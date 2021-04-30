Get ready for Prime Day tent deals. Are you ready to start camping this year but need a tent? Or are you itching to upgrade your current tent with one that’s larger, lighter, or easier to put up? Amazon’s 2021 Prime Day sale is coming this June and there will be no better time this year to score an excellent bargain on a new camping shelter. Amazon will have plenty of Prime Day tent sales available during this year’s early summer event.
What Prime Day Tent Deals to Expect
Right now is a great time to round out your camping gear. You can reasonably expect to find loads of tempting Prime Day tent sales on Amazon and other retailers that pile on to the sales event with their own highly advertised specials. Maybe you are new to camping and need a tent. Perhaps, you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade at end-of-the season prices. Whatever the reason, a tent is a critical part of your kit. You can use it for sleeping, changing your clothes, or even hanging out when it is raining. Tents come in all shapes and sizes, but they all do the same thing — keep you warm and dry so you can enjoy your time outdoors with family and friends. Tents can be expensive so it should be one of the first things you look for when shopping.
What Prime Day Tent Deals We Saw Last Year
Prime Day 2020 fell in October, delayed for pandemic-related concerns. Amazon had aggressively priced Prime Day tent deals, but because of the early fall sale date, Prime Day tent sales prices weren’t the lowest of the year. Across the board, including tents from Coleman, Kelty, Alpine, Marmot, Big Agnes, and more, the very best tent deals in 2020 were in late spring and early summer. Hello, that’s when Prime Day 2021 will be held. We don’t know the exact schedule for Prime Day 2021, although we are certain it will fall in June.
Should You Buy a New Tent on Prime Day?
Amazon will discount a wide variety of tents for Prime Day. Everything from single-person pop-up tents to 8-person tents that could serve as a home base will go on sale. Go into the sale with an idea of what type and size tent you want to buy so you don’t waste time browsing tents that won’t meet your needs. If you’re someone who wants to be able to assemble a tent with your motorcycle for your next trip, a family of 5 planning your next outdoors trip, or camping with your dog, there are tents for just about everyone. Amazon tends to reserve the best deals for Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find deals from competing retailers.
The Best Tent Deals Happening Now
If you want to go camping now and don’t want to wait for Prime Day, we hear you. The good news is that spring has loads of the best cheap camping tent deals. The prices might not be quite so low as Prime Day tent deals, but you can still save a bunch and get out to the back country.
Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals
Up to 50% off
evo Tents & Shelters Sale
Up to 50% off
Coleman Pop Up Tent64
CAMPROS Camping Tent160
Clostnature Tent100
Texsport 01113 Camouflage Three-Person Hexagon Dome Tent49
Wenzel Kodiak Tent187
Coleman Dome Tent for Camping150
KAZOO Outdoor Camping Tent150
Sierra Designs Meteor Tent262
Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 3-Season Tent405
Kelty Sequoia Tent245
MSR Hubba Tour Tent426
Wenzel Klondike Tent250
Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 3 Tent427
MSR Zoic 3 Tent300
Wakeman TradeMark Tent20
Gazelle T4 Overland Edition GT401SS Pop-Up Portable Camping Hub Tent280
Napier Sportz Cove 61500 Mid to Full Size SUV Tailgate Shade Awning Tent140
Coleman Tent158
Alpine Mountain Gear Sun Shelter60
Marmot Tungsten UL Hatchback 2 Tent359
QOMOTOP Tent140
