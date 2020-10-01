A knife is definitely one of the most-used tools in the kitchen. With that in mind, it’s important to know how to choose the right knife suited for your prepping needs. You don’t want to have a difficult time chopping ingredients with a dull knife that deteriorates the more you slice with it. This is where high-quality chef knives come in. A great chef knife offers versatility and the utmost comfort to anyone who uses it, whether you’re a professional or someone who simply enjoys prepping and cooking.

Aside from the sharp steel blade that can cut with precision, the ergonomic handle also makes it worth a purchase. A major factor that sets chef knives apart from the standard kitchen knife is its overall durability. We have gathered the best-selling and most efficient chef knives that you can start using. Prep food like a pro with these chef knives of the highest caliber. Tried and tested by consumers, these knives won’t fail you while prepping any kind of ingredient.

Best overall: Mac Mighty MTH-80 Hollow Edge Chef’s Knife

Although this Japanese-style chef knife has a higher price range than other chef knives, its overall quality won’t disappoint. When various chef knives are being tested, the Mac Mighty MTH-80 Hollow Edge Chef’s Knife stands out. This chef knife is so sharp that chopping carrots will feel like cutting butter. It doesn’t have a thick bolster at the end, and that makes it easier to sharpen and you’ll get the full edge slicing all your foods. The added dimples on the knife also help you slice through sticky food such as potatoes or apples with ease. This popular chef knife by Mac is well-balanced so you have total control of the blade’s movements. The grip is also comfortable to hold for more precise cutting, slicing, and chopping motions.

Best Japanese chef knife: Tojiro DP Gyutou Chef Knife

The Tojiro DP Gyutou is a great performing Japanese knife at a solid price point. If you want a stain-resistant chef knife that is suitable for both left and right-handed people, this is the knife for you. The handle has a nice, solid feeling once you grip it and it gives you a more comfortable and enjoyable experience of chopping ingredients. Although if you have much bigger hands, you’re better off with a different chef knife with a larger handle. Other than that, you can achieve precise and thin cuts with this chef knife that would normally take a carbon steel blade to make it happen.

Best heavy-duty knife: Wüsthof Classic 8 Inch Chef’s Knife

If you prep often, a chef knife is a must-have. Among the chef knives in the higher price range is the Wüsthof Classic. This knife is a heavy-duty tool that can slice, chop, and cut through any ingredient without a hitch. It’s a weighty knife that can help you cut through the toughest vegetable as smoothly as cutting softer fruits. Despite being a tad bit bulky, this knife has a perfectly balanced handle and blade which makes it comfortable to use. If you’re looking for a versatile and tough chef knife, you’ll get your money’s worth with the Wüsthof Classic.

Best lightweight knife: Global 8 Inch Chef’s Knife

Another neat Japanese chef knife contender on this list is the Global Chef’s Knife. Like the Mac Mighty, this knife has a sharp blade that cuts through the toughest ingredients smoothly. Having a razor-sharp edge is one of the most important components of a chef’s knife and this knife’s selling point is just that. What makes Global Chef’s knife stand out even beyond the blade is its lightweight design and handle. The handle is made of stainless steel that is dimpled for a safe and comfortable grip. In addition, the blade and handle are well-balanced for great precision and control.

Best ergonomic design: Mercer Culinary M23510 Renaissance 8-Inch Forged Chef’s Knife

Achieve excellent balance while chopping with this Mercer Culinary Renaissance chef knife. This knife is designed for professional kitchens but it can also be a workhorse around your home kitchen. The triple-riveted, ergonomically designed Delrin handle gives you a comfortable grip while using this knife. It also has a shortened bolster which gives you more room for easier sharpening. With a sharp blade, you can cut through any ingredient with finesse. To maintain the beauty of this chef knife, the best way to clean it is through hand washing. With this method, you can maintain the blade’s edge and surface area.

Best value: Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef’s Knife

If you want cleaner cuts at a more budget-friendly price, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck with the Zwilling Chef Knife. At $50, you get a precision-stamped blade made from a single piece of solid steel. The blade stays sharp for a long period of time and is well-balanced. The traditional three-riveted handle also gives you a more comfortable grip while slicing ingredients. Together, the blade and handle come hand in hand in chopping ingredients in a clean and consistent manner. If you want a good chef knife, this knife at a rather affordable price is a worthy purchase to make.

Best for Beginners: Victorinox Fibrox Pro Knife

If you’re a budding chef at home, you might as well start with a chef knife suited for beginners. With the Victorinox chef knife, you get a well-balanced, easy to use, and durable tool in the kitchen. It may not be of the highest quality in terms of construction but it serves its purpose well. This chef knife is suited for any task in the kitchen, whether you’re prepping a meal for yourself or your guests. The razor-sharp blade can also naturally chop, slice, mince, and dice any ingredient for your home-cooked meal. The handle has an ergonomic design which gives you a comfortable grip while slicing. Overall, the Victorinox Chef Knife is a great first chef’s knife to have in your kitchen, and it will last for years.

