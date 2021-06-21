  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Cycling Deals for 2021

By

Summer is here and the weather is gorgeous. If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day cycling deals, it’s finally here, so get shopping. Whether your shopping list starts with a new bike or even several new bikes, or if you still love your bike but want to gear up on accessories and apparel, you’ll find Prime Day cycling sales in all categories of Prime Day deals.

This year’s Prime Day has already proved a prediction we made earlier this year. We predicted that Prime Day 2021 would not only be much bigger than last October’s delayed Prime Day 2020 but that this year’s sale would even have the most deals and the best sales ever. Prime Day cycling sales are proving to be just as strong as the Prime Day tent deals, Prime Day kayak deals, Prime Day camping deals, Prime Day fishing deals, and just about every outdoor sport or exercise you can think of.

Best Prime Day Cycling Deals

Ancheer 26-Inch Folding Electric Bike

$814 $1,222
Whether its for a leisurely ride in the suburbs or a commute to the big city, this Ancheer electric bike is adaptable to any purpose with its three modes that can adjust to your preferred speed.
Buy at Walmart

Schwinn Signature Largo 7 26-Inch Cruiser Bike

$400 $450
Made with a twist shifter system to switch between seven speeds for uphill rides, this bike is great for everyday adventures—be it on the road or a mountain pass.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nishiki Men's Pueblo 26-inch Mountain Bike

$280 $330
The Nishiki men's Pueblo 26-inch mountain bike has a heat-treated steel frame and 60mm fork travel, allowing it to handle the hills and trails with a Shimano drivetrain and aluminum wheels.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Kent Step Through Electric Bike

$698 $998
Pedal to your heart’s content while getting where you need to go in no time with the Kent 700C 8-Speed 36V Step Through Electric Bicycle. It's perfect for ages 14 and up.
Buy at Walmart

Nishiki Men's Tamarack Comfort Bike

$280 $410
Niishiki's 26-inch Tamarack Comfort Bike's steel frame gives the bike its strength and a gel saddle and 60mm front fork to smooth your ride.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher 24-inch Mountain Bike

$350 $400
With its aluminum frame and 24-inch tires, the Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher mountain bike is ready for any kind of adventure.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike, 36 Volt Battery, 20+ Mile Range, 700C Wheels, Black

$648 $798
If you are on the hunt for electric bike deals, check out Walmart’s discount on the 700C Hyper E-Ride for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Buy at Walmart

GT Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike

$500 $670
Navigate rocky terrain quickly with this GT bicycle. It offers optimal durability and handling so you can ride without worrying about toppling over.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Folding Electric Mountain Bike

$885 $1,533
Fall in love with the outdoors again with this foldable, durable, and fast electric mountain bike. Ride at speeds of up to 24 mph thanks to its 500W motor!
Buy at Walmart

Schwinn Women's Standpoint 27.5-Inch Mountain Bike

$400 $430
This is a moderate-performance mountain bike with an aluminum frame for strength and reduced weight and a Schwinn suspension for control. All-terrain tires mean you never have to turn around.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Top Brands and Gear Sale on Evo

Up to 50% off
Equip yourself for your next bike ride with the best brands of mountain bike gear like Dakine, Devinci, Pearl Izumi and more in this sale!
Buy at Evo

Schwinn Loop Adult Folding Bike with 20-inch Wheels and 7-Speed Drivetrain

$285 $430
The lightweight step-through folding frame with 20-inch wheels folds for easy storage. 7-speed shifter, front and rear pull brakes, and detachable nylon bag for rear carrier. Perfect for the commute.
Buy at Amazon

GT Men's Avalanche 29-Inch Mountain Bike

$750 $1,070
The right bike for intermediate and advanced riders, this GT bike has an aircraft-quality aluminum triple triangle frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27 speeds.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn Men's GTX 3 Hybrid Bike

$400 $480
The Schwinn GTX 3 rides on 700C tires and comes in an aluminum frame, Suntour fork, and Shimano drive.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Hiboy P10 Folding Electric Bike

$419 $469
Save yourself from the tiring traffic jams by ordering this portable, foldable electric bike by Hiboy, capable of driving at 15.5 mph and lasting for up to 18.6 miles with its 7.5Ah battery.
Buy Now

GT Men's Avalanche 29-inch Mountain Bike

$750 $1,070
Take the 29-inch GT Avalanche mountain bike on different trails with its aluminum frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27-speeds.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher 24-Inch Mountain Bike

$350 $400
Rated for people from 4-foot, 6-inches tall to 5-foot, 5-inches tall, this bike's aluminum frame, front suspension fork, and seven-speed twist shifter make it good choice for children.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Nishiki Anasazi Hybrid Bike

$430 $600
You can depend on the Anasazi's stable 700C wheels whether you are biking in the street or in rough terrain— indeed, a versatile bicycle for any adventurous individual.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Mongoose Impasse Men's Mountain Bike

$396 $480
Extra-large 29-inch tires for added grip and stability. The Mongoose features an aluminum mountain-style frame with 21-speed adjustments. The front and rear disc brakes provide extra stopping power
Buy at Amazon

As is the case in all big sales events, you won’t find every single model available during Prime Day 2021. Some of the bikes and other Prime Day cycling deals we found don’t have amazing prices. There are many factors involved in which items are put on sale and how deeply they are discounted. If you have your heart set on a specific color and size of a specific model and generation of bike, we sure hope you find it today. You’re more likely to have success if you identify a shortlist of maybe three to five products and price points for each item on your list. Hopefully, you already made that list so now you can shop. In the meantime, however, we’re tracking the fast-changing Prime Day cycling sales and will keep the list of the top deals up to date throughout Prime Day 2021. Here’s what’s out there now:

Should You Buy Cycling Gear on Prime Day?

