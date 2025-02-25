Level-up your sky-watching with the limited-edition Stargazer rooftop tent

The general design of the modern rooftop tent has changed little in the last decade or so. That’s why the devil is in the details when it comes to differentiating one model from another — details like a first-of-its-kind (that we’re aware of) full-panel hard-sided skylight that’s perfect for next-level stargazing.

Inspired Overland is a not-so-well-kept secret among the world of overlanders and rooftop tent enjoyers. The California brand builds some of the lightest RTTs on the market, designed to mount to a wide range of vehicles, including smaller SUVs and crossovers. But its all-new Stargazer Series is our hands-down favorite of the lot. The standout feature of the brand’s latest design features a large, clear acrylic roof panel. Unlike the cheap soft plastic panels found on many traditional softshell tents, the Stargazer panel provides crystal-clear views of the sky. IO confirms the panel is highly durable and impact-resistant, too, designed to take all the beating you can throw at it on the trail without cracking.

The tent’s construction is underpinned with the clever use of aluminum and composite-reinforced carbon fiber. This combo not only makes for a strong structure but a lightweight one, too. By the numbers, the Stargazer Solo weighs in at a scant 80 pounds, meaning one reasonably strong owner could conceivably install it. The two-person Stargazer Duo “tips the scales” at an equally reasonable 93 pounds. Translation: Not only is this one of the most interesting rooftop tents on the market, but it’s one of the lightest and most livable, too.

Recommended Videos

The Stargazer Series, both the Solo and Duo, debuted as limited edition drops at last year’s SEMA, starting at $1,099 and $1,499, respectively. Sadly, Inspired Overland confirms they sold out almost immediately. Still, the design borders on revolutionary in the world of rooftop tents. So, we’re hoping it inspires other products (from IO or other brands), and we’re crossing our fingers that IO decides to move forward with full-scale production once the inaugural models are gone.

Learn More