Best Prime Day Camping Deals 2021: Deals to Shop Today

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event extravaganza is coming this June. We don’t know the exact dates for Prime Day 2021, but pent-up demand will lead to unprecedented numbers of Prime Day deals in all product categories. We’ve done the work for you to prepare for seasonal recreational goods and equipment, including the best Prime Day camping deals. Get ready to up-level your existing equipment and to save on camping equipment items you’ve dreamed about because 2021’s Prime Day camping sales are going to be awesome.

What Prime Day Camping Deals to Expect

In a word: everything. Or at least every category of camping equipment. You may not find a specific model on sale during Prime Day, but you can pick any camping equipment category, from tents to sleeping bags, cooking gear, lighting, bug spray, tools, you name it and you’ll be able to find awesome Prime Day camping sales.

What Prime Day Camping Deals We Saw Last Year

Because Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October because of the pandemic, seasonal products such as camping equipment that most people buy in the spring or summer weren’t expected to be big sellers. Amazon did drop the prices dramatically on tents such as the highly-rated Wenzel 8-person Klondike Tent and the Coleman Camping Dome Tent with Screen Room. In both cases, however, Amazon’s prices were even lower in the early summer. So this year when Prime Day camping sales happen in the summer, you can expect the very best prices of the year.

Should You Buy New Camping Gear on Prime Day?

Prime Day is your chance to grab some essential camping gear while you’re online shopping for your other outdoor essentials like these kayak deals. You’ll want to make sure you have all the critical areas covered when shopping for camping gear. Do you have a good tent? If not, you should seriously consider buying one when the prices are low. You’ll also need some warm sleeping bags and inflatable mattresses to match. Don’t skimp on these items as a good night’s sleep is critical. Your week-long camping trip will go downhill fast if you are not getting some quality shut-eye.

Once you’ve got your shelter and sleeping supplies nailed down, it’s time to purchase the smaller items. We’re talking about camp chairs for sitting around the fire, camp kitchen items for cooking, a cooler to store your food, and insect repellant to keep the bugs away. The list of must-have gear varies from person to person and from trip to trip. Think hard about what creature comforts you will want when you are away from home. Take it from someone who does a lot of camping — having a solar shower, cold drinks, and warm food will make your time camping so much more enjoyable

The Best Camping Deals Happening Now

Don’t let the prospect of the upcoming Prime Day camping deals put you off from enjoying camping until the event. There are plenty of excellent camping tent deals available right now. We scoured the major retailers to find the best sales on camping products you can buy today.
Expires soon

Backcountry Hike & Camp Gear Sale

Up to 40% off
If you're looking for camping essentials, look no further because Backcountry is offering up to 60% on these items.
Buy at Backcountry
Expires soon

Camping World Sale

Up to 30% off
Camping World has deals on go-to items like folding chairs and portable fire pits, so don't miss out on these awesome deals.
Buy Now
Expires soon

Sierra Camping Gear Sale

Up to 75% off
Sierra offers a wide variety of amazing deals on camping gear, so if you're a camping enthusiast, don't miss out on this sale.
Buy Now
Expires soon

evo Tents & Shelters Sale

Up to 50% off
Make your camping trip hassle-free by buying one of these tents from Evo for sale, with brands including Big Agnes, MSR, and Kelty seeing big discounts.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove

42 48
This Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove is perfect for a large number of people—ideal for camping outdoors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Craftline Robust Trade Knife with Carbon Steel Blade and Combi Sheath

22 23
If you're looking for a durable steel blade trade knife, this one is great to have with you.
Buy at Cocoon by Sealy
Expires soon

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

231 300
Looking for a quality smartwatch and GPS tracker? Designed to withstand the harshest of environments, Gramin's wristwatch features a GPS tracker to help you explore uncharted lands.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Insect Repellent 20% Picaridin

16 20
With up to 12 hours of long-lasting protection, this spray will effectively repel mosquitos and ticks and won't damage any of your clothes or fabrics.
Buy at Amazon
Save $30 with coupon
Expires soon

Rockpals SP003 100W Foldable Solar Panel Charger

210 260
Grab these foldable solar panels and harvest the power of the sun.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Coleman Xtreme 6 Cooler

78 100
The Coleman Xtreme cooler keeps your soda cold and doubles as a seat—perfect for storing your drinks for days when camping outdoors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240

200 300
This camping battery can juice up laptops, mini coolers, drones, and other electronics with an AC outlet, DC carport, and two USB-A ports. And this lithium-ion generator recharges with solar panels.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Coleman Multi-Panel LED Lantern

78 100
Coleman's Multi-Panel LED Lantern provides long-lasting light thanks to its efficient LED panels. With light panels on all four sides of the lantern, you'll get 360-degrees of brightness, 24-7.
Buy at Amazon

