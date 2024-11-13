 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Looking to travel solo? These destinations were just ranked the best for single explorers

Hawaii stands out as the top domestic destination, while Greece is perfect for an international adventure.

By
Surfers in Oahu Hawaii
Oahu, Hawaii Caleb Bennetts via Unsplash

If you’re dreaming of a solo travel adventure but are unsure of where to go, a new study from Miss Tourist has just made planning easier. Analyzing a range of factors from safety and affordability to nightlife and cultural experiences, the study ranks the top destinations for single travelers seeking unforgettable journeys.

The list spans both domestic and international locales, offering plenty of options to inspire your next solo escape. Here’s a look at where single travelers are finding their best adventures this year.

Recommended Videos

The best states for single travelers

Palm trees in Hawaii
Neora Aylon / Unsplash

When it comes to the perfect getaway to refresh, recharge, or explore solo, Hawaii leads the pack as the ultimate destination for post-breakup or solo travel, earning an impressive score of 83.2 out of 100. Known for its calm beaches and beautiful landscapes, Hawaii excels with an abundance of wellness amenities (50.10 per 100,000 residents), engaging classes and workshops (9.82 per 100,000 residents), and plentiful nature parks (5.73 per square mile).

Related

Vermont follows closely behind, ranking high for its dining options and, notably, its top position in safety. Here, single travelers can enjoy great food while exploring new places with peace of mind.

Other top-ranked states include Maine, which boasts the most retail stores per capita, New Hampshire, known for its friendly locals, and Wisconsin, where single adventurers will find the highest density of nightlife spots.

Here’s a closer look at each state that made the list of best destinations for single travelers:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Vermont
  3. Maine
  4. Wyoming
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Rhode Island
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Montana
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. Alaska

The best countries for single travelers

Zakynthos Greece
GregMontani / Pixabay

For single Americans ready to explore beyond the U.S., Greece stands out as the top international destination for solo adventures, scoring 88.0 out of 100. Portugal ranks second, celebrated for its affordability, making it a great option for budget-conscious travelers. Singapore takes third place, offering the highest number of wellness amenities (10.9 per 100,000 residents). Italy and Spain round out the top five, each providing a great mix of history, cuisine, and scenic experiences perfect for solo explorers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Feeling uninvited? These countries rank as the least welcoming for tourists
These destinations may make you feel not so at home.
Thailand

A recent study by Ubuy sheds light on countries where tourists are most likely to feel like outsiders. The study analyzed factors that impact visitors’ experiences, such as English proficiency, friendliness, and safety, to create a composite score highlighting places where travelers may feel less welcome. Higher scores suggest a greater likelihood of feeling out of place, with communication barriers, cultural unfamiliarity, and safety concerns contributing to the rankings. These are the least welcoming countries, according to the study.
Thailand: The least welcoming destination

Topping the list is Thailand, with a composite score of 98.9, ranking it as the place where visitors are most likely to feel out of their element. While Thailand is well-known for its hospitality, the language barrier poses a significant challenge. The country’s low English proficiency index of 416 often makes basic communication difficult for English-speaking tourists, even though it ranks highly for friendliness. Additionally, a moderate safety index of 62.2 may leave travelers feeling slightly on edge, adding to a sense of unfamiliarity.
United Arab Emirates: Cultural divide

Read more
Amtrak’s beloved ‘ski train’ is back, now with more destinations for winter
The Winter Park Express train will open for service on December 20.
Winter Park Express

Winter travelers to Colorado will have a new way to explore the Rockies car-free, as Amtrak has announced the return of its popular Winter Park Express for the 2024–25 season. Starting Dec. 20, the train will provide scenic service from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort, with a new stop in nearby Fraser Valley for those looking to sightsee beyond the slopes.

This season, the Winter Park Express offers more flexibility than ever with 69 round trips – 29 more than last year. The service will run from December 20 to 22 and December 27 to 29. Expanded service begins on January 9, running Thursdays through Mondays until March 31, 2025.

Read more
This stunning beach just claimed the title of best in the U.S.
Lanikai Beach in Hawaii took the top spot for the United States.
Lanikai Beach

Every year, the World's 50 Best Beaches ranks the most stunning shorelines across the globe, and for 2024, Lanikai Beach in Hawaii has proudly taken the top spot for the United States, landing at No. 14 overall. Known for its clear turquoise waters and powdery white sands, Lanikai Beach was the first U.S. beach to make the list, showcasing Hawaii’s natural beauty on an international level.

Nestled just 40 minutes from Honolulu on Oahu, Lanikai Beach is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The beach's allure goes beyond just its soft sand and clear water; it’s the incredible view of the Mokulua Islands, two small offshore islets, that makes Lanikai truly memorable. Unlike some of the more commercial beaches in Hawaii, Lanikai maintains a serene, almost hidden atmosphere despite its popularity.

Read more