Best Prime Day Camping Deals 2021: Deals to Shop Today

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event extravaganza is coming this June. We don’t know the exact dates for Prime Day 2021, but pent-up demand will lead to unprecedented numbers of Prime Day deals in all product categories. We’ve done the work for you to prepare for seasonal recreational goods and equipment, including the best Prime Day camping deals. Get ready to up-level your existing equipment and to save on camping equipment items you’ve dreamed about because 2021’s Prime Day camping sales are going to be awesome.



What Prime Day Camping Deals to Expect

In a word: everything. Or at least every category of camping equipment. You may not find a specific model on sale during Prime Day, but you can pick any camping equipment category, from tents to sleeping bags, cooking gear, lighting, bug spray, tools, you name it and you’ll be able to find awesome Prime Day camping sales.

What Prime Day Camping Deals We Saw Last Year

Because Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October because of the pandemic, seasonal products such as camping equipment that most people buy in the spring or summer weren’t expected to be big sellers. Amazon did drop the prices dramatically on tents such as the highly-rated Wenzel 8-person Klondike Tent and the Coleman Camping Dome Tent with Screen Room. In both cases, however, Amazon’s prices were even lower in the early summer. So this year when Prime Day camping sales happen in the summer, you can expect the very best prices of the year.

Should You Buy New Camping Gear on Prime Day?

Prime Day is your chance to grab some essential camping gear while you’re online shopping for your other outdoor essentials like these kayak deals. You’ll want to make sure you have all the critical areas covered when shopping for camping gear. Do you have a good tent? If not, you should seriously consider buying one when the prices are low. You’ll also need some warm sleeping bags and inflatable mattresses to match. Don’t skimp on these items as a good night’s sleep is critical. Your week-long camping trip will go downhill fast if you are not getting some quality shut-eye.

Once you’ve got your shelter and sleeping supplies nailed down, it’s time to purchase the smaller items. We’re talking about camp chairs for sitting around the fire, camp kitchen items for cooking, a cooler to store your food, and insect repellant to keep the bugs away. The list of must-have gear varies from person to person and from trip to trip. Think hard about what creature comforts you will want when you are away from home. Take it from someone who does a lot of camping — having a solar shower, cold drinks, and warm food will make your time camping so much more enjoyable

The Best Camping Deals Happening Now

Don’t let the prospect of the upcoming Prime Day camping deals put you off from enjoying camping until the event. There are plenty of excellent camping tent deals available right now. We scoured the major retailers to find the best sales on camping products you can buy today.

