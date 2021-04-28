  1. Food & Drink
Best Way Day Refrigerator Deals for 2021

By

Way Day deals are upon us and that means it’s a fantastic time to buy some new appliances for your home. If you’re looking for a new refrigerator then these Way Day refrigerator deals are the ones for you. To save you time, we’ve rounded up all the best refrigerator sales and prices as part of Way Day, and looked at whether you should buy a refrigerator right now and why it makes sense. Keep it locked here as we help you out each step of the buying process.

Best Way Day Refrigerator Deals
Expires soon

Samsung - 28 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone™ Drawer

2699 2999
With a beautiful design, a modern dispenser, polished doors, sleek handles, and efficient compartments and drawers, you can never go wrong with this Samsung refrigerator.
Buy at ABT
BACKORDERED
Expires soon

GE - 21.8 Cubic Foot Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator

1709 1899
This two-door 21.8-cubic foot counter-depth side-by-side refrigerator/freezer has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

NewAir Freestanding Wine & Beverage Fridge Bundle

640 730
Attention, wine lovers! We found a spacious fridge that will keep bottles chilled at an ideal temperature. The sturdy steel shelves can also hold 126 beverage cans.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Samsung Stainless Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator - RT21M6213SR

989 1099
This refrigerator offers the utmost storage flexibility with adjustable shelves, drawers, and a versatile Flexzone compartment that converts your freezer to a fridge.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Insignia™ - 26.6 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator - Stainless Steel

1400 1500
This Insignia French door refrigerator has LED lights to illuminate its interior. Pullout freezer drawers keep frozen items within reach while removable shelves and bins offer endless storage options
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

645 910
Coming in a slim size with an 8.8 cu. ft. capacity, this Summit refrigerator has 4 door racks and a large freezer for all your food items. It's also frost-free, which saves you defrosting time.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung - 17.6 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator

764 849
Featuring Samsung's innovated FlexZone, you can easily convert space from refrigerator to freezer to suit your space needs. The twin-cooling technology keeps humidity levels precise.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

LG Door-in-Door 26.0 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

1598 1799
The versatile 26.0 cubic-foot LG side-by-side refrigerator features door-in-door and thru-the-door ice and water.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

GE - Profile Series 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Door In Door

3419 3799
The flexible and functional door-in-door feature of this GE fridge has a rotating bin to keep all of your favorites within easy reach. Built-in Wi-Fi brings your kitchen smarts to a new level.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung - 21.8 Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator

1498 1664
This french door refrigerator in classic stainless steel has gallon-size door bins and two humidity-controlled crispers. An energy-saving alert sounds when the door is left open.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Frigidaire Stainless Steel 33-inch Side Refrigerator

1169 1299
With a 22.1 cu. ft. capacity, this refrigerator can store all your essential food items, from bottled drinks to fruits and vegetables. This is perfect for families that get large amounts in groceries.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung - Family Hub 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator

2879 3199
Samsung's Family Hub french door refrigerator is connected living at its finest with a fingerprint-resistant finish, extra-large ice maker, water and ice dispenser in door. Wi-Fi and Bixby connected.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

LG Stainless Steel Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

2549 2750
Complement your smart home with a smart refrigerator from LG. It is Wi-Fi enabled and has six temperature sensors along with an auto-closing door hinge.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

GE 3.1 Cu Ft Double-Door Compact Refrigerator GDE03GGKWW

249 290
This double-door mini refrigerator has separate compartments for frozen and fresh foods, complete with door shelves, can rack, and clear crisper drawer for storing various foods and beverages.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

GE Stainless Steel 25.3 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator

1259 1399
This GE refrigerator has multilevel drawers, adjustable shelves, and bins for storage. It also features an advanced water filtration system to reduce traces of chemicals in water and ice.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Avanti 7.4 Cu. Ft. Two Door Apartment Size Refrigerator

317 449
If you're living in a studio apartment, this Avanti fridge will fit perfectly in your kitchen. It has adjustable and removable glass shelves so you can fit several items into this compact fridge.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Samsung Family Hub 27.9 Cubic-Foot 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator

3898 4332
Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator shows what's inside without opening a door, or even being in the same room. The FlexZone section can switch between freezer and refrigerator as needed.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Samsung - Family Hub 27.7 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

3418 3799
Use the Samsung Family Hub french door refrigerator as a digital family connection point and bulletin board. FlexZone drawer has adjustable temperature settings and is Wi-Fi connected.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Frigidaire FFTR2021TW 30 Top Freezer Refrigerator

737 819
This Frigidaire unit features a spacious 204 cubic foot capacity to store food in all shapes and sizes with enough shelves and drawers for storage flexibility.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

GE - 25.1 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator

1619 1799
Get water and ice at the touch of a button without even opening the door of this spacious side-by-side fridge.
Buy at ABT

Should You Buy a Refrigerator on Way Day?

Way Day might not be the biggest sales event out there but generally, if you need a new refrigerator, you need it right now. That means you won’t want to wait it out for Black Friday where the deals are at their best and even Prime Day is probably too distant. Fortunately, the Way Day refrigerator deals are generally worth checking out thanks to the focus on home appliances and other items.

As always, before you dip into the sales, think about your budget. Are you fine with a basic refrigerator or can you afford more so you gain some extra features and maybe some improved energy efficiency? Don’t be afraid to set your budget and stick to it. A good deal is only a good deal if you can afford it.

Once you’ve figured out these basics, it’s worth thinking about what kind of refrigerator you need. As with any major appliance, measure up your space. If you’re replacing an existing refrigerator, this should be extra simple as you probably want it to cover up the same amount of space.

Know what space you’ve got? Consider if you need a top-freezer or bottom-freezer refrigerator, or you’d prefer a side-by-side design instead. It all depends on how you want things laid out and how much space you’ve got too. Still, Way Day refrigerator deals are a good time to go crazy as you should be able to get more bang for your buck thanks to good sales.

Consider what kind of extra features you want. Good energy efficiency is important as it’ll save you money in the long run but other features might simply be useful bonuses. Decide if you want an ice maker or water dispenser, for instance, or whether you’ll never get round to using them. Of course, these will need to be hooked up to your plumbing system so it’s important to plan ahead if you do want an ice maker.

Once you’ve figured out what’s best for you, check out our Way Day refrigerator deals listed above and see what aligns with your needs. Odds are there’s something here that’s ideally suited. Just make sure you don’t overspend or miss out on something crucial for your household.

