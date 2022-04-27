Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sales event is on right now. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen knives to something far superior than before, this is the ideal time to do that. It’s worth checking out our look at the best chef knife as well as our guide to the different types of kitchen knives. From there, either hit the button below to see all the chef knife deals, or read on while we take you through our favorites.

Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Knife Set — $28, was $65

The Cuisinart 12 Piece Advantage Coated Knife Set offers everything you need to get started in the kitchen, proving ideal for someone buying knives for their first apartment or home. It includes a chef’s knife, slicing knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, and a paring knife. In each case, the knives have their own blade guards to protect both the blades and yourself from any damage. Each knife is also made from high-quality stainless steel while using a non-stick color coating so they look good while also being up to the task of heavy-duty cutting. Color coding also means that you can avoid cross-contamination more easily.

Farberware Forged 15-Piece Knife Set — $44, was $61

Looking super stylish while offering plenty of options, the Farberware Forged 15 Piece Knife Set with Storage is a fantastic value. You get a boning knife, two santoku knives, six steak knives, a kitchen utility knife, kitchen shears, a carving knife, chef’s knife, and a paring knife. The whole set is neatly enclosed in a great storage box that you can easily place on your kitchen countertop for easy reach, while still looking good. The box also has a built-in sharpener for added convenience. Each knife is made from high-carbon stainless steel so they’re durable and strong, with a razor-sharp edge for easy cutting. The handles are also ergonomically designed so they’re comfortable to grip.

Martha Stewart 14-Piece Knife Set — $49, was $60

The Martha Stewart 14 Piece Knife Block Set offers exactly what the name suggests — 14 pieces in one block for easy storage. This includes a bread knife, santoku knife, six steak knives, a utility knife, kitchen scissors, chef’s knife, and paring knife. They all fit nicely into the wooden block so they look great on your countertop. Rust-resistant, they look great, particularly suiting anyone keen to embrace a more country home style in their kitchen.

Cambridge Silversmiths 12-Piece Knife Set — $100, was $210

The Cambridge Silversmiths Rame Hammered Copper 12-Piece Cutlery Set with Block focuses on grace and style while being highly effective. It offers plenty of knives in the form of a bread knife, six steak knives, a santoku knife, paring knife, utility knife, and chef’s knife. Each knife is made from titanium-coated stainless steel with a unique pattern on each of the handles. A hardwood block provides storage and it all looks great. Expertly machine balanced, you’re sure of a great experience here.

Henckels Modernist 14-piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set — $200, was $657

Truly well-made in every way, the Henckels Modernist 14-piece Self-Sharpening Block Set is ideal for avid chefs. It includes six steak knives, a bread knife, chef’s knife, paring knife, santoku knife, and utility knife, along with kitchen shears. Each offers a triple-rivet handle that provides balance and is curved for comfort. In addition, they have superior hardness. The block they’re stored in is similarly stylish with a handsome stained ash wood base and built-in sharpener so your prized possessions stay effective at all times. If you can afford to invest in some great quality knives, the durability of these will mean you’re fine for a long time to come.

