 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Should you upgrade to the iPhone 16 to take better travel photos?

The Apple iPhone 16 camera has amazing technology

By
iPhone 16 colors
Apple

Part of the fun of travel is capturing moments. Whether a mountain sunset or a group experience, photos let you share good times and fondly look back. Today’s iPhones make it easy, with an intuitive interface, sharp definition, and useful tools. 

But each year, when a new iPhone debuts, there’s the question of whether to upgrade. Is the new model that much better?

Recommended Videos

This week, Apple introduced the iPhone 16, which includes several innovative camera features. Do they make upgrading worth it? Let’s find out.

The Apple iPhone 16 camera: Seamless use, enhanced resolution

Apple iPhone 16
Apple

The iPhone 16 camera has many features that enhance close-ups, provide useful info, and make snapping photos easier. Among those are Camera Control, a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2X telephoto option, an Ultra Wide camera, and Photographic styles. Each takes your travel photos to another level and lets you express your creative style.

Camera Control combines hardware and software to enhance the photographic process. Included are a tactile switch that’s central to the click experience, a capacitive sensor for touch interactions, and a precision force sensor allowing a light press gesture. Camera Control can also launch the camera, and begin video recording or take a picture to capture every second. The feature also has a preview that allows adjustments like zoom, framing, depth of field, and exposure. 

Camera Control will add visual intelligence in the coming months, providing detailed facts about places and things. Examples include dog breeds and restaurant hours. 

Whether you’re shooting a wide-open landscape or a close-up of a plant, the iPhone 16’s 48MP Fusion camera enhances both. The 2x Telephoto option is like having dual cameras, allowing better photo framing and closeups. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus captures every color and texture for super-detailed up-close images. 

After taking the shot, you can get creative with Photographic Styles and fine-tune shadows, color, and highlights. Styles adjusts specific colors, unlike filters, which wash color over an entire photo. That lets you tailor your photos and make them magical, enhancing your travel memories.

If you’re shooting video, you can record it with Spatial Audio for mesmerizing audio on AirPods, a surround sound system, or Apple Vision Pro. You take that even further using AudioMix, which lets you adjust audio to focus on the user or make it sound as if shot inside a studio. You can also add environmental noises or add audio tracks.

Lastly, Apple Intelligence lets you use real language to search through your photo library or video clips. A Clean Up feature removes distracting objects.

Travel photography: Is the iPhone 16 worth the upgrade?

Frog shot using iPhone 16
Macro photo by iPhone 16 Apple

You’re in Costa Rica. After a morning surf and gallo pinto breakfast, you embark for the forest. Once there, you see tree fogs, macaws, monkeys, and more. You want to capture every detail, every nuance of the experience. In that case, the new iPhone 16 is worth it. Its camera improvements add function and creativity, helping you take your travel pictures further.

However, if you’re on a budget and have an iPhone 14 or similar, there’s no pressing need to make the switch. Newer iPhones are still capable of stunning photos. Instead of relying on technology, you can pay attention to principles like light and composition, all while saving funds for your next trip.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Why travel experts think you should expect airline tickets to get more expensive
You will likely see an increase in airline prices this summer
Plane

Amid the fallout from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, there is a looming possibility of airline tickets becoming more expensive. Incidents like the door of an Alaskan Airlines 737 MAX detaching mid-flight have prompted Boeing to slow down the production of this aircraft.

With airlines facing potential delays in receiving their ordered Boeing planes and some carriers like United even halting orders for certain models altogether, the industry braces for a reduction in available aircraft. These delays, compounded by intensive federal investigations into Boeing’s manufacturing processes, may limit the number of planes available to American carriers. Consequently, this reduction in aircraft availability poses a risk of driving up airline prices for travelers.

Read more
Do you need a passport to travel in the U.S. in 2024?
Find out what kind of ID you need to travel domestically
Person holding passport and luggage at the airport.

Travel is tricky enough, but to add to the already confusing world of air travel, the U.S. government has been teasing us with updated identification requirements for what seems like forever. After years of changed dates, extended deadlines, and general defiance at the state level, there’s still a lot of confusion around the REAL ID Act, particularly when it comes to modern air travel. So, do you need a passport to travel within the U.S. once this goes into effect?
Direct answer: You will not need a passport to travel within the US in 2024 or 2025, when the REAL ID Act goes into effect, though you can use one. Most people will use a REAL ID compliant driver's license. These are already being issued and can be identified by the star in the upper right hand corner of the ID.
Read on to see more about what this means and how do you prepare if your ID isn't already compliant? We’ll clear a few things up regarding this issue and explain the use of your passport when traveling domestically.

The REAL ID Act basics
For starters, the REAL ID Act was slated to become law back on Oct. 1, 2020. However, the unprecedented circumstances of the last few years — traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic in particular — pushed the execution date. Now that date has been changed yet again. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), all U.S. travelers must meet the REAL ID requirements to board domestic flights by May 7, 2025 (it was last slated for May 3, 2024, with October 1, 2021, and then to May 3, 2024, as the dates before then). While you may not need a passport to travel, you will need a REAL ID.
Every state will require a REAL ID
If you thought maybe your state wouldn't comply with the act, we're sorry to say that every territory and state will require a REAL ID. Some states have already started issuing them, so you may have one.
The REAL ID won't get you everywhere
For trips to Mexico (by land) and Canada, and other international travel, you will still need a passport to enter. The REAL ID isn't a substitute for your passport.
The REAL ID isn't a passport
When you get your new ID, it doesn't replace a passport. This can't be used to fly outside of the U.S., but it could be used as a second form of ID. It's also not a visa, it's just your ID taken up a notch.

Read more
Travel tips: 5 easy ways to pack more efficiently for your skiing or snowboarding trip
Skier in Japan powder

Traveling is one of the best parts of being a skier or snowboarder. Across the globe, there's an abundance of ski resorts and mountain ranges, each offering a unique experience on the snow. Getting there can be a challenge, especially in places that are very far off the beaten path. From travel logistics to gear choices, it’s essential to optimize your plans and equipment so you can enjoy the mountains to the fullest. If not, your trip can be a series of hangups.

For a seamless getaway, we’ve compiled five travel tips to help you pack for your skiing or snowboarding getaway. Let’s dive in.

Read more