It’s Fall! Time for Hedge Trimmer and Leaf Blower Deals

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s that time of year again; the leaves are starting to fall off the trees in your yard, the neighbor’s yard, and everywhere else in your neighborhood. If you’re trying to stay on top of things and keep the leaves and debris from piling up in your yard, then you need to check out the awesome leaf blower and lawn mower deals going on today at Amazon. You’ll find awesome deals on Black + Decker yard care tools, like the 20V MAX String Trimmer / Edger and Sweeper Combo Kit for just $89, or the 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for just $127. Looking for more ways to keep your grass and plants healthy throughout the colder seasons? Check out the best lawn care products to keep your lawn and garden in top shape all year long.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX String Trimmer / Edger and Sweeper Combo Kit — $89, was $129

Right now, you can get this two-for-one combo kit on sale at Amazon for just $89, marked down from $129 so you can save $40. You’ll get both the 20V MAX String Trimmer/ Edger and the 20V MAX Sweeper in this yard care combo kit. Featuring an ultra lightweight design, these cordless appliances make it easy to reach all of the parts of your property. This kit comes with two batteries as well as chargers to keep your tools charged up and ready to go. The Sweeper is ideal for cleaning up your driveway, garage, patio, and other outdoor surface area. The Trimmer/ Edger is ideal for trimming up grass and weeds along borders, curbs, or structures, plus other places that are hard to reach with a regular mower.

Buy Now

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Power Command Powercut — $127, was $150

If you need to trim up larger plants, including bushes, small trees and hedges to get ready for fall, then you need to check out this deal on the 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Power Command, available on sale now from Amazon for just $127, marked down $23 from the regular price of $150. This highly rated hedge trimmer is ideal for tackling small to medium trimming and maintenance jobs around your home. The lightweight, cordless design lets you reach even the most remote trees and shrubs on your property.

Buy Now

More Lawn Care and Tools Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are tons of great lawn care and Ryobi tool deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Editors' Recommendations