If you have any hesitations about buying Prime Day cycling deals, let them go. A few years ago, the general belief was that, while Prime Day cycling sales are good, Black Friday deals are the best. That common belief no longer holds.

Last year was unusual because Amazon delayed Prime Day 2020 to October. If you look back at the deals during Prime Day 2019 and Black Friday 2019, there wasn’t that much difference overall. Especially with products that are purchased more often in the spring and summer, on average in 2019, Prime Day cycling sales matched or bested Black Friday prices. That sales event shift didn’t apply to all products in any category, even for cycling accessories. However, the greater trend with most spring and summer outdoor sports and exercise equipment and gear was that the Prime Day cycling sales were better than Black Friday cycling deals.

If you don’t actually need new cycling gear this year, we suggest you hold off and maybe put a budgeted sum in an account for next year. At some point, you will likely want a new bike or other expensive cycling equipment, and it will be amazing to have a chunk of cash already saved and allocated.

How to Choose Cycling Gear on Prime Day

We know many of you are passionate about cycling as a sport. That passion drives you to bike daily, regardless of the weather, time of day, or sometimes even other obligations. We understand that being totally rational about your passions is difficult to the point of impossible.

But let’s give it a shot. This year’s Prime Day cycling sales are tempting, we don’t question that. But your money will go further with Prime Day cycling deals, and you are more likely to be satisfied the day after if you carefully consider your desired features and uses for cycling gear. Do you exercise daily on your bike and need a durable ride that holds up to frequent use? If you are going to tour with your bike for a few weeks or months this year, will the bikes and accessories you’re considering hold up to the wear and tear to protect the bike, your other gear, and you? Do you want a bike that looks cool and rides easily on the beach? There are many more than just one definition of cycling, and if you’re not clear how you define it for your personal enjoyment, you’ll be shopping Prime Day cycling deals ready to be influenced by product photos and text.

With your highest priority and most frequent cycling needs in mind, the second step is to make a list (or lists). For every product on your list, choose three to five models (whether it’s for a mountain bike, a rain vest, a bicycle repair stand, racks, and bags, or whatever else). Shopping with a list derived from prioritized uses puts you firmly in control of the search for the best Prime Day cycling deals. If one item on your list isn’t on sale or isn’t available at all, you’ll have other choices already lined up.

Budget. Yeah. There are rumors that some people actually enjoy making and sticking to budgets. It’s rare that anyone thinks of passion and budget at the same time, but apparently it happens for some.

Fortunately, most of us do have a modicum of control over our spending. Americans saved more than ever and paid down massive amounts of credit card debt during the worst days of the pandemic.

The most rational among us may always shop from a list and don’t spend over predetermined limits. Most of us let go once in a while, especially for outstanding deals. One of the best features of Prime Day in the summer and Black Friday in the fall is that you know those are the two times when prices on most goods will be the lowest of the year.

If you save for Prime Day cycling deals and don’t go over your total Prime Day cycling sales budget, at least not for your total spend, experience shows that you’ll have the greatest chance of hitting a shopping trifecta: Scoring the products you want at the prices you hoped to pay and ending up with an intact budget.

Even if you don’t need or intend to buy new cycling gear this year, you can make a game out of shopping the Prime Day cycling deals today so you can be involved with your sport and hone your shopping skills. Make up a fantasy list of gear, choose specific products, including models, sizes, and colors, and then determine the sales prices you would look for if you really were shopping. Even though you won’t end up with new gear, if you play the game and stick to the rules, you can test your shopping skills and be immersed in your sport. Perhaps you can find buddies who’ll play the game with you, and you can figure out a way to have a contest with prizes for the person who came closest to finding gear at hoped-for prices, the person who would have saved the most money overall, and the person who would have saved the most money on a single item. Practice can get you ready for Black Friday or even next year’s Prime Day.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Walmart Now Sells Luxury Used Watches, and We’re Not Mad About It

walmart luxury watch marketplace now has used watches no really

The Best Prime Day Smoker Deals for 2021: Sales to Grab Now

Oklahoma Joe's Bronco Drum Smoker

Best Prime Day Lawn Mower Deals for 2021

lawn mower

Best Prime Day Drone Deals for 2021

Potensic T25 Drone

Best Prime Day Fishing Deals for 2021

best prime day fishing deals 2020

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals for 2021

heart health fitness lifestyle

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021: Sales to Shop Today

best prime day bike deals schwinn mountain bikes

Best Prime Day Tent Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Tent Deals

Best Prime Day Camping Deals for 2021

best prime day camping deals 2020

Why You Should Buy a Stand-Up Paddleboard on Amazon Prime Day

why you should buy a stand up paddleboard on prime day

This Walmart Tent Offers the Best Sleep You’ll Ever Have in the Great Outdoors

klymit sky bivy hammock walmart prime day 2021 skyshelter 09ssgr01c ls02 skybivy 2001x3000 be960949 331b 4639 a70e ea23fc3411