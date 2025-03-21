These are the cocktails to make with your high-end craft sakes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lavendaze A Thousand Cranes Margarita Zero Cosmopolitan

Sake is a beautiful drink, but one that some people can be intimidated by. While it’s traditionally drunk neat, you should feel free to experiment with using it in cocktails too, as its delicate flavors can add a unique note to your drinks.

If you’re unsure where to start, then craft sake brand Origami Sake has some suggested recipes to try, from delicate florals for spring from lavender syrup to a fun margarita variation which uses sake instead of tequila. There’s also an unusual mocktail option which combines sophisticated flavors with Origami’s non-alcoholic sake, making use of lots of fresh fruit juices to add zing and flavor.

So don’t be afraid to try mixing with your sakes!

Lavendaze

Ingredients:

2 oz White Lotus Sake (gently invert the bottle 2-3 times before pouring)

2 oz lavender honey simple

1 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz butterfly pea flower (for color)

Method:

Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass Garnish with a sprig of lavender and orange slice

Lavender-Honey Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup hot water

2 tbsp lavender buds

1 tbsp honey

Method:

Stir ingredients together until sugar is dissolved Strain lavender buds and discard.

A Thousand Cranes Margarita

Ingredients:

3oz A Thousand Cranes sake

0.5oz fresh lime juice

0.5oz simple syrup

Method:

Shake with ice Strain over an ice-filled rocks glass Garnish with an orange zest

Zero Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

2oz Origami Zero N/A Sake

2 oz cranberry juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Method: