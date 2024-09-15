 Skip to main content
The TentBox GO might be the lightest and easiest-to-setup rooftop tent on the market

One person can install this clever RTT in about an hour and set it up in just 60 seconds

Rooftop tents are one of the fastest, easiest, and most affordable ways to convert the vehicle you already own into a basic RV. But they’re not without their flaws. They’re bulky and heavy, and the best models can run north of $3,000. TentBox is looking to up-end the game with the TentBox GO, one of the lightest and easiest-to-setup rooftop tents on the market.

Get the low-down on the TentBox GO rooftop tent

For this latest addition to the brand’s catalog, it pulled heavy inspiration from its best-selling models, including the TentBox Lite XL, Cargo 2.0, and Classic 2.0 models. But the entry-level TentBox GO is all about simplicity. It’s lighter, easier to set up, and more affordable than any other RTT in the TentBox arsenal. It’s delivered in a flatpack box that’s smaller and more manageable than most comparable models. The tent itself weighs just 73 pounds. That’s roughly half the weight of many of the biggest and best rooftop tents on the market today. That translates to a far more manageable footprint that’s easy enough for one person to wrangle atop their vehicle with an initial setup time of around an hour.

It also means that, unlike most RTT, taking the TentBox GO off your car when you don’t need it is easier, too. Translation: Better gas mileage and less unnecessary wear and tear on your vehicle for the majority of the year when you’re not camping. Bonus: It packs neatly into an optional storage bag when not in use. Beyond the initial setup, TentBox claims open and close times of around 60 seconds once you’re ready to camp.

Despite its featherweight design, this is a true two-person rooftop tent. It’s sturdy enough to support up to 650 pounds — enough for a couple, maybe a dog, and even some of your favorite camping gear. The interior is surrounded by anti-bug mesh windows and doors on three sides, making it bright and breezy. As with most RTTs, campers have the option of sealing it up for complete privacy and near-blackout sleeping quarters.

The durable design is based around an aluminum frame that’s wind-rated up to 39 miles per hour. When you’re ready to pack up camp, it all collapses down with room for your bedding (including thick pillows) inside, so it fits neatly in most standard garages. A ripstop waterproof shell protects it even in the harshest weather.

Score your own TentBox GO rooftop tent

Beyond its simple design, the TentBox GO is also one of the most affordable rooftop tents available today. The all-in price is just $1,199, including everything you need — the tent itself, a ladder, mounting kit, and free shipping — to outfit your current vehicle. The only optional items are a fancier mattress and a compact storage bag.

