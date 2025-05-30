The one piece of solo travel advice I wish I’d known before my first trip

You’ve probably been there, standing in a new city with your carefully crafted itinerary, feeling a mix of excitement and pressure to make every moment count. When you’re traveling solo, there can be this voice in your head whispering that you need to see everything, do everything, and pack in as much as humanly possible. After all, you came all this way, why waste a single second?

But after burning out spectacularly on my first solo travel trip, I learned something that completely changed how I travel alone. It’s simple advice that sounds almost too obvious to matter, but trust me, it’s the difference between coming home feeling depleted and coming home feeling renewed.

The travel advice that changed my solo travel experience

When you’re traveling alone, there’s no built-in accountability partner to notice when you’re overdoing it. No friend to suggest grabbing lunch instead of rushing to the next museum, no travel companion to say, “Maybe we should head back to the hotel.” It’s just you, your ambitious itinerary, and that relentless inner voice pushing you to maximize every waking moment.

Here’s what I learned the hard way: your body and mind don’t care how far you traveled to get there or how much you paid for that museum pass. When you hit your limit, you hit your limit. And pushing through it doesn’t make you a better traveler, it just makes you a more exhausted one.

The advice that transformed my solo adventures? Intentionally build rest into every single day. Not rest as a backup plan when you’re already burnt out, but scheduled, purposeful downtime that becomes as non-negotiable as checking out of your hotel.

We’re talking 30 to 60 minutes where you deliberately do nothing productive. Sit in a cafe without scrolling your phone. Take an afternoon nap. Find a park bench and just watch the world go by. It seems almost rebelliously simple, but this small shift will change everything about how you experience travel.

How downtime improves your travel experience

The benefits of adding rest into your solo trip routine are real. In fact, according to Charlotte Fritz, PhD, taking breaks can improve our moods, overall well-being, and performance capacity. Plus, rest can help you focus better and enjoy your solo vacation.

Tips for creating your solo travel downtime routine

Here are a few small tweaks you can try out to help you create space to recharge: