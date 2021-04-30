  1. Outdoors

The Best Prime Day Tent Deals 2021: Deals You Can Expect

By

Get ready for Prime Day tent deals. Are you ready to start camping this year but need a tent? Or are you itching to upgrade your current tent with one that’s larger, lighter, or easier to put up? Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day sale is coming this June and there will be no better time this year to score an excellent bargain on a new camping shelter. Amazon will have plenty of Prime Day tent sales available during this year’s early summer event.

What Prime Day Tent Deals to Expect

Right now is a great time to round out your camping gear. You can reasonably expect to find loads of tempting Prime Day tent sales on Amazon and other retailers that pile on to the sales event with their own highly advertised specials. Maybe you are new to camping and need a tent. Perhaps, you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade at end-of-the season prices. Whatever the reason, a tent is a critical part of your kit. You can use it for sleeping, changing your clothes, or even hanging out when it is raining. Tents come in all shapes and sizes, but they all do the same thing — keep you warm and dry so you can enjoy your time outdoors with family and friends. Tents can be expensive so it should be one of the first things you look for when shopping.

What Prime Day Tent Deals We Saw Last Year

Prime Day 2020 fell in October, delayed for pandemic-related concerns. Amazon had aggressively priced Prime Day tent deals, but because of the early fall sale date, Prime Day tent sales prices weren’t the lowest of the year. Across the board, including tents from Coleman, Kelty, Alpine, Marmot, Big Agnes, and more, the very best tent deals in 2020 were in late spring and early summer. Hello, that’s when Prime Day 2021 will be held. We don’t know the exact schedule for Prime Day 2021, although we are certain it will fall in June.

Should You Buy a New Tent on Prime Day?

Amazon will discount a wide variety of tents for Prime Day. Everything from single-person pop-up tents to 8-person tents that could serve as a home base will go on sale. Go into the sale with an idea of what type and size tent you want to buy so you don’t waste time browsing tents that won’t meet your needs. If you’re someone who wants to be able to assemble a tent with your motorcycle for your next trip, a family of 5 planning your next outdoors trip, or camping with your dog, there are tents for just about everyone. Amazon tends to reserve the best deals for Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find deals from competing retailers.

The Best Tent Deals Happening Now

If you want to go camping now and don’t want to wait for Prime Day, we hear you. The good news is that spring has loads of the best cheap camping tent deals. The prices might not be quite so low as Prime Day tent deals, but you can still save a bunch and get out to the back country.
Expires soon

Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals

Up to 50% off
Enjoy up to 50% off on these camping deals where you can find packing items, accessories, tents, cooking equipment, and a lot more.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

evo Tents & Shelters Sale

Up to 50% off
Make your camping trip hassle-free by buying one of these tents from Evo for sale, with brands including Big Agnes, MSR, and Kelty seeing big discounts.
Buy at Evo
2-Person/4-Person
Expires soon

Coleman Pop Up Tent

64 83
This two-person tent with pre-assembled poles comes with floor seams that keep you dry despite the bad weather.
Buy at Field & Stream
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

CAMPROS Camping Tent

160 200
Standing at 14 x 9 x 6(H) ft., this camping tent is spacious enough to fit an eight or nine-person family and features one large mesh door and five mesh windows for ventilation.
Buy at Amazon
2-Person
Expires soon

Clostnature Tent

100 105
Clostnature's lightweight and waterproof tent features a convenient D-shaped door and a large vestibule for your camping gear—the perfect tent for camping solo.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Texsport 01113 Camouflage Three-Person Hexagon Dome Tent

49 71
This camouflage tent by Texsport will have you blending in with your campsite. It features fiberglass poles for added durability and stability.
Buy at Walmart
9-Person
Expires soon

Wenzel Kodiak Tent

187 270
This Kodiak tent includes mesh vents for ventilation and two rear lockers/vent for that much-needed ground breeze—the perfect tent for people with an irrational fear of small spaces.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
4-Person
Expires soon

Coleman Dome Tent for Camping

150 200
This Coleman tent has a WeatherTec system that keeps the interior dry, along with easy-to-reach mesh pockets and a screen room for bug-free lounging.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

KAZOO Outdoor Camping Tent

150 160
Bring the whole family to an adventure with this 4-person camping tent which features a spacious room and a durable frame.
Buy at Amazon
4-Person
Expires soon

