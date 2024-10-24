 Skip to main content
Regent Hotels makes U.S. comeback with new Santa Monica location

After 32 years, Regent makes a comeback in the United States.

By
Regent Santa Monica Beach Hotel
Regent Santa Monica Beach Hotel

After a 32-year hiatus, the Regent hotel brand is making its return to the U.S. with the opening of the Regent Santa Monica Beach in Southern California. Known for its luxury offerings, Regent was last seen in the U.S. at the iconic Regent Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, famously known as the setting for the film “Pretty Woman.” This hotel was reflagged as a Four Seasons in 1992. Now, the brand is making a grand comeback along one of America’s most famous coastlines, just steps from the Santa Monica Pier and some of California’s best beaches.

The new resort features 167 guest rooms and suites, many of which boast sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Beach.

Younes Atallah, General Manager of Regent Santa Monica Beach, expressed his excitement in a news release: “It is an honor to reintroduce this legacy brand to Southern California and ignite a new era of unforgettable memories for our guests in Santa Monica. Our resort captures the unique allure of Santa Monica in a serene setting where you can disconnect from the outside world and experience Regent’s legendary hospitality on your terms.”

Regent Santa Monica Beach: The details

Regent Santa Monica Beach
IHG

Hotel rooms are outfitted with spa-like bathrooms, featuring a soaking tub, walk-in rain shower, and Perricone MD products. In-room features include a designated dining and work station, Bose speaker, Dyson hairdryer, and convenient bedside plugs and chargers. The hotel’s crown jewel is the Santa Monica Presidential Suite, a 3,200-square-foot masterpiece that offers beautiful living, dining, and game rooms, all with stunning panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Guests will also enjoy four distinctive dining venues. Among them is the Mediterranean-inspired Orla and Orla Bar, created by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, and the Sweet July Cafe, an extension of Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July brand.

Additional amenities include a pool with ocean views, a 10,000-square-foot Guerlain Wellness spa, a 6,100-square-foot ballroom, and a fitness center.

