 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The change at Acadia National Park you need to know before you visit

NPS move towards sustainability with cashless payments at Acadia

By
Thunder Hole, Acadia National Park, Maine
Karla Ann Cote NurPhoto / Getty Images

National parks around the country are preparing for the peak season’s traffic, but with potential ranger shortages and rising visitation numbers, the National Park Service seeks to reduce transaction times and save money. One of the easiest and most sustainable ways to do this is to go cashless.  Several national parks, like the Badlands and Death Valley, have already made the switch, but as of April 15th, Acadia National Park will officially join the list.

One of the primary factors in this decision is that cash payments represent less than 5% of the transactions in the park. However, during the peak season, rangers can spend up to eight and a half hours per day completing all of the documentation required for cash receipts. This transition to cash promises to free up park staff for more important projects like sustainability measures and visitor services.

Recommended Videos

If you plan to visit Acadia National Park after mid-April, pack a digital payment method like a credit card or purchase your park pass in advance online. Alternatively, the National Park Service suggests visitors could also go through one of the many third-party vendors nearby. Cashless payments also apply to the park’s most famous attractions, such as the Cadillac Summit Road, which requires a paid reservation to enter.

Related

Despite this transition towards sustainability and efficiency, plan to arrive early. Peak season can mean long lines, and arriving early will minimize delays, especially if you need to troubleshoot payment options.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Everything you need to know to enjoy Carnaval in Brazil
Enjoy Carnaval the best way possible with these tips
Rio's Sambadrome during Carnaval

Carnaval is celebrated all around the world, but it’s said that Brazil does it best. No matter what part of the country you visit, you’ll find people of all ages dancing in the streets and wearing elaborate and colorful costumes. If you want to experience the party of a lifetime, I’d highly recommend letting it be the Brazilian celebration of Carnaval.
Carnaval: The celebration of … what, exactly?

Part of what makes Brazilian Carnaval so special is the depth and complexity within everything that it celebrates. Sure, it has some Catholic Christian roots that mark the period before Lent starts. For Brazilians, it is more of a nod to the elements of African and Indigenous Brazilian culture that outshined the traditional celebrations.

Read more
Is it safe to go to Puerto Rico? Everything you need to know
Everything you need to know about safety in the area
Puerto Rico flag

First inhabited by the Taínos around 500 A.C. to 600 B.C., Puerto Rico has a long and fascinating history that’s still celebrated today, alongside new traditions, and of course, some award-winning rums. Stroll through the colorful streets of Old San Juan, lounge on a beach in Rincón, or explore the beautiful El Yunque Rainforest.

But if you're like me, one of the first things you check before booking a trip is the safety of the area. So, is it safe to go to Puerto Rico? The good news is that Puerto Rico is a popular destination for travelers, and millions visit each year without issues. That said, like any place, there are things to keep in mind to stay safe and enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Read more
Study reveals the top 10 cities you should move to before they become too crowded
Seattle, Washington, takes first place
space needle in seattle washington at night

A new study by Evernest has ranked the top U.S. cities to move to before they become overcrowded, analyzing factors like population trends, salary levels, quality of life, and density. The goal? To highlight cities where you can enjoy a high standard of living before rapid growth leads to congestion.

Topping the list is Seattle, boasting the highest monthly net salary of $6,749.36 and an impressive quality of life index of 198.0. With 9,000 residents per square mile, it’s a prime spot for professionals seeking high earnings in an urban environment.

Read more