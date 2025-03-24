Peak Design sets new standards in luggage with Roller Pro carry-on

Peak Design is shaking up the roller luggage market with the launch of its highly anticipated Roller Pro carry-on. Designed from the ground up, this suitcase is packed with innovative features that make it a must-have for business travelers, photographers, and adventurers alike.

Tired of the same old roller bags with wasted space and flimsy parts, Peak Design set out to create something better. The result is a sleek carry-on that rethinks every detail. The Roller Pro’s standout feature is the patented SlimDrive carbon fiber handle, which is super strong, slim, and perfect for maximizing packing space. That means no more bulky ridges stealing room inside your bag. Plus, its custom 60mm wheels are placed right in the corners to optimize interior storage.

“Inside almost every roller bag on the market, you’ll find a floppy fabric liner, and under that liner you’ll find two big honkin’ tubes,” said Peak Design Founder & CEO Peter Dering. “A plastic clamshell with big, fat tubes: that’s the easy way to make a roller. We chose the hard way. When we told our factory we wanted to redesign things from the ground up, they told us we were crazy. But, we pushed them and found a better way. The result is a product that is wildly more effective and delightful. Roller Pro has real innovation in it, and I suspect many of its features will become future industry standards.”

Unlike most traditional clamshell luggage, the Roller Pro features a drawbridge opening system, which can make packing and unpacking pretty easy, even in tight spaces like airplane aisles. And if you need more space, the expandable capacity (34L to 39L) has you covered. Other thoughtful touches include an integrated AirTag pocket, a stowable interior organization panel, and external carry loops for extra gear.

Peak Design is also launching a new X-Large Camera Cube that takes up the full space of the Roller Pro and fits a 400mm prime lens.

Made from 100% recycled, Bluesign-approved materials and completely PFAS-free, this bag is built to last and backed by Peak Design’s lifetime guarantee. Available for pre-order on Kickstarter until April 17, the Roller Pro will retail between $139.95 and $599.95, with full availability expected by August 2025.