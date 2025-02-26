United’s new Houston lounge features this innovative layout

United’s new Club Fly Lounge at Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH) caters to travelers on the go, with quick options for drinks and snacks. The lounge is positioned at Terminal B’s south end, mainly hosting short-haul United Express flights. According to the airline, more than 50 percent of its IAH passengers are connecting through, and this lounge offers them a pit stop on the way.

United’s Club Fly at IAH: Refuel and connect

In a statement to Travel + Leisure, United Airlines’ Head of Club and Lounge Program Alexander Dorow, said: “Designed for on-the-go United Club members, Club Fly offers a club experience that matches the ways travelers’ needs have evolved, especially when they’re pressed for time. Not all customers travel the same way and that encourages us to constantly look at new opportunities to add value to our club program and support travelers throughout their entire journey.”

Club Fly features an appealing design, with the airline’s royal blue throughout, pleasant lighting, and company logos. Once inside, travelers can access a coffee station with on-site barista, and view wide screens with upcoming flight info. Healthy options include salads and packaged fruits like grapes and strawberries. There are also sandwiches, wraps, a water bottle refill station, and sodas.

United Club members and international travelers with Premium Cabin tickets can access Club Fly, along with other United lounges. Entry is seamless, with passengers only needing to scan a boarding pass before the gate opens. The Club Fly at IAH is the second in United’s network, with the first opening at Denver International Airport (DIA) in 2022.