Best Prime Day Kayak Deals 2020: What To Expect

Kayaking is a hobby enjoyed by many — young people, older people, couples, families, solo, and even with your dog. Kayaking is an excellent form of exercise, it’s peaceful, and can be almost meditative depending on the setting. After months of being trapped in the house and social distancing, what better way to enjoy the sunshine than on your new kayak? And what better way to get that new kayak than with a Prime Day kayak deal? That’s right, Prime Day. Though Prime Day did not take place when it usually does this year, it is still going to happen, and it is always going to bring about Prime Day deals on everything from big-screen TVs to kayaks.

When are the Best Prime Day Kayak Deals?

Anyone familiar with Amazon Prime Day knows that Amazon likes to reserve the best deals for the main event; however, the sales usually begin during the week leading up to Prime Day. With a week or so of exclusive deals, you are likely to find a kayak at an unbeatable price. As a general rule, if you find that lowest-price-ever deal on the kayak you’ve been dreaming about in the days before Prime Day, buy it. Since there is no guarantee that the kayak will be on sale again on Prime Day, you may as well snag it while you can. If you do happen to come across the same kayak at a lower price in a day or two, you can always return the one you bought previously and pull the switcheroo to receive the extra savings.

What Prime Day Kayak Deals to Expect

While we’re not sure precisely what Prime Day will offer for kayak deals, we can certainly speculate based on previous Prime Day sales. We are sure to see deep discounts on name brands such as Intex, Sea Eagle, and Lifetime. Prime Day usually offers more significant discounts on older versions on products, so keep an eye out for huge deals on 2019 kayaks. There are also typically flash deals throughout the week leading up to Prime Day, and these deals often offer cheapest-ever prices on hot items. To take advantage of these flash deals, be sure to check back here often as we update this post continuously during the event.

How to Choose a New Kayak

So now that you know what Prime Day kayak deals to watch out for, you need to choose a kayak. There are many different types of kayaks to choose from, and it can be difficult to make the right choice. There are several factors to consider when setting out to buy a kayak. Here are some areas to focus on: Where you want to kayak, sit-in or sit-on-top, shape and size, weight, and budget.

Where You Kayak

Where you want to kayak is the first item to consider. Though kayaks aren’t categorized by water type, it is helpful to know what kinds of waters you will be exploring when buying a kayak. Rivers, lakes, and coasts are different environments that offer various obstacles for your kayak to handle. Rivers have a current, and though we’re not talking about rapids, there is still a current to contend with. If you’re kayaking on a river, you want a stable and sturdy kayak that will turn quickly. Stable and sturdy equals short in terms of kayak length, and you can go with either a sit-in or sit-on-top model — whichever you are more comfortable in. Lakes don’t have as much flow as rivers, but you will still likely have to contend with waves. If the weather is calm, you can choose any sit-on-top or sit-in recreational kayak and do just fine. However, if whitecaps appear, a recreational boat may get overpowered. Coasts offer a wider range of weather conditions to compete with. Here you will encounter wind, waves, currents, tides, and more. In this type of water, you are going to want a sit-in kayak with a rudder and fixed tracking fin (also known as a skeg) known as a touring kayak. If, however, you are in warm water and don’t mind going for a swim, a sit-on-top kayak with the same features will be just fine. If you are going to be kayaking on both rivers and lakes, a short recreational kayak of either seat variety will do. Most of these types of kayaks have a skeg, which will allow you to turn when the skeg is up and track efficiently when the skeg is down.

Types of Kayaks

Sit-in and sit-on-top kayaks were mentioned several times above, but what is the difference? Sit-on-tops are usually recreational boats for lakes and lazy rivers. They are also popular in warm coastal waters. Sit-on-tops are easy to get on and off, so they are best for casual use and for playing around near a cabin with the kids. With a sit-on-top, you are definitely going to get wet, so they are best for warm weather and warm water. They usually have scupper holes, which makes them self-draining, so there is never a need to pump water out of them. Sit-on-tops are typically heavier than sit-in kayaks. If you’re into fishing, many sit-on-tops have rod holders or a place to add them. Sit-in kayaks come in recreational forms as well, but there are also day touring and touring models. They are faster and generally have more cargo space. Sit-ins are comfortable in all types of weather and give you a greater sense of control due to the multiple points of contact between your body and the boat. They are also easier to paddle than a sit-on-top.

Other Items to Consider

When browsing Prime Day kayaks deals, consider the weight of the kayak and whether you can handle it or not. You are going to have to carry the kayak to the body of water that you want to explore, so be sure you can do so without too much of a struggle, especially if you are going to be on solo trips. Also, consider your budget when purchasing a kayak. If you are a beginner, start with a cheap kayak to be sure that you enjoy the hobby before you go out and spend a ton of money on an expensive boat.

