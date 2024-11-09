 Skip to main content
National parks nationwide waive entrance fees for Veterans Day

Now's the time to visit your favorite national park

By
West ridge of Amphitheater Mountain at Yellowstone National Park in the winter
Jim Peaco / NPS

This Veterans Day, national parks across the United States invite all visitors to enter free of charge in honor of the service and dedication of America’s veterans, who have played a significant role in protecting and preserving our cherished national park system. From rescuing stranded hikers to neutralizing old explosives, these veterans have gone above and beyond to serve our nation and the land we hold most dear. Today, more than 4,000 veterans are employed in the National Park Service, and they account for about 20% of the park rangers across the nation.

If you’re planning on visiting one of our gorgeous national parks on Monday, November 11, keep in mind that fees for camping and other special activities will still remain in effect. It’s bound to be crowded, so make sure that you make any reservations well in advance.

To avoid the crowds, you’ll want to plan your trip. Try to go early in the morning or a couple hours before closing. This will give you the best chance to experience your favorite landmarks without elbowing other visitors. You might also consider exploring lesser-known areas to dodge crowds. Enter the park through a secondary entrance, and do your best to bypass the main traffic hubs.

While the entrance fees are being waived this Veteran’s day, the National Park Service honors veterans no matter the time of year. Veterans, Gold Star families, active service members, and their dependents all qualify for a free America the Beautiful pass, which will get you into any national park.

