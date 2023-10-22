 Skip to main content
The new Leica ZM 11 watch brings the Leica camera aesthetic to your wrist

Leica's new watch will be available next month, just in time for holiday shopping

Sarah Veldman
By
Leica ZM 11 watch collection
Leica / Leica

Leica, known primarily for its iconic cameras, has ventured into the realm of watchmaking, bringing the same level of precision and aesthetic mastery to your wrist. The result? The all-new Leica ZM 11, a watch that seamlessly marries the Leica camera aesthetic with horological craftsmanship.

Leica, short for Leitz Camera, is a name that resonates with photographers and enthusiasts worldwide. Their cameras are legendary, capturing some of the most iconic moments in history.

Engineered excellence

The heart of the Leica ZM 11 is its Swiss automatic movement, the Leica Calibre LA-3001. Engineered in partnership with Chronode, the Swiss movement developer, this movement is a testament to precision. The ZM 11 boasts a remarkable accuracy of -4/+6, ensuring that timekeeping is as sharp as a Leica lens. And yes, that’s a level of precision that photographers and watch enthusiasts can both appreciate.

Men’s watches need to be both durable and fashionable. The ZM 11 is a versatile companion for numerous occasions as it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters. Your ZM 11 won’t let you down whether you’re photographing underwater scenes or simply getting caught in an unexpected deluge.

Leica easy-change system
Leica / Leica

Versatility at your fingertips

Picture yourself with a watch that adjusts to all of your activities, from business meetings to social gatherings. The Easy-Change locking system of the ZM 11 makes it possible to do precisely that. This cutting-edge system allows you to effortlessly switch between various strap options, including stainless steel, titanium, rubber, and fabric, with ease.

The lugs part of the case cleverly incorporates the Easy-Change locking system. The bands include straightforward counter-pieces that effortlessly interlock with each other to provide a safe and secure connection. Never before has changing a strap been as straightforward. Simply press that special red dot on the watch’s bottom to remove the strap. The lens release button on Leica cameras has been replicated in this stylish and simple design, giving the strap-changing method a sense of familiarity and refinement.

Leica ZM 11: A fusion of beauty and function

The Leica ZM 11 has a brushed steel case, available in both stainless and black finishes. It exudes a certain understated sophistication that is a hallmark of the Leica brand. The black dial, adorned with minimalistic markers and Leica’s signature red accents, adds a touch of boldness to the watch.

The ZM 11’s sapphire crystal is anti-reflective, ensuring that you can read the time with ease, even in the brightest of sunlight. The use of sapphire crystal not only enhances legibility but also ensures the watch’s durability. Scratch-resistant and robust, this crystal is a testament to the watch’s longevity.

What truly sets the ZM 11 apart is the attention to detail. The crown, featuring the Leica logo, is both functional and aesthetic. Even the strap is carefully crafted, using premium materials that ensure comfort and durability.

Leica ZM 11 watch red
Leica / Leica

Is it for everyone?

The Leica ZM 11 is undoubtedly a luxury watch. It’s not for everyone, and that’s perfectly fine. But for those who appreciate the finer things in life, and who understand the beauty of precision and the allure of timeless design, the ZM 11 is a perfect choice. What’s intriguing is the evolution of a brand primarily known for cameras and optical equipment delving into the world of watches for men.

Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
