This watch is ready for outdoor adventure

Hamilton watches have a reputation for remarkable toughness and practicality in the world of premium men’s watches —after all, it’s the watch brand of choice for Indiana Jones. With over a century of horology experience, the brand is known for producing watches that can survive the harshest circumstances. Hamilton recently announced its latest product, designed to be the perfect adventure watch for intrepid explorers.

Founded in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1892, Hamilton has a rich heritage of creating watches that balance authenticity and innovation. From synchronizing the first railroads to keeping time for aviation pioneers and U.S. soldiers, Hamilton has a storied history. The brand has even played a pivotal role in Hollywood, with its watches appearing in over 500 movies and TV shows. Today, Hamilton continues to blend its American spirit with Swiss precision, offering a range of collections that cater to various lifestyles and preferences.

The Khaki Field Expedition is a true testament to Hamilton’s commitment to adventurous outdoor enthusiasts. This collection of adventure-ready timepieces is equipped with a bi-directional rotating compass bezel marked with the cardinal points of north, south, east, and west. Whether you’re trekking through the wilderness or navigating an urban jungle, this watch is your reliable companion.

Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition Collection: Technical excellence

The Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition collection combines technical prowess with impeccable design. Available in both 37mm and 41mm case sizes, these watches offer versatility and practicality. With a 20mm lug spacing, they strike a perfect balance in proportions, ensuring comfort on your wrist during any adventure.

But it’s not just about looks; these watches are built to withstand the rigors of the great outdoors. They feature a robust stainless steel case with a screw-down crown, providing a remarkable 10-bar (100m) water resistance. Whether you’re in the wild or the heart of the city, these watches are ready for anything. Legibility is paramount when you’re on an adventure, and the Khaki Field Expedition delivers. Its minimalist textured dial, adorned with Super-LumiNova coating, ensures that you can read the time with ease, even in the darkest of nights.

Beneath the surface lies Hamilton’s H-10 automatic movement, a marvel of precision with an impressive 80-hour power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring to combat the effects of magnetism. To suit your style, the Khaki Field Expedition offers options with leather straps or stainless steel bracelets, making it sleek enough for the city and robust enough for a day of camping.

Pricing and availability

The Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition collection is available in four versions for each case size. Prices range from $1,060 to $1,150, making it an accessible luxury for those who value both appearance and efficiency.

Hamilton’s Khaki Field Expedition collection is more than just a timepiece; it’s a companion for your wildest adventures. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or someone looking for a watch that can handle life’s unexpected twists and turns, this collection delivers on all fronts. Its combination of rugged design, precision movement, and versatile style makes it a standout choice for those who demand the best from their watches. So, if you’re a fan of Hamilton watches and have a passion for adventure, the Khaki Field Expedition collection is tailor-made for you.

