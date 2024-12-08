This rugged micro trailer expands into a full-featured overland basecamp

Everything you need, nothing you don’t. That’s a solid mantra for pretty much everything in life, from cars to cooking to camping. So, too, with Built for Extreme’s (BFX) all-new, off-road-centric micro-trailer.

The BFX was designed first and foremost with hunters and hardcore outdoors people in mind, those looking to bring all their essential cooking, camping, clothing, navigation, and tech systems into the backcountry in the most compact way possible. The 14.5-foot towable trades traditional aluminum for an American-made steel body that rides on a powder-coated steel chassis for the ultimate in durability. A heavy-duty suspension paired with shocks and airbags helps cushion the blow while you’re off-roading, and 26 inches of ground clearance ensures you can get far, far off the beaten path.

The key here is gobs of storage. The rear hatch opens to reveal three extra-long drawers designed to hold coolers, portable fridges, rifles, Pelican storage boxes, camp kitchen accessories — the sky’s the limit. A bevy of cubbies and hatches at the sides provides room for stashing everything you might ever need for a weekend or a week in the backcountry. The long list of standard options is solid, but an even longer list of options is available to build out the BFX to suit your personal brand of hunting, camping, or overlanding.

Built for Xtreme trailer walkthrough

The BFX micro-trailer starts just under $25,000 in its base (but well-equipped) form. A fully kitted-out model —with a rooftop tent, a 270-degree awning, a massive storage bag, a jib crane (for moving big game, generators, and more!), and even a 32-inch TV mount — will set you back more than $32,000.