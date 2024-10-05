It's a dead-simple solution for the most common problems faced by overlanders and adventurous car campers

Emergency preparedness is hardly a sexy topic for overlanders and anyone who likes to camp far, far off the beaten path. But, it is no doubt the most important. That’s why we love a good all-in-one kit that packs all the offgrid essentials we could ever need for the most common vehicle preparedness issues on the trail — a kit like The Overlander.

It’s the product of a collab between two of our favorite outdoor brands — in this case, Uncharted Supply Co. and Yeti. The former is known for its rock-solid emergency prep and overlanding gear; the latter, of course, is arguably the most recognizable cooler and hard case maker in the world. Together, they’ve created the simplest solution to the most common problems overlanders and car campers are likely to face.

The Overlander packs in everything you need and nothing you don’t. Inside, you’ll find a heavy-duty tow rope and a convertible shovel-pickaxe to help “unstuck” yourself in sticky off-road situations. Uncharted Supply Co.’s own The Zeus Pro is included to jump-start dead batteries or serve as a backup power bank for topping up your smartphone. There’s also a good multi-tool, a pair of lined, cold-weather gloves, and a comprehensive first aid kit. A waterproof flashlight and disposable chemical light sticks help ensure you can self-rescue after dark. It’s all packed into a “wildproof” Yeti GoBox 15 — a virtually indestructible, weatherproof hard case that weighs less than eight pounds and is built to take a serious beating.

Recommended Videos

Uncharted Supply Co. X Yeti’s The Overlander kit is now available for preorder with an expected ship date of October 9, 2024. At $449, it ain’t cheap. But we’re hard-pressed to name a better option for a dead-simple vehicle prep kit co-branded with two of the most premium brands in the space.

Buy Now