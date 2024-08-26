3 best sesame oil substitutes: What you should cook with

If you head to the oil and condiments aisle at the grocery store, you’ll be faced with several options of vegetable oils. Commonly used oils are likely to jump out at you, such as canola oil, sunflower oil, and safflower oil. But several other types of vegetable oils may be lurking on the grocery store shelves that you might not be acquainted with yet, each of which has its properties.

Sesame oil is a vegetable oil made from sesame seeds and is known for its nutty and slightly sweet taste. However, many other oils can serve as great substitutes for sesame oil if you’re in a pinch. Below, discover the 3 best substitutes for sesame oil to make sure your recipes still come out delicious.

Why you may need to substitute sesame oil

Cooking a meal that calls for sesame oil? If you have it on hand, go for it! However, there are several reasons why you might need to look for alternatives to substitute for sesame oil. First and most importantly, sesame oil comes from sesame seeds. If you have an allergy to sesame seeds, you’ll need to steer clear of cold-pressed sesame oil. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, a sesame allergy is the ninth leading food allergy in the U.S., affecting about 0.2% or more of the population.

Not allergic to sesame oil? You might look for a sesame oil substitute for other reasons, too. Perhaps you’re out of sesame oil and don’t want to head to the store, can’t find it, or simply want to use up another oil you already have at home. Some people might also seek a sesame oil substitute they are looking for a different flavor from another type of oil.

What types of recipes use this oil

Sesame oil is commonly used in Middle Eastern and Asian cuisines. Varieties of toasted and untoasted sesame oils can enhance the flavor of many dishes. The oil has a very strong flavor, which means most recipes call for small portions to be used. The oil has a slightly nutty, sweet, and very distinct flavor. Toasted sesame oil uses seeds that have been toasted, resulting in an oil with a deeper color, thicker consistency, and a slightly stronger taste.

You may find sesame oil used in dishes like:

Salads

Stir-fry meals

Marinades and sauces

As a topping on Sushi

Noodle and rice dishes

Some examples include Ginger Glazed Salmon, Sesame Ginger Chicken, and Kung Pao Chicken.

3 best sesame oil substitutes

Next time you need sesame oil in a recipe, give one of these best substitutes a try instead.

Perilla oil

Perilla oil is another type of vegetable oil that is derived from perilla seeds. This oil is yellow in appearance and made from cold-pressing the seeds of the perilla plant (in the same family as the mint family). This oil makes a great substitute for sesame oil because it has a similar nutty flavor. This oil also has great health benefits, as it is high in Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Although perilla oil is similar to sesame oil, it does have its own unique taste — offering a great substitute if you’re looking for a slightly different flavor in your next meal.

Peanut oil

Peanut oil is another great oil you can use instead of sesame oil, but make sure you’re not allergic to peanuts before you substitute for this oil. Peanut oil is made from the seed of the peanut plant and tends to have a very mild flavor. This oil is widely accessible, so it should be easy to find if you can’t seem to locate sesame oil at your nearest grocery store. Since this oil has a high smoke point, it makes a good substitute for sesame oil when cooking fried rice or noodle dishes. Peanut oil is also known for its high levels of Vitamin E and monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which can help to promote a healthy heart.

Walnut oil

Like peanut oil, walnut oil is also nut-derived, so this is only a good substitution for those who do not have any walnut allergies. Walnut oil is oil extracted from walnuts and has a taste that resembles sesame oil. This oil is often used in sauces and glazes that are drizzled atop meals rather than used as a cooking oil during the cooking process. When used in cooking, the oil tends to develop a bitter taste that may not work well with Middle Eastern or Asian-style cooking. Walnut oil tends to be more expensive than sesame oil.