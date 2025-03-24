 Skip to main content
These are the top campgrounds in America, according to the 2025 Campspot Awards

Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona, took the top spot

Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona
The results are in! The 2025 Campspot Awards have officially crowned the top campgrounds in North America, highlighting the best places to pitch a tent, park an RV, or indulge in a little luxury glamping. With over 3 million data points analyzed, this year’s list features campgrounds that offer unforgettable outdoor experiences.

Taking the top spot this year is Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde, Arizona, a dream destination for every kind of camper. From full hookup RV sites to furnished vacation cottages and even glamping in Conestoga Wagons and Luxury Safari Tents, this resort has it all. Plus, with a heated pool, hot tubs, a fitness center, and more, you’ll never run out of things to do. And with its prime location just off Interstate 17, Verde Ranch makes a great base for exploring the Grand Canyon, Sedona, and beyond.

Other key findings

Broad River Campground
Beyond naming the overall winner, the Campspot Awards also highlighted standout campgrounds in specific categories, ensuring every kind of camper can find their perfect getaway.

For those venturing north, Tsawaak RV Resort in Tofino, BC was named Best Campground in Canada. This coastal retreat offers private access to Mackenzie Beach, where visitors can swim, paddleboard, and more.

Seeking something truly one-of-a-kind? True West Campground in Jamestown, Tennessee, earned the title of Most Unique Campground, offering a frontier-style experience complete with horse trails and rustic charm.

Broad River Campground in Mooresboro, North Carolina, was crowned Best Glamping Campground, delivering a luxurious escape with all the modern comforts. And for families, the Best Family Campground award went to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Bostic, NC, a kid-friendly paradise packed with fun activities and beloved character-themed adventures.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