Sierra Designs Meteor Tent

262 400
Constructed with two doors and two vestibules, the Meteor is spacious enough to house four people and extra gear and also comes with a burrito bag for easy transport and storage.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
2-Person
Expires soon

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 3-Season Tent

405 450
Big Agnes makes some of the best backpacking tents and this one is the absolute lightest dual-door option from the brand.
Buy at Amazon
4-Person
Expires soon

Kelty Sequoia Tent

245 330
This 4-person tent, suitable for all ages of campers, is specifically designed to accommodate tall and small campers alike.
Buy at REI
2-Person
Expires soon

MSR Hubba Tour Tent

426 650
This 3-season tent is great for all your outdoor adventures and comes with 2 easy-access doors and plenty of space to spread out.
Buy at REI
8-Person
Expires soon

Wenzel Klondike Tent

250 360
Wenzel's tent features a shock-corded fiberglass roof frame with steel uprights, corner elbows, and a pin and ring for an easier and more bearable setup.
Buy at Amazon
3-Person
Expires soon

Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent

427 569
This easy-to-pitch Marmot backpacking tent with color-coded slips and poles sleeps three people and is perfect for epic mountain-bike adventures.
Buy at Moosejaw
3-Person
Expires soon

MSR Zoic 3 Tent

300 400
Equipped with a quick-pitch pole system that lets you speed through setup, this tent features two access doors and three gear lofts for personal storage and can accommodate up to three people.
Buy at REI
2-Person
Expires soon

Wakeman TradeMark Tent

20 40
If you're worried about rain during your camping trip, this Wakeman tent is made from a waterproof material that can withstand harsh conditions.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Gazelle T4 Overland Edition GT401SS Pop-Up Portable Camping Hub Tent

280 340
With a pop-up mechanism, this tent lets you enjoy the outdoors more and spend less time setting up. Stability and wind resistance are also assured, thanks to its solid fiberglass poles and metal hubs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Napier Sportz Cove 61500 Mid to Full Size SUV Tailgate Shade Awning Tent

140 170
Whether you're hitting the beach or heading to a picnic, you'll never go wrong with this tailgate awning tent as it attaches to the back of your vehicle and offers protection against the rain or sun.
Buy at Amazon
8-Person
Expires soon

Coleman Tent

158 220
Weatherproof and built with a rainfly, this tent has everything you need for protection against the rain and other weather conditions and compartments to make organizing and storing gear easy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter

60 100
This Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter is good for protection against the harsh sun and rain for events, festivals, and the beach.
Buy at REI
Expires soon

Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 2 Tent

359 479
This two-person backpacking tent with a removable door in the front porch vestibule creates added space and shelter.
Buy at Moosejaw
Discount with coupon
Expires soon

QOMOTOP Tent

140 200
Qomotop's water-proof tent features a mesh roof and ground vent to keep you dry from the rain and can house three adults. three children, and gear.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cheap Electric Bike Deals for April 2021

Juiced Bikes Scorpion

Best Cheap Skateboard Deals for April 2021

Caroma electric skateboard

Here Are The 3 Best Kitchen Knife Set Deals During Way Day 2021

Viking Steakhouse Pakka Wood Steak Knife 7-Piece Set

Hurry! This 11-Piece Cuisinart Cookware Set is $100 — SAVE $200!

Cuisinart 11 Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set

How To Build a Fire Pit in Your Backyard

how to build fire pit close up view of a ring burning wood on patio

Dispersed Camping Is Your Way to Camp for Free All Over the U.S.

The 8 Best Bicycles To Hit the Road With in Spring 2021

best bicycles for men 2021

Best Cheap Garmin Watch Deals for April 2021

Garmin Vivoactive Watch

10 Best Hikes to Take in the United States in 2021

best hikes in united states 2021

How to Not Get Lost While Hiking: 9 Tips for Getting Home Safe

hiking poles backpack mountain

Best Cheap Lawn Mower Deals for April 2021

lawn mower yard grass

Best Cheap Knife Deals and Sales for April 2021

best cheap knife deals sales japanese 2020

6 Most Scenic Day Hikes in U.S. National Parks

zion national park angels landing 4