. It has a built-in faucet to pre-treat stained clothes and an easy-access tub to easily reach the bottom, stretch-free.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung 5 Cu. Ft. Front-Loading Smart Wi-Fi Washer with Steam

1080 1170
This 5 cubic-foot Samsung washing machine with steam wash has smart capabilities and 12 different cycles for highly efficient cleaning as well as five temperature settings for optimized laundry.
Buy at Best Buy

Should You Buy a Washer-Dryer on Way Day?

Like with any major purchase, it’s important to consider a few general factors beforehand. For instance, what’s your budget? Once you know that, you know exactly which Way Day washer-dryer deals to overlook, either because you can’t stretch that far or because they’re way too budget range for your needs. As well as that, do you really need a washer-dryer? The Way Day washer-dryer deals are a pretty good time to buy one thanks to Wayfair focusing its efforts on home items. Sure, you could wait for Prime Day or Black Friday but buy it now and, well, you’ve got it now, right? Obviously, if you’re not in a rush though, this decision could be trickier.

Once you’ve figured out your budget and that you definitely need a new washer-dryer, there are some other things to consider.

Like with any major appliance purchase, you need to be sure that your washer-dryer fits in your current setup. Measure the space you plan on placing it and check that it will actually fit. If this is your first ever washer-dryer, check that it fits through the doors needed to get into its living space too! You don’t want to have to deal with awkward returns or knowing that you missed out on a different great deal simply because you didn’t plan around what size washer-dryer you needed. Related to that, consider if you need a small or larger washer-dryer. Living alone? You’ll be fine with a small washer-dryer than a family of four or more would require. The beauty here is that the Way Day washer-dryer deals cover every kind of need.

It’s also important to think about energy efficiency. A more energy-efficient washer-dryer will save you money in the long run, as well as help the environment. A winner all around, look out for the Energy Star label to help you get started.

Also, check out the features of your potential washer-dryer. You might not need many. If you simply want to toss some clothes in the wash and do a basic cleaning job, you really don’t need a smart washer-dryer that connects via Bluetooth, has complex set routines, or other fancy features. We won’t blame you if you’re tempted into it though and can afford to stretch that little bit further. The beauty behind Way Day washer-Dryer deals is that you should be able to get more for your money so this could be the ideal time to try putting some extra features into your daily routine.

