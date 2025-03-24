 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Peak Design sets new standards in luggage with Roller Pro carry-on

These new features are built to impress

By
man putting a laptop in Peak Design Roller Pro carry-on
Peak Design

Peak Design is shaking up the roller luggage market with the launch of its highly anticipated Roller Pro carry-on. Designed from the ground up, this suitcase is packed with innovative features that make it a must-have for business travelers, photographers, and adventurers alike.

Tired of the same old roller bags with wasted space and flimsy parts, Peak Design set out to create something better. The result is a sleek carry-on that rethinks every detail. The Roller Pro’s standout feature is the patented SlimDrive carbon fiber handle, which is super strong, slim, and perfect for maximizing packing space. That means no more bulky ridges stealing room inside your bag. Plus, its custom 60mm wheels are placed right in the corners to optimize interior storage.

Recommended Videos

“Inside almost every roller bag on the market, you’ll find a floppy fabric liner, and under that liner you’ll find two big honkin’ tubes,” said Peak Design Founder & CEO Peter Dering. “A plastic clamshell with big, fat tubes: that’s the easy way to make a roller. We chose the hard way. When we told our factory we wanted to redesign things from the ground up, they told us we were crazy. But, we pushed them and found a better way. The result is a product that is wildly more effective and delightful. Roller Pro has real innovation in it, and I suspect many of its features will become future industry standards.”

Related

Unlike most traditional clamshell luggage, the Roller Pro features a drawbridge opening system, which can make packing and unpacking pretty easy, even in tight spaces like airplane aisles. And if you need more space, the expandable capacity (34L to 39L) has you covered. Other thoughtful touches include an integrated AirTag pocket, a stowable interior organization panel, and external carry loops for extra gear.

Peak Design is also launching a new X-Large Camera Cube that takes up the full space of the Roller Pro and fits a 400mm prime lens.

Made from 100% recycled, Bluesign-approved materials and completely PFAS-free, this bag is built to last and backed by Peak Design’s lifetime guarantee. Available for pre-order on Kickstarter until April 17, the Roller Pro will retail between $139.95 and $599.95, with full availability expected by August 2025. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
TUMI, Master & Dynamic’s new earphones offer premium sound for jet-setters
Master & Dynamic and TUMI launched the first product of their multi-year partnership.
TUMI and Master & Dynamic earphones

TUMI and Master & Dynamic joined forces to create the first launch of their multi-year partnership, the MW09 Wireless Earphones, which blend what both brands are known for -- performance and style. The earphones are made with premium materials, feature active noise cancellation, and have a design inspired by TUMI’s 19 Degree collection.

"Our customers expect the very best from TUMI, which is why we've partnered with Master & Dynamic -- a brand renowned for crafting premium, high-quality audio products," TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz explained. "This collaboration brings together two seemingly distinct worlds that, in reality, complement each other perfectly. When the iconic contours of 19 Degree combine with the superior engineering of Master & Dynamic, the result is not just an elevated piece of tech -- it's a work of art."

Read more
What luggage do pilots use? Here’s the inside scoop
This is the luggage that goes the distance
two pilots inside aircraft

If you've ever seen a pilot rolling their sleek, no-nonsense suitcase through the airport, you might have wondered: what kind of luggage can keep up a lifestyle that’s always on the move? I asked myself that question one day in the airport while I was waiting to board my flight, which led me to research the kinds of luggage they use. I knew that whatever luggage pilots use, I could trust – I mean, they're constantly on the move, so their bags need to be tough, functional, and built for the long haul. So, what luggage do pilots use? 
Popular types of luggage pilots use

Let’s break down what luggage pilots use and why these bags stand out.
Rolling carry-ons
Rolling carry-ons are a must-have for pilots. These compact, wheeled suitcases are ideal for storing uniforms, overnight essentials, and personal items. One rising favorite among pilots is the Sterling Pacific 40L Carry-On Spinner, which is known for its high-quality aluminum construction, Italian leather handles, and lifetime warranty. It’s designed to withstand years of heavy travel, so this suitcase is practically indestructible – an ideal match for the rigorous demands of a pilot’s lifestyle.

Read more
Hard vs. soft luggage: Which is right for you?
Let’s settle the hard vs. soft luggage debate once and for all
man and a woman walking on a dock by the ocean with rolling luggage

When choosing the best suitcase for your travels, the debate between hard vs. soft luggage is a classic one. Both have pros and cons, and the right choice depends on your travel style. I found this out the hard way when I tried to cram a slightly overstuffed and heavy hard-shell suitcase into an overhead bin, and I held up the entire boarding line. On the flip side, I once had a soft-sided bag take a beating on a long-haul flight, and let’s just say some of my souvenirs didn’t survive. So, should you go with a hard-shell suitcase's durability or a soft-sided bag's flexibility? Let’s break down the pros and cons to help you decide.
Factors to consider in the hard vs. soft luggage debate

Let's dive into how the two different luggage types perform in key areas like durability, storage, weight, and security.
Durability 
Hard luggage is typically made from materials like polycarbonate, ABS, or aluminum, which can provide significant protection against drops, rough handling, and impacts. This makes it ideal for checking in fragile items. Plus, hard-shell suitcases are more resistant to rain and spills than soft luggage, so you get extra protection in unpredictable weather.

Read more