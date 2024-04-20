 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Experts say these are the watch trends to know about

Leslie Leon
By
closeup on watch
Mat Brown/Pexels / Pexels

One of the most subtle trends to pop up is that of the timepiece. Watches have become the must-have accessory of the moment, and it’s not just the everyday person who loves a good watch, celebrities are also getting in on the action. Recently, we’ve seen how celebrities like Chris Tucker and Ryan Gosling have used watches to bring together their look in a cohesive and statement manner. While there are plenty of accessories to choose from, watches is the most practical and customizable option.

Because there are so many options, it’s easy to get lost in the world of watches. Thankfully, there are plenty of celebrity watch trends to choose from to make that decision easier. If you’re looking to expand or start your watch collection, these celebrity trends can help you decipher what you want in your next timepiece. 

watch attached to bracelet
Alex Carollo/Pexels / Pexels

Time and art pieces 

When you think of watches, you likely have a classic design in mind. Perhaps the watch has a square or round face with a traditional leather strap. However, nowadays, celebrities use their watches to create works of art on their wrists. You are no longer confined to the traditional style of a watch and can gravitate to less conventional pieces. Whether it’s a watch hidden in a cuff or inside a ring, you can distort the look of a watch in many ways. Don’t play it safe with your next timepiece purchase, and opt for a one-of-a-kind statement piece you can’t find everywhere. 

Swatch transparent watch
Swatch / Swatch

Unveiling it all

In another effort to make their accessory stand out, many celebrities are also turning to the transparent watch to create an eventful look. Stars like Maluma have sported transparent watches that raise the curtain on the inner workings of a clock. While it’s a modern take on the watch, lifting the veil on the mechanics of a watch for them to be on full display.

Recommended Videos

As Edouard Caumon from Watchfinder US points out, “We are seeing that watch fans with a distinct appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship, who would like to bring a touch of bold individuality to their timepieces, are asking more and more about transparent watch options.”

black minimalist watch
Jake Charles/Unsplash / Unsplash
Related

Understated and chic

2023 was the year of trends like quiet luxury and stealth wealth. These two fashion trends are about understated and lowkey designs that exude elegance and style. Not only do celebrities understand glamour, but they also know how to do understated. For that reason, celebrities are opting for subdued designs that don’t attract much attention. While some prefer a statement piece, a sleek timepiece will also last you plenty of seasons to come and have a timeless aspect. If you’re looking to mimic this celebrity trend, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge yourself in a higher-priced sleek watch that may cost you more now but will be on-trend for longer. 

Rado Hyperchrome Watch in Pink
Bloomingdales / Bloomingdales

Fluid designs

It’s no secret the younger generations are open to the idea of genderless and fluid designs. Without the need for the label men’s or women’s, these celebrities and shoppers are expanding the pool available to them. With more celebrities opting for gender-neutral designs, it makes it more clear that fashion is headed toward the unisex route. Celebrities like Timothee Chalamet frequently break down barriers and labels on the red carpet, and watches played a key part in that movement. With more male celebrities incorporating designs typically found in woman-marketed designs, it’s expanding the choices for everyone. 

green dial watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Over-the-top dials

While some celebrities prefer understated, some love a little something extra. One trend starting to make waves among celebrities is the addition of bright and bold colors on the dials and straps. Gone are the days when you would only see celebrities wear black or silver watches as they’re opening up to more colors for their timepieces. One shining example comes from Ryan Gosling, who, while promoting “Barbie,” sported a hot pink dial, a choice that fits in with the moment and event. For those unafraid of stepping out of the norm, you don’t need to settle for your traditional colors, as bold hues like Barbie pink are the way forward. 

TAG Heuer Carbon Fiber Watch
TAG Heuer / TAG Heuer

Ditch the steel

Just as with color, stainless steel is also seeing its time as the go-to watch material cut short. While this classic material will always be a popular option, other watch materials provide texture and dimension to the design. Jack Stephens from Watchfinder UK notes, “Exotic materials are becoming cheaper largely attributed to machinery being more accessible, meaning brands at lower price points can see the value in offering watches in diverse configurations.” As these materials lower in price, expect to see them become more of an everyday item in your wardrobe. 

