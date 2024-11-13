Hawaii stands out as the top domestic destination, while Greece is perfect for an international adventure.

If you’re dreaming of a solo travel adventure but are unsure of where to go, a new study from Miss Tourist has just made planning easier. Analyzing a range of factors from safety and affordability to nightlife and cultural experiences, the study ranks the top destinations for single travelers seeking unforgettable journeys.

The list spans both domestic and international locales, offering plenty of options to inspire your next solo escape. Here’s a look at where single travelers are finding their best adventures this year.

The best states for single travelers

When it comes to the perfect getaway to refresh, recharge, or explore solo, Hawaii leads the pack as the ultimate destination for post-breakup or solo travel, earning an impressive score of 83.2 out of 100. Known for its calm beaches and beautiful landscapes, Hawaii excels with an abundance of wellness amenities (50.10 per 100,000 residents), engaging classes and workshops (9.82 per 100,000 residents), and plentiful nature parks (5.73 per square mile).

Vermont follows closely behind, ranking high for its dining options and, notably, its top position in safety. Here, single travelers can enjoy great food while exploring new places with peace of mind.

Other top-ranked states include Maine, which boasts the most retail stores per capita, New Hampshire, known for its friendly locals, and Wisconsin, where single adventurers will find the highest density of nightlife spots.

Here’s a closer look at each state that made the list of best destinations for single travelers:

Hawaii Vermont Maine Wyoming New Hampshire Rhode Island Wisconsin Montana Pennsylvania Alaska

The best countries for single travelers

For single Americans ready to explore beyond the U.S., Greece stands out as the top international destination for solo adventures, scoring 88.0 out of 100. Portugal ranks second, celebrated for its affordability, making it a great option for budget-conscious travelers. Singapore takes third place, offering the highest number of wellness amenities (10.9 per 100,000 residents). Italy and Spain round out the top five, each providing a great mix of history, cuisine, and scenic experiences perfect for solo explorers.