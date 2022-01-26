These Are Some of the Top Ski Resorts in Colorado

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Colorado is a world-class skiing destination for good reason. Bluebird days, great snow, and acres of ski terrain make it a winter sports paradise. If you’ve never visited these Colorado ski resorts before and love to ski you’re in for a real treat. Because Colorado is such a winter destination, there are a ton of ski resorts in Colorado to choose from.

You may be wondering when ski resorts in Colorado open. Well, they’re open now, and not just a couple lifts. Many of them are completely open. Most Colorado ski resorts do not close until April. Read on to see which resort is best for you.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge boasts the highest chair lift on the planet, multiple peaks to explore, lift line forecasts, and plenty of terrain for all levels of skier.

Winter Park

Winter Park calls itself the #1 ski resort in North America. With plenty of great ski terrain, activities to enjoy when your feet get sore from wearing ski boots, lessons, rentals, and more, it’s easy to see why many people think so.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek has ample terrain for skiers to explore, including McCoy Park which is 250 acres of ski terrain tailored for beginner and intermediate skiers. Ice skating and chocolate chip cookies are just some of the perks at this world-class resort.

Keystone

When traveling with the family Keystone can be a great option. If you book for more than two nights you’ll get a free day of skiing for your child 12 or under. For every additional day you stay, you’ll get another free day of skiing. Pretty sweet, right?

Vail

With 5,317 acres of skiable terrain, Vail offers plenty of great skiing for those at any level. If you’ve noticed any similarities between some resort websites, amenities, and even the resorts themselves, it’s because Vail is a big name in the resort world. They own many different resorts (around 40) and not without some controversy. Criticism includes expensive lift tickets and cost-of-living increases wherever they buy up property. That said, if you’re familiar with the Vail experience, and enjoy it, you know what you’ll be getting.

Steamboat

Famous for its “champagne powder,” Steamboat Ski Resort has plenty of skiing and other activities to enjoy. Get a free night of skiing the first day you arrive by showing your flight boarding pass. In the morning, check out the famous Closet and Shadows runs when the powder is flowing.

Stay: Antlers at Christie Base

Après: T-Bar

Telluride

Telluride offers ski-in/ski-out access, short lift lines, and charming ski town, and stunning views. I mean, what more could you ask for?

Aspen

Aspen is pretty much synonymous with skiing and Colorado. Aspen offers 5,500 acres of ski terrain, great restaurants, accommodations, and plenty to do when not skiing.

