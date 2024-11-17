Let us walk tyou through how to replace an AirTag battery

If you travel often, have a knack for misplacing things, or just like the convenience of smart tech, you’ve likely heard of Apple AirTags. These small, button-shaped tracking devices can be life savers when it comes to keeping track of your personal items. But how long do AirTags last? Keep reading for the answers.

How long do AirTags last?

Apple AirTags are powered by standard CR2032 coin cell batteries, which you might already be familiar with if you’ve used other small electronic gadgets. According to Apple, the battery life of an AirTag should last more than one year under normal use. But what does “normal use” really mean? Essentially, this means using your AirTag to ping your items occasionally and having it emit a signal when nearby devices on Apple’s Find My network detect it.

Factors that affect battery life

Frequency of use: If you frequently use the AirTag’s precise location feature or trigger the built-in speaker to find lost items, your battery life will be shorter. The more you interact with your AirTag, the faster the battery wears down.

Find My network activity: AirTags work by tapping into Apple’s Find My network, which anonymously leverages the millions of iPhones , iPads, and Macs around the world. If your AirTag is in a busy area with lots of interactions, it might use up battery more quickly than one tucked away in a drawer most of the time.

Environmental conditions: Just like any battery-operated device, temperature and weather can play a role in how well the AirTag performs. Extreme temperatures, both hot and cold, can affect battery life, sometimes leading to premature battery depletion.

How do you know it’s time to replace your AirTag battery?

Thankfully, Apple has made it pretty straightforward to keep track of your AirTag’s battery so you know know when it is time to replace it. Once your AirTag’s battery starts running low, you’ll receive a notification on your iPhone alerting you to replace it. This warning usually comes with enough of a heads-up that you won’t be caught off guard with a completely dead tracker.

How to check battery status manually

Open the Find My app on your iPhone. Tap the Items tab. Select your AirTag from the list of items. You’ll see a battery icon beneath the AirTag’s name, which indicates the battery’s current status.

How to replace the battery on your Apple AirTag

Luckily you don’t need to be a tech pro to replace the battery. Here’s how you can do it:

Press and twist the stainless steel cover of the AirTag counterclockwise until it releases. Remove the cover and take out the old battery. Insert a new CR2032 battery, making sure the positive side (marked with a +) is facing up. Replace the cover and twist it clockwise until it locks into place.

And that’s it! Your AirTag is ready to go for another year.

FAQs

How do AirTags compare to other trackers?

While a one-year battery life might sound impressive, it’s not exactly an outlier in the tracker market. Competitors like Tile and Chipolo also offer similar battery longevity, although not all of their models have user-replaceable batteries. Some compact trackers, for instance, are meant to be disposable after their battery dies. AirTags, however, provide that extra convenience of easy battery swaps, adding to their long-term value.

When should I consider buying a replacement AirTag?

AirTags themselves are designed to last well beyond a year, with the replaceable battery ensuring their longevity. However, if you start noticing that your AirTag’s battery life seems to be draining faster than expected despite minimal use, it could be due to a hardware defect or interference. In such cases, reaching out to Apple Support or visiting an Apple Store for a check-up could be a smart move.

Can I extend the battery life of my AirTag?

You can extend battery life by limiting the use of energy-intensive features like sound alerts and precision finding, and by keeping your AirTag in a temperature-controlled environment.