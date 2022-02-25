Best Extreme Weather Tents for Winter and Cold Weather

The weather outside may be frightful, but the warmth of extreme weather tents can be quite delightful! And take it from us, if you’re camping outdoors during the winter, somewhere in the mountains, or anywhere that makes you say, “Brrr,” you’re going to need every ounce of warmth you can get. That’s because it’s a tad bit dangerous to sleep outdoors in extreme weather conditions, especially without proper gear and a 4-season tent, the latter of which should protect you against storms, frost, and heavy winds. So today, we’re going to talk about some of our favorite extreme weather tents that feature essentials like waterproof fabric, heavy-duty insulation, sturdy structure, and a whole lot more.

The Geertop Backpacking Tent

Backpacking Tent

This 2-person tent shines with its easy setup, lightweight material (about 7 pounds), and double layers for maximum wind protection. The dual doors offer plenty of ventilation and can be easily zipped back up for privacy and comfort. This tent is also waterproof thanks to its anti-tear checkered polyester, which can withstand heavy rain and storms.

Here are a few more of our favorite things about the Geertop Backpacking Tent:

Snow skirt for cold and snowy climate conditions

Lots of space for camping gear

Self-standing

Can be pitched on sand, grass, forest terrain, etc.

Internal gear hammock

Reflective ropes so you can spot the tent in the dark

The Geertop Backpacking Tent Backpacking Tent

The ALPS Mountaineering Extreme Tent

Backpacking Tent

This free-standing 3-person tent is excellent for aggressive and freezing weather conditions. The sturdy frame will keep you warm and safe all night long thanks to the 7000 series aluminum 3-pole design. And speaking of materials, this mountaineering tent is made from nylon, polyester, and taffeta for optimal water resistance. Check out a few more of the “pros” below:

Zippered mesh windows for air circulation and ventilation

Factory-sealed seams

Lots of mesh pockets for storage

Two doorways

Easy to setup

No UV damage

The ALPS Mountaineering Extreme Tent Backpacking Tent

The North Face Mountain 25

Backpacking Tent

We get it, you take hiking and mountaineering seriously, but so does this tent. The North Face Mountain 25 can withstand freezing temperatures, down to -60 degrees F thanks to its polyurethane port window and nylon fly. Two people can sleep soundly in this freestanding tent, which also includes a footprint, a front vestibule area, and reflective guylines with equalizers. We also love the:

Internal hangar loops and interior pockets for lots of storage space

High-low venting

Color-coded zipper pulls

Glow-in-the-dark features

Dual doors

Four included snow stakes

DAC aluminum poles

The North Face Mountain 25 Backpacking Tent

Eureka Mountain Pass Tent

Backpacking Tent

Year-round adventures suddenly become possible with this 4-season, 2-person mountain tent, which features polyester material, aluminum poles, and two vestibules so you can easily store your stuff. We also love the removable side panel vents for extra air circulation, as well as the:

Gear loft and pockets for storage

Dual doors

Lightweight and durable tent poles

Double-walled features

Heavy-duty protection against freezing winter winds

Trail weight of 5 pounds and 9 ounces

Eureka Mountain Pass Tent Backpacking Tent

The Nemo Kunai Freestanding Tent

Backpacking Tent

This lightweight, 3-person tent is versatile for any season and can withstand harsh winds, snowfall, and frigid temperatures. (Bonus: it’s also great for hot and humid days in the summer.) The oversized vestibule is perfect for ample gear storage and the convertible mesh panels will ensure optimal airflow. Aside from these great features, we also love the following:

Top-shelf DAC poles

Aggressively tapered profile

Compact and lightweight

Easy to assemble

Zipper covers for the mesh windows

Excellent breathability

No condensation seeping into the inside of the tent

Stakes included

The Nemo Kunai Freestanding Tent Backpacking Tent

Whether you’re sleeping through a heavy rainstorm, several inches of snow, or relentless winds, be sure to choose a durable 4-season tent to keep you warm all night long. This is of utmost importance, as your safety is our highest priority when it comes to sleeping in frigid temperatures. So overall, look for heavy-duty insulation and protection, as well as high-quality poles and an easy setup. The last thing you need is to get carried away with frustration while trying to assemble a tent in aggressive rain or snowstorms. And with that, we bid you safe travels on all of your future journeys…even if they are below freezing temperatures.

Editors' Recommendations