  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s Fall! Time for Hedge Trimmer and Leaf Blower Deals

By

It’s that time of year again;  the leaves are starting to fall off the trees in your yard, the neighbor’s yard, and everywhere else in your neighborhood. If you’re trying to stay on top of things and keep the leaves and debris from piling up in your yard, then you need to check out the awesome leaf blower and lawn mower deals going on today at Amazon. You’ll find awesome deals on Black + Decker yard care tools, like the 20V MAX String Trimmer / Edger and Sweeper Combo Kit for just $89, or the 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for just $127. Looking for more ways to keep your grass and plants healthy throughout the colder seasons? Check out the best lawn care products to keep your lawn and garden in top shape all year long.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX String Trimmer / Edger and Sweeper Combo Kit — $89, was $129

Black and decker 20v MAX trimmer/ edger and blower combo kit in orange, graphic showing all pieces included, on a white background.

Right now, you can get this two-for-one combo kit on sale at Amazon for just $89, marked down from $129 so you can save $40. You’ll get both the 20V MAX String Trimmer/ Edger and the 20V MAX Sweeper in this yard care combo kit. Featuring an ultra lightweight design, these cordless appliances make it easy to reach all of the parts of your property. This kit comes with two batteries as well as chargers to keep your tools charged up and ready to go. The Sweeper is ideal for cleaning up your driveway, garage, patio, and other outdoor surface area. The Trimmer/ Edger is ideal for trimming up grass and weeds along borders, curbs, or structures, plus other places that are hard to reach with a regular mower.

Buy Now

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Power Command Powercut — $127, was $150

Black and Decker MAX Hedge trimmer on a white background.

If you need to trim up larger plants, including bushes, small trees and hedges to get ready for fall, then you need to check out this deal on the 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer with Power Command, available on sale now from Amazon for just $127, marked down $23 from the regular price of $150. This highly rated hedge trimmer is ideal for tackling small to medium trimming and maintenance jobs around your home. The lightweight, cordless design lets you reach even the most remote trees and shrubs on your property.

Buy Now

More Lawn Care and Tools Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are tons of great lawn care and Ryobi tool deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Snapper 1687914 21" SP Walk Mower Kit, Self Propelled,

$550 $599
This cordless electric mower with a 21-inch cutting path. includes two 82V batteries and a battery charger, for up to 45 minutes running time per battery. more
Buy at Amazon

Greenworks Pro 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower

$295 $399
The Pro series 21-inch 80V self-propelled mower does not include a battery or charger, so be on the lookout for a battery that's available separately. more
Buy at Amazon

American Lawn Mower Company 14-Inch 4-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower

$81 $110
Sometimes you can't beat a classic, especially at this price. This rotary push motor features a simple T-handle design and 14-inch reel, making it ideal for small lawns (and people on a budget). more
Buy at Amazon

Makita 36V 18-Inch Electric Push Mower

$399 $499
The 36-volt Makita cordless electric lawn mower with an 18-inch cutting path comes with four 4.0Ah batteries and a rapid charger to make quick and light work of mowing your lawn. more
Buy at Amazon

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17'-Inch Brushed Mower with 4Ah Battery and Charger

$260 $304
This cordless electric mower with a 17-inch cutting path offers rear bagging or mulching and includes one 40V battery and a battery charger for up to 60 minutes of running time. more
Buy at Amazon

Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0 Ah 14-Inch Lawn Mower

$255 $270
This cordless electric mower with two 20V batteries and a dual-port charger provides a 13-inch cutting path suitable for small yards up to 1/8 acre. more
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Is Having a FLASH SALE on Skincare Products This Weekend — 45% Off!

Loreal Paris Revitalift night cream with sample on a white background.

How to Learn a Musical Instrument All By Yourself

Digital artwork of various musical instruments.

The 11 Best Pomades for Men to Try in 2021

best pomades for men 2021

What is Cognac? A Quick Guide to the Classic French Spirit

A glass of cognac served on a wooden table.

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for October 2021

The 16 Best Men’s Face Moisturizers With SPF

Best SPF Moisturizers

The 9 Best Motorcycle Boots for Men in 2021

Best Men's Motorcycle Boots

How Long Should a Mattress Last?

old lumpy mattress sitting on the floor

Best Face Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin, According to Experts

Man applying face cream.

The 10 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

best horror movies on netflix girlonthethirdfloor

How To Clean a Tent After Camping in It

Man rolling tent.

15 Amazon Prime Shows To Binge in 2021

best amazon prime series undone

Tracksmith’s New Cross-Country Collection is a Nod to 19th-Century Roots

Tracksmith's new cross-country collection is inspired by the sports 19th century British roots