5 international travel must haves​ for the chronic overpacker

From Barbados to the UAE, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to travel abroad to many beautiful countries. Yet, even as an experienced international traveler, I still find myself paralyzed when packing my bags ahead of my next trip.

While at home, I’m about as minimalist as it gets. Buying new items isn’t my thing, and I’d rather spend every dollar I earn on travel experiences than material items. However, I’m the epitome of a chronic overpacker when packing. Somehow, the “what ifs” and fear of the unknown cause me to pack too much. This poses a logistical problem regarding getting everything to fit (and adhering to airline bag weight limits), but it’s also quite stressful. Once you arrive at your destination, the last thing you want is shuffling through an overstuffed suitcase to find what you need.

I can’t say in good faith that I’ve overcome my overpacking tendencies; they still creep up occasionally. However, packing these five must-have items for international travel has significantly impacted how I pack. Here’s what I suggest if you also suffer from chronic overpacking syndrome.

Universal travel adapters

Every country uses different electrical outlets, which are divided into 15 types classified by letter. For example, the U.S. uses Type A and Type B sockets, yet the UAE uses a Type G socket. Without an adapter, you won’t be able to plug in all of your devices (phone, laptop, tablet, etc.), which could leave you in “panic mode.”

Rather than packing 10 different types of plugs and an entire bucket of cords, I travel with a Universal Travel Adapter. This is a must-have for any international travel itinerary, especially those that involve visiting multiple countries in one trip. All-in-one options like this Worldwide Travel Adapter are compatible with over 200 countries, helping to eliminate stress and make more room in your suitcase.

Laundry detergent

Most hotels offer laundry service, which is always great for longer trips. Using a laundry service can make it easier to pack fewer clothes and rewear the same outfits. Even though I recognize this, the fear of the unknown still holds me back. What if they don’t have a laundry service, or I don’t have enough time in my packed itinerary to figure it out?

For this reason, I like to travel with some form of laundry detergent as a “back-up plan.” Options like the Tide Travel Sink Packets allow you to hand-wash individual clothing items in your hotel room. Though I rarely have to use it, knowing it’s there makes me mentally justify packing fewer clothes in my suitcase.

See-through packing cubes

My overpacking tendencies shine in the process of packing clothes. The ironic part is that I usually only end up wearing about a quarter of the clothing I’ve packed. Recently, I’ve been using see-through packing cubes, such as the , to help me stay realistic about how much I’m bringing.

Once packed, the mesh design lets you see through and know precisely what is inside each cube. Once I’m done packing, I look through each cube and ask myself again, “Am I really going to wear this?” If there’s any hesitation at all, that item gets left behind.

Multi-purpose wardrobe pieces

Packing clothes for international travel raises several questions, especially if you don’t know exactly where your adventures will take you. Will you need comfortable, casual clothes for outdoor activities, or will you end up in an elegant restaurant?

Rather than packing an outfit for every possible scenario (which would likely leave me with an overstuffed suitcase), I skip trendy items and pack essential clothing items that can serve multiple purposes. For example, an everyday black t-shirt can be dressed up or dressed with accessories or used as a layer for different looks. Other multi-purpose clothing items include a pair of chinos, a blazer, or a nicer pair of jeans. If you look at a clothing item and can only think of one possible scenario where you can see yourself wearing it, I’d recommend leaving it behind.

Medication travel holders

Over-the-counter medications and vitamins always occupy a hefty amount of room in my suitcase. For international trips especially, I worry, “What if” I’ll need daily medications like Benadryl, Advil, etc. and not be able to find them for purchase? I used to pack every bottle in my medicine cabinet with this fear in mind.

However, switching to a travel pill organizer box has eliminated this overpacking habit. With tiny compartments to label and separate every OTC medication, you can pack just a few of everything you “might need.” After all, what is the chance you’ll need a whole bottle of Advil on a trip? Instead, you can pack a few pills of everything you need, saving space and eliminating a suitcase full of 100 bottles.