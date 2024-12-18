 Skip to main content
Take your two-wheelers anywhere with Hollywood Racks’ new CrossTrack bike rack

A unique "no-wobble" hitch system guarantees rock-solid stability, even on the gnarliest trails.

Toyota 4Runner with a Hollywood Racks CrossTrack bike rack mounted to the hitch.
All bike racks might appear to be created equal. But few have what it takes to survive the abuse of today’s overlanding cyclists. Hollywood Racks’ new CrossTrack is an altogether different beast, a hitch-mounted bike rack that’s purpose-built for maximum stability — on-road or off — no matter how rough the going gets.

The design is a game-changer for overlanders, in particular, who frequently tote mountain bikes or off-road-ready e-bikes to camp. It delivers rock-solid stability through a “No Wobble” Hitch System (available on the two-inch model) that “eliminates slack between the receiver hitch and the rack without the use of any tools.”

Hollywood Racks CrossTrack bike rack mounted to a Jeep Wrangler.
The all-new CrossTrack minimizes bike-to-bike contact by placing each two-wheeler in its own tray. It’s also the first and only rack in Hollywood Racks’ catalog to provide frameless touch points, opting instead to secure each bike by the wheels. When you finally make it to camp, a front handle pull mechanism makes loading and unloading a snap. And, when you return home, the CrossTrack folds flat for maximum storage versatility.

The CrossTrack is available now in one- or two-bike models and supports either 1.25″ or 2″ hitch receivers. It accommodates bikes up to 66 pounds each with a maximum 52-inch wheelbase. Hollywood Racks even throws in two wheel locks and a Kryptonite Keeper 712 integrated chain lock for free. Additional accessories, including a ramp, LED light bar, wheel locks, and wheel size adjuster knobs, are also available.

