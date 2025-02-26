 Skip to main content
United’s new Houston lounge features this innovative layout

United opens Club Fly in Houston

By
United Airlines

United’s new Club Fly Lounge at Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH) caters to travelers on the go, with quick options for drinks and snacks. The lounge is positioned at Terminal B’s south end, mainly hosting short-haul United Express flights. According to the airline, more than 50 percent of its IAH passengers are connecting through, and this lounge offers them a pit stop on the way.

United’s Club Fly at IAH: Refuel and connect

United Club Fly
United Airlines

In a statement to Travel + Leisure, United Airlines’ Head of Club and Lounge Program Alexander Dorow, said: “Designed for on-the-go United Club members, Club Fly offers a club experience that matches the ways travelers’ needs have evolved, especially when they’re pressed for time. Not all customers travel the same way and that encourages us to constantly look at new opportunities to add value to our club program and support travelers throughout their entire journey.”

Club Fly features an appealing design, with the airline’s royal blue throughout, pleasant lighting, and company logos. Once inside, travelers can access a coffee station with on-site barista, and view wide screens with upcoming flight info. Healthy options include salads and packaged fruits like grapes and strawberries. There are also sandwiches, wraps, a water bottle refill station, and sodas.

United Club members and international travelers with Premium Cabin tickets can access Club Fly, along with other United lounges. Entry is seamless, with passengers only needing to scan a boarding pass before the gate opens. The Club Fly at IAH is the second in United’s network, with the first opening at Denver International Airport (DIA) in 2022.

Mark Reif
United brings back this passenger favorite snack
The United stroopwafel returns
united airlines stroopwafel ua

Various airlines have signature snacks that are passenger favorites. Southwest has its peanuts, which originally symbolized its “peanut fares” in 1978. Delta has its Biscoff cookies, which are made by the Belgian bakery to this day. In 2015, United introduced its Stroopwafel —  a waffle-like cookie with caramel, cinnamon, and bourbon vanilla — which gained a following among travelers. The airline removed and brought back the snack time and again, which brought calls on social media for its return. Finally, fans got what they asked for, with United reintroducing the popular sweet.
A historic Dutch bakery produces United’s Stroopwafel

Daelman’s, a 121-year-old Dutch bakery, makes the Stroopwafel for United. The airline discontinued the snack in 2023 in an effort to revise its offerings with fresh choices. But with fans of the treat clamoring for its return, United heard their feedback and brought it back. On Instagram, the airline proclaimed, “The one. The Only. The Stroopwafel 🧇” and “We are officially back on board and we're being totally normal about it."

Delta’s 2025 Medallion year brings these perks
The 2025 Delta Medallion year begins

February 1, 2025 started the Delta Medallion year, bringing improved benefits to elite-status members. Through January 31, 2026, SkyMiles Medallion members can boost their status and enjoy special experiences and rewards. Here’s what Delta’s elite loyalty members can look forward to.
Delta’s 2025 Medallion perks and benefits

In 2025, Medallion members can order personalized metal bag tags, a sleek accessory for world travelers. To order, members must visit www.deltamedalliontags.com and log in with their SkyMiles account number. There, they can customize their tags with their name, SkyMiles Membership details, Million Miler status, and more.

Qantas to create a new look with this redesigned element
Qantas to redesign uniforms
qantas uniform redesign crewmembers

Qantas will redesign its uniforms, switching from the current version that’s over 10 years old. The project coincides with the airline’s other initiatives, including its fleet renewal program, and Project Sunrise, which aims to conquer the final frontier of aviation. To accomplish the task, Qantas will turn to noted Australian designers.
The Qantas uniform visually represents the brand
1959 Qantas uniform Qantas

To begin the uniform update, Qantas will survey its more than 17,500 team members to help with development. For past uniforms, the airline turned to Harry Who, Peter Morrissey, Yves Saint Laurent, George Gross, and Emilio Pucci, with each usually marking a moment in the airline’s history. For the latest version, the carrier will look to Australian designers, and perform a selection process before the 11th uniform takes shape.  The new designer will be announced in the upcoming months, with the uniform’s debut in 2027. 

