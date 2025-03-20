 Skip to main content
We tried YETI's new travel backpack and it's perfectly versatile

We tested the new YETI Ranchero backpack, here's why we loved it

By
The YETI Ranchero backpack
The YETI Ranchero backpack

YETI might be best known for its mugs, tumblers, and coolers, but they’ve also started releasing tons of backpacks, totes, and even luggage. Their latest release, the Ranchero, is designed more for daily use and weekend getaways instead of far-reaching adventures, but it’s made with lots of the same goodies that YETI packs are known for.

We were lucky enough to try out one of the Ranchero bags before its launch to see how it performs. From the gym to the park to afternoons by the pool, the Ranchero is a mostly flawless backpack that has all that heavyweight rugged durability you want in a YETI pack, but in a surprisingly lightweight, daily-use bag. Here’s everything we loved about the new YETI Ranchero backpack, and the one thing we feel could be improved.

The YETI Ranchero Backpack has all the bells and whistles you want from the brand

One of the things that makes the Ranchero backpack great is that it’s made with all the versatility and durability features you’d expect from YETI. For starters, the pack is made with YETI’s TuffSkin nylon, which is both water and abrasion-resistant, so the bag has the toughness and sturdiness you’d expect from YETI.

Plus, it has lots of great features that, again, fans of YETI will expect. Things like a detachable luggage belt, stowable compression straps, two bottle sleeves, and tons of interior pockets help add lots of functionality and versatility to the bag.

Something else I really liked about the Ranchero is what YETI calls its GroundControl base. The bottom of the pack isn’t technically a hardshell because it still has a little give to it, but it is heavily reinforced and holds its shape, which allows the bag to always stand up instead of falling over the second you try to lean it against something (which always happens to me).

The best part is the Ranchero’s zipper system

Using the YETI Ranchero backpack used at a gym
Using the YETI Ranchero backpack at the gym

As you probably noticed from the photos, the most distinguishable difference between the Ranchero and other backpacks is the way that it opens. YETI calls this its RipZip system, where three independent zippers open up the backpack both vertically and horizontally, giving you total access to the entire pack and all of its internal compartments.

I absolutely loved this. With this system, nothing can get lost “at the bottom of your bag” because there is no bottom of the bag. It opens up so wide that everything is within easy reach. I especially loved this during the days when I used the Ranchero as my gym bag. Normally, my clean socks manage to fall beneath everything to the very bottom of the bag, but with the Ranchero’s vertical zipper, it was super easy to grab them. The vertical zipper also made it way easier to get bigger things like my shoes in and out of the bag, adding a good dose of ease.

The Ranchero is also super sturdy

The water bottle sleeve for the YETI Ranchero backpack
The stretchy water bottle sleeve on the YETI Ranchero backpack is a great feature

Something else that’s great about the Ranchero is that it truly is a YETI backpack. By that, I mean it comes with the same type of rugged stability, durability, and versatility that YETI fans have come to love about the brand. I loved using it as my gym bag because I wasn’t afraid of it getting knocked around in the locker room thanks to its thick padding and scrape-resistant nylon.

I also used it for some afternoon hikes and never once felt like I was risking damaging my nice new backpack. Stuff from YETI is designed to be used – and hold up during use – and the Ranchero is no different. Yes, it’s got more of an accessible, daily-use look and style to it, but at its core, it’s still made with durability in mind.

The one downside

Like I’ve been saying throughout this review, the bag is sturdy, well-made, and designed to last. It’s great and I loved using it. However, if you’re someone who is looking for a backpack that’s slim and ultra lightweight, you’re going to realize pretty quickly that you did indeed buy a YETI backpack.

The bottom and back of the bag (the part that rests against your back) are specifically designed to keep their shape, and you will definitely feel that. You’ll notice how well the bag keeps its shape if you’re ever trying to squish into a tight cubby or slim locker. I had to do a little maneuvering to get it in my gym locker and definitely noticed its stiffness when I wore it.

Personally, I don’t think this is too bad because if you’re buying a YETI backpack, you’re probably the type who is going for stability, durability, and versatility over something cute, slim, and super lightweight. But for anyone who hasn’t owned a YETI product before, this is something to consider. If you want a backpack that’s small, light, thin, and looks outdoorsy, maybe try a bag from Topo or one of those Fjallraven kanken backpacks that were super trendy a few years back. But if you want a bag that’s built for daily use but is strong enough to go the distance, YETI’s Ranchero Backpack is excellent.

The verdict

The Ranchero backpack fully opened
The Ranchero backpack fully opened

The pros definitely outweigh the cons with YETI’s Ranchero backpack. The pack is study, super functional, and the RipZip zipper system makes it way easier to find stuff than any other backpack I’ve ever had. It’s loaded with tons of pockets and compartments, keeping your keys, wallet, and phone nestled tight. The only potential downside is if you’re someone who wants a smaller backpack made of a more flexible material. If that’s the case, YETI might not be the brand for you.

