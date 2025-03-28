The change at Acadia National Park you need to know before you visit

National parks around the country are preparing for the peak season’s traffic, but with potential ranger shortages and rising visitation numbers, the National Park Service seeks to reduce transaction times and save money. One of the easiest and most sustainable ways to do this is to go cashless. Several national parks, like the Badlands and Death Valley, have already made the switch, but as of April 15th, Acadia National Park will officially join the list.

One of the primary factors in this decision is that cash payments represent less than 5% of the transactions in the park. However, during the peak season, rangers can spend up to eight and a half hours per day completing all of the documentation required for cash receipts. This transition to cash promises to free up park staff for more important projects like sustainability measures and visitor services.

If you plan to visit Acadia National Park after mid-April, pack a digital payment method like a credit card or purchase your park pass in advance online. Alternatively, the National Park Service suggests visitors could also go through one of the many third-party vendors nearby. Cashless payments also apply to the park’s most famous attractions, such as the Cadillac Summit Road, which requires a paid reservation to enter.

Despite this transition towards sustainability and efficiency, plan to arrive early. Peak season can mean long lines, and arriving early will minimize delays, especially if you need to troubleshoot payment options.