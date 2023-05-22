 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Golfing mega sale sees clothes, shoes and accessories on sale from $10

Jen Allen
By
People on the golf course with a golf bag standing on the side.

For golfing enthusiasts, there’s a sale you simply can’t afford to miss. Over at GoingGoingGone — Dick’s Sporting Goods’s outlet, you can save significantly on all kinds of golfing equipment. Whether you’re looking for new shirts, shorts, golf shoes, or even a golfing belt, there’s something on sale here that you’re going to want to buy. With so much available, we recommend simply hitting the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading while we provide a little more insight.

What to shop in the GoingGoingGone golfing sale

The GoingGoingGone sale features many of the best golf clothing brands. In particular, Nike is a core part of the sale. You can buy a Nike Men’s Victory Solid Golf Polo shirt with Dri-Fit technology for $44 instead of $58. With its great use of breathable fabric, sweating will be far less of an issue than before so you stay dry and comfortable the whole time you’re playing. It’s also possible to buy the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT% Golf Shoes from $66 instead of $160, depending on your shoe size.

Recommended Videos

Besides extensive Nike discounts, there are discounted prices on Under Armour with the Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo Shirt down to from $32 instead of $65. Walter Hagen also features prominently with golf shorts from $30 and polo shirts for the same price. Certain items are even buy one, get the second one off for 50% off so you save even more.

For those incidental accessories that soon prove invaluable, it’s possible to buy a Nike Dri-Fit ADV Classic99 Perforated Golf Hat for $25 instead of $35, or you can buy a Nike golf belt for $25 instead of $42. Discounts are available for both men and women’s wear, so there’s something for everyone here, including some stylish golf skirts and dresses. While the focus is on clothing, there are some deal prices for golf balls, golf putting trainers, and trackers too.

Whatever your intention, it’s worth checking out the GoingGoingGone sale on golf clothing and accessories. Part of Dick’s Sporting Goods, this is a great outlet to save big on your summer’s golfing wardrobe. With big-name brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and many more, you’re sure to find the right look for you. Take a look at the full sale by hitting the button below to find out more.

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
What is DMT? Learn why this powerful drug is unlike other psychedelics
Find out what DMT "elves" are all about, among other things
A whole lot of psychedelics.

So what is DMT? The instructions were simple: Inhale from the vape for three sustained pulls — while seated. That last bit is important because it doesn’t seem like your body is capable of much — standing included — when DMT is on the scene. Come to think of it, I have no idea what your body is doing when you’re smoking DMT because after I took the third pull, I’m pretty sure I went Someplace Else. I’m also pretty sure that my body stayed behind, more or less collapsed on the couch of my Vancouver Airbnb.

What is the DMT trip like? Are there any risks? One thing is certain: It’s a class of psychedelic unto its own.

Read more
The 25 best Netflix movies to stream right now
From Power of the Dog to All Quiet on the Western Front, these are the best movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on tv with red back lighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of movies to stream on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and great movies that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies.

Athena (2022)

Read more
How to negotiate a 4 day workweek and improve your work-life balance today
This is how to reset your work-life balance
how to negotiate a 4 day work week two men meeting in office

It would be an understatement to call what has happened to the workforce an upheaval. When the pandemic sent millions of workers remote in March of 2020, businesses and employees quickly discovered that people could be productive from home. The pandemic’s mental health effects saw people re-evaluating the need for work-life balance and what they wanted from a job. As the country began opening back up, the Great Resignation and workforce shortages gave employees the upper hand in negotiating everything from higher wages to remote or hybrid work and even a 4 day workweek.
The idea of showing up to work 4 days a week — virtually or in-person — may sound so 2022. However, the concept was supposedly on the horizon in 1956, according to a New York Times article quoting then-Vice President Richard Nixon.
Generations later, the 4 day workweek may finally be catching on. Here’s why you should consider it and how to negotiate one.

Is a 4 day workweek worth it?
The answer to this question isn’t black-and-white. It will vary based on the individual and industry. However, one case study by the New Zealand estate planning firm Perpetual Guardian from 2018 found numerous benefits, including:

Read more