Casio watch
Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash / Unsplash

Everything old is new again

Just as any fashion trend goes, there’s a cycle that sees it coming back years later. Nowadays, the 1980s are the latest era to make its comeback, and along with them are vintage watches. More geometric and retro designs are popping up among celebrities as they are becoming less old and more vintage. This distinction not only helps bring back this nostalgic era but also sets these timepieces apart from modern designs that run the risk of looking the same. 

gold watch on table
Rutger Lanser/Unsplash / Unsplash

Gold is good

Since stainless steel is taking a backseat in the trends, it’s time for another popular material to shine again. Gold watches are often set aside as being too flashy or over-the-top, however, celebrities like Usher are making them a trend again. Gold watches might be the one accessory that allows you to make your outfit shine without altering your wardrobe. Sticking with the nostalgic theme, gold watches give a bit of the Y2K influence into your wardrobe without becoming too gimmicky. 

Swatch Cobalt Lagoon watch
Swatch / Swatch

Luxury on a budget

Even though celebrities are exposed to various luxury and high-end watches, they’re also embracing affordable pieces that still have high quality. Eduoard Caumon from Watchmaker US highlights, “Clients are more cautious when considering watches as investments. Forget multi-generational inheritance – resale value is key. They seek stability and brands with proven track records, and they expect a premium price upfront but not a steep drop in value afterward.” Accessories like watches are a smart investment, and even celebrities are cashing in on the practicality and resale of watches, making them a hot commodity.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
This new Cartier watch tells time backwards
Turn back time with the new Santos
Cartier Rewind on wrist

Wristwatches may be distinctly masculine pieces of hardware now, thanks to some very popular people in pop culture and in our own history adopting them. British super spy James Bond, movie stars, and athletes are the people we look up to who wear watches that catch our eye. Soldiers, cops, firefighters, and first responders wear watches they trust to ensure they can save lives. Pilots and divers created an entire industry around watches specifically designed for their vocations. And the very first pilot's watch was none other than a Cartier watch.

Alberto Santos-Dumont was a pioneer in the flight world and was one of the first people on Earth to achieve air travel. He was a competitor of the Wright Brothers, and, depending on the source, he preceded them in flight. In any case, the French celebrity went to Louis Cartier, another pioneer of his craft, and procured a square timekeeper meant for the wrist. The Cartier Santos Dumont was born. Over a century later, Cartier attended Watches and Wonders and presented the newest in the line of Santos watches, one that reverses time.
The Rewind tells time backwards

Read more
New dial colors, slimmer design for IWC’s Portugieser watches
The IWC Portugieser Collection nods to its 1930s roots while bringing new details to the line
The IWC Hand-WOund Night and Day watch.

If you've been orbiting through the same collections of watches looking for that perfect addition to fill that something missing in your arsenal, stop your search. Swiss brand International Watch Company, known more appropriately to wearers and collectors as IWC Schaffhausen, has a heavenly lineup at this year's Watches and Wonders you've been waiting an eternity for. If unmatched caliber and exceptional craftsmanship — along with a touch of planetary elements — are a few things you look for in a luxury watch, the Portugieser Collection from IWC is the right fit for your wrist.
The IWC Portugieser collection

The collection throws it back to the Portugieser of the 1930s, where the design got its first inspiration from those gorgeous navigational watches on the deck of a ship. Keep that nautical theme in your head because each piece in the collection has celestial details as the star.

Read more
The Piaget Polo Date 150th Anniversary Edition revamps a classic watch
See what 150 years of craftmanship look like with the Piaget Polo Date limited watches
The Piaget Polo Date duo.

What does a luxury watch company do for its 150th anniversary? The only answer is to release a limited line of watches. And Swiss company Piaget did just that. The Piaget Polo Date collection comes with one for the fellas and one for the ladies, but both pieces exude a quiet luxury on their own. Playing up the nostalgia note but giving collectors a fresh take, Piaget took their 1979 hit the Piaget Polo, gave it a shine, and made it the star for the company's 150th anniversary, debuting the Piaget Polo Date. 
His and hers, Piaget edition

The 150th-anniversary release consists of two watches — one for him and one for her. The Piaget Polo Date watches don't reinvent the vintage version from the 1970s, but the new ones bring a level of sophistication to the model.
The one for him
The updated version for him is 42 mm in size, has a round face, and has a brown rubber strap. The details on the face and the hands are rose gold. There are not many changes from the original, but sometimes, little tweaks go a long way.
The one for her
The watch for her is a bit more detailed. For this one, Piaget took the 36 mm option and gave it a beige rubber strap, allowing it to match the brown watch. But this move with the strap was huge, as it replaced the old metal bracelet and leather strap previously offered. This made it the first time the 36 mm came with a rubber strap and the first time the two watches had the same strap style.

Read more