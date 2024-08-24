 Skip to main content
The cool tech that’s great for back to school (or work) life

These back to school tech gadgets will get you excited for class

By
Whether you are going back to school or returning to the office, we all want to get through our day with as few blips as possible. Tech gadgets have been an answer to many a student’s prayers when it comes to taking notes, surviving a hard class, or vegging out in between lectures. We have a few back to school tech supplies to make your day a little easier and possibly more entertaining that could pull double duty as work besties.

Tech gadgets to add to any back-to list

MagicMount Flask

Between sitting through class after class or surviving a possibly horrible commute, staying hydrated is key, and your phone is basically your only friend who understands what’s going on. It shouldn’t matter what container is holding your water — we just want you to drink your daily recommended amount. The MagicMount Flask is a way to get your ounces in without forgetting where you put your phone. This insulated bottle will keep those iced coffees cold for up to 24 hours (if they last that long) and whatever you drink hot for up to 12 hours. While the MagSafe lid only works with iPhone models 12 or later, it will be a handy tool to keep your phone playing music while you study or watch as many TikTok videos as you can before the professor walks in.

ProLED Bi-Color Panel

Ring light, who? We have all seen how messy we can look on a Zoom call, so to look picture perfect when taking a class online or calling the fam back home so they don’t try to visit too often, a ProLED Bi-Color Panel light is the way to go. Sure, you could use it for selfies for dating apps, but it’s best to get as close to an in-person class experience as possible if you take your classes remotely. Adjust the brightness, adapt the color temperature according to whether it’s night or day out, and don’t worry about keeping it charged with a 15-hour battery life. It works with a phone, laptop, tablet, or camera, so no matter where or how you jump on a call, you’ll be in the best light.

Modular Reusable Smart Notebook

Not everyone wants to bring a laptop to every class to take notes. Some still admire the old-school way of putting pen to paper. But an easier and cleaner way to do that now is with a Modular Reusable Smart Notebook. You don’t need one for every class, just erase your day’s notes after snapping a pic and sending them off to the cloud and you can keep your backpack light with this one tool. We love to see old traditions given new life with a tech twist.

Nordace Smart Backpack

If you bring gadgets and electronics to school or work and want to be hands-free, stuff it all in a Nordace Smart Backpack. With padded pockets and hidden slots to store items the way you want, RFID protection to know your information will stay safe, and zippers that won’t let you down and dump your items, a smart backpack is a must.

If you can’t wait to get back to school to try out the newest gadgets and technology, add these back to school tech supplies to your list. Sure, they are made for school, but could be a whole support system for work, as well. Technology is supposed to streamline and simplify things, and starting class with these at your side will at least make it more fun. 

