Experts say these are the watch trends to know about

One of the most subtle trends to pop up is that of the timepiece. Watches have become the must-have accessory of the moment, and it’s not just the everyday person who loves a good watch, celebrities are also getting in on the action. Recently, we’ve seen how celebrities like Chris Tucker and Ryan Gosling have used watches to bring together their look in a cohesive and statement manner. While there are plenty of accessories to choose from, watches is the most practical and customizable option.

Because there are so many options, it’s easy to get lost in the world of watches. Thankfully, there are plenty of celebrity watch trends to choose from to make that decision easier. If you’re looking to expand or start your watch collection, these celebrity trends can help you decipher what you want in your next timepiece.

Time and art pieces

When you think of watches, you likely have a classic design in mind. Perhaps the watch has a square or round face with a traditional leather strap. However, nowadays, celebrities use their watches to create works of art on their wrists. You are no longer confined to the traditional style of a watch and can gravitate to less conventional pieces. Whether it’s a watch hidden in a cuff or inside a ring, you can distort the look of a watch in many ways. Don’t play it safe with your next timepiece purchase, and opt for a one-of-a-kind statement piece you can’t find everywhere.

Unveiling it all

In another effort to make their accessory stand out, many celebrities are also turning to the transparent watch to create an eventful look. Stars like Maluma have sported transparent watches that raise the curtain on the inner workings of a clock. While it’s a modern take on the watch, lifting the veil on the mechanics of a watch for them to be on full display.

Recommended Videos

As Edouard Caumon from Watchfinder US points out, “We are seeing that watch fans with a distinct appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship, who would like to bring a touch of bold individuality to their timepieces, are asking more and more about transparent watch options.”

Understated and chic

2023 was the year of trends like quiet luxury and stealth wealth. These two fashion trends are about understated and lowkey designs that exude elegance and style. Not only do celebrities understand glamour, but they also know how to do understated. For that reason, celebrities are opting for subdued designs that don’t attract much attention. While some prefer a statement piece, a sleek timepiece will also last you plenty of seasons to come and have a timeless aspect. If you’re looking to mimic this celebrity trend, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge yourself in a higher-priced sleek watch that may cost you more now but will be on-trend for longer.

Fluid designs

It’s no secret the younger generations are open to the idea of genderless and fluid designs. Without the need for the label men’s or women’s, these celebrities and shoppers are expanding the pool available to them. With more celebrities opting for gender-neutral designs, it makes it more clear that fashion is headed toward the unisex route. Celebrities like Timothee Chalamet frequently break down barriers and labels on the red carpet, and watches played a key part in that movement. With more male celebrities incorporating designs typically found in woman-marketed designs, it’s expanding the choices for everyone.

Over-the-top dials

While some celebrities prefer understated, some love a little something extra. One trend starting to make waves among celebrities is the addition of bright and bold colors on the dials and straps. Gone are the days when you would only see celebrities wear black or silver watches as they’re opening up to more colors for their timepieces. One shining example comes from Ryan Gosling, who, while promoting “Barbie,” sported a hot pink dial, a choice that fits in with the moment and event. For those unafraid of stepping out of the norm, you don’t need to settle for your traditional colors, as bold hues like Barbie pink are the way forward.

Ditch the steel

Just as with color, stainless steel is also seeing its time as the go-to watch material cut short. While this classic material will always be a popular option, other watch materials provide texture and dimension to the design. Jack Stephens from Watchfinder UK notes, “Exotic materials are becoming cheaper largely attributed to machinery being more accessible, meaning brands at lower price points can see the value in offering watches in diverse configurations.” As these materials lower in price, expect to see them become more of an everyday item in your wardrobe.

Everything old is new again

Just as any fashion trend goes, there’s a cycle that sees it coming back years later. Nowadays, the 1980s are the latest era to make its comeback, and along with them are vintage watches. More geometric and retro designs are popping up among celebrities as they are becoming less old and more vintage. This distinction not only helps bring back this nostalgic era but also sets these timepieces apart from modern designs that run the risk of looking the same.

Gold is good

Since stainless steel is taking a backseat in the trends, it’s time for another popular material to shine again. Gold watches are often set aside as being too flashy or over-the-top, however, celebrities like Usher are making them a trend again. Gold watches might be the one accessory that allows you to make your outfit shine without altering your wardrobe. Sticking with the nostalgic theme, gold watches give a bit of the Y2K influence into your wardrobe without becoming too gimmicky.

Luxury on a budget

Even though celebrities are exposed to various luxury and high-end watches, they’re also embracing affordable pieces that still have high quality. Eduoard Caumon from Watchmaker US highlights, “Clients are more cautious when considering watches as investments. Forget multi-generational inheritance – resale value is key. They seek stability and brands with proven track records, and they expect a premium price upfront but not a steep drop in value afterward.” Accessories like watches are a smart investment, and even celebrities are cashing in on the practicality and resale of watches, making them a hot commodity.

Editors' Recommendations