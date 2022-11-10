The right ski gear can make all the difference in your performance: Here are our picks for the 2023 season

For the seasoned skier, winter can make or break your year. While we can't — yet — control snowfall, there are plenty of ski resorts out there that promise fresh lines, perfect corduroy, and pumping apres. Whether you live at one of these resorts and plan to get out each weekend or you have a holiday booked and are counting down the days, when it comes to skiing, you want to make every day count.

Making every day count starts with having the right ski gear. Sure, everyone has their own style, but there are some universal truths that keep your skis, boots, layers, and more all working together to make sure you can shred from dawn 'til dusk. If you're still undecided on what skis to shred this season or what to wear skiing in 2023, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for the best skiing gear for 2023.

K2 Mindbender 108 Ti Skis 2023

Best all-mountain skis

The best ski setup can't start without the best skis, and if you're looking for an all-mountain option, then look no further than the K2 Mindbender 108 Ti Skis 2023. If you've been skiing for a few years, then chances are the Mindbender series isn't new to you. This year's model has been tweaked a little to increase edge hold and turn initiation, and a little more rocker has been added to the tail to make them more forgiving.

Those small tweaks go a long way on a ski that's already one of the top performers in such a wide range of environments. These skis balance a cambered profile with tip and tail rocker to give you a ski that turns on a dime, pops and plays when you want it, and feels solid and dependable at high speeds. And let's not ignore it: That top deck looks amazing.

Armada Strive 14 GW Ski Bindings

Best ski bindings

There's something special about a ski binding that adds a little more than just the standard black or gray to the middle of your ski. They may not be in-your-face or garish, but the understated sand color of the Armada Strive 14 is a welcome break when it comes to bindings. They're more than just a standout color, though; the Strive 14 is a lightweight resort binding for those who want to rip.

It might look familiar, too. That's because Armada — along with Salomon and Atomic, with whom they share the tech — has taken everything good about the Shift touring binding and translated it into the Strive. That means you get the same low-profile toe, keeping you close to the snow and giving you heightened control and power transfer. These bindings may be lightweight, but they're reinforced with metal where they need it, so they're no one-season wonder.

La Sportiva Vanguard Ski Boot

Best ski boots

Now for something a little different from across the pond. The La Sportiva Vanguard Ski Boot is here for all you powder hunters and backcountry enthusiasts. These ski boots provide all-day comfort from day one, and thanks to the V-shaped cuff and scissor design, fitting these boots is easy and intuitive. The double-release buckle system features a fully adjustable cable to spread tension across your instep, while the top buckle combines with a power strap for maximum efficiency and accurate skiing.

The Vanguard Boots go beyond your usual touring choice of walk mode or ski mode. The inner lining has two flex zones and varies in thickness to make going uphill a dream. Couple this with the double tongue that has two different levels of stiffness — mobile on the up and responsive on the down — and you've got a boot designed to tackle the longest touring trips or to hit the slack country straight from the lift.

Volkl Phantastick 18mm Poles 2023

Best ski poles

Park rats like them short and groomer skiers prefer them a little longer, but everyone likes them durable and stylish. The Volkl Phantastick 18mm poles are a little fatter than your traditional skiing poles, but the extra strength means they might just be the last pair of ski poles you have to buy. The high-grade aluminum production and sleek-looking anodization give these poles universal appeal. The only reason you might choose to replace them? Well, Volkl has a tendency to bring out great new colors year-on-year.

Patagonia PowSlayer Jacket

Best men's skiing jacket

Skiers are increasingly moving away from bulky, insulated skiing jackets to shells they can layer underneath. That way you get all the benefit of a dependable waterproof shell but the ability to choose between insulated layers or increased breathability. The Patagonia PowSlayer is a fully waterproof shell that is equally at home on inbound skiing as it is being put through its paces in the backcountry.

The Gore-Tex membrane means you don't have to worry about staying dry, even in the roughest conditions, yet the jacket will stay breathable for those intense climbs and warmer days. Feeling really hot? Open up the pit zips to let your armpits breathe and enjoy the breeze. Deep in powder? The snow skirt will stop the snow from riding up and soaking you from below. The PowSlayer is our does-it-all choice for men's ski jackets for this winter.

Helly Hansen Garibaldi 2.0 Pants

Best ski pants

The Helly Hansen Garibaldi ski pants are another mainstay of ski resorts that have stood the test of time. They've been upgraded for the new season, building on feedback from top-level skiers, and these pants now give you even more freedom and improved durability. Helly Hansen has added extra reinforcement on the usual wear points to make sure these pants see out the season — and much more.

These two-layer pants feature Helly Hansen's professional-grade Helly Tech waterproof membrane. These pants are waterproof, windproof, and highly durable, and they feature a Recco Advanced Rescue system.

Black Diamond Guide Finger Gloves

Best ski mitts

It might seem unusual that our top pick for the best ski mitts is called a glove, but unless you really want to argue, it's clear that the Black Diamond Guide Finger Gloves are mitts at heart. The standalone finger is there to give you all the extra warmth of a mitt without losing the dexterity that comes with wearing gloves.

These mitts feature a full Gore-Tex insert and Gore Warm tech to keep your hands warm and dry on the mountain. Not only that, but they have removable liners made from Primaloft Gold and boiled wool. Slip these liners in on colder days for extra added warmth and comfort. The leather palm is malleable and highly durable, and the extra padding on the knuckles never goes amiss.

Hestra Fall Line 5-Finger Gloves

Best ski gloves

When a company starts out making gloves for Swedish lumberjacks, chances are it knows a thing or two about warmth and durability. Hestra transitioned into making ski gloves back in 1937 and hasn't looked back. At the forefront of their range, the Hestra Fall Line gloves are made from impregnated cowhides. It might not sound too appealing, but these soft leather gloves are fully waterproof and ridiculously durable.

Inside, they're fitted with removable liners and foam insulation to keep you warm without being overly bulky. After all, those lumberjacks needed to be able to use their hands, right? Finish that all off with a neoprene cuff and the sort of classy look that wouldn't be out of place walking around Stockholm, and you've got probably the best pair of skiing gloves on the market.

Sweet Protection Trooper 2Vi MIPS Helmet

Best ski helmet

Sweet Protection is renowned in adventure sports for not only making cutting-edge gear but keeping it stylish, and the new Trooper 2Vi MIPS is no exception. The all-new design features a 7% weight reduction from the old model, with more carbon being used in the outer shell. Couple this with the MIPS rotational impact reduction and you might just have the most protective skiing helmet on the market.

They've gone beyond the protection, though, and kept things sweet. The Trooper has a number of well-thought-out features that make it user-friendly, from the removable liner for easy cleaning to the adapted goggle fit, adjustable ventilation, and magnetic buckle for easy use with ski gloves.

Smith I/O MAG

Best ski goggles

Smith goggles have become some of the best in the game, and the I/O MAG are no exception. The Chromapop lens technology featured on these goggles makes every feature of the mountain stand out. Combine this with the anti-fog tech and you'll see every landing, side hit, and wind lip on the mountain. With the combination of a mechanical lock and magnetic tech, changing lenses on the I/O MAG is quick, easy, and virtually risk-free.

Dakine Super Tune Kit

Best ski tuning kit

There's more to skiing than the days on the hill. There's hyping up your tricks at the bar, shaking powder out of your hood, and, of course, maintaining your gear so you can keep shredding those turns. The Dakine Super Tune Kit has everything you need to keep your setup going throughout the season in one easy travel bag. Wax your skis, tune your edges, and get ready for another day on the slopes.

