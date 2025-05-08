Americans urged to avoid parts of this Southeast Asian vacation spot in new travel warning

The U.S. State Department has issued a renewed travel warning for Indonesia, a country often favored by American tourists for its cultural heritage and island getaways like Bali. While many areas remain open to travelers, officials are now urging Americans to avoid certain regions altogether due to escalating violence and political unrest.

The advisory specifically highlights Central Papua (Papua Tengah) and Highland Papua (Papua Pegunungan) as no-go zones. These areas have long been the site of conflict between government forces and armed separatist groups, and recent months have seen a surge in violent demonstrations, civil unrest, and targeted attacks, putting foreign nationals at significant risk.

Recommended Videos

Beyond these specific regions, the rest of the country remains under a Level 2 advisory, meaning travelers should “exercise increased caution.” Concerns include terrorism, frequent protests that can turn violent, and natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis, all of which can disrupt infrastructure and emergency services.

Staying safe when visiting Indonesia

While many parts of Indonesia remain open to tourists, it’s essential to stay vigilant and informed if you’re planning a visit. The U.S. State Department advises travelers to take several proactive steps to ensure their safety, especially given the country’s current security risks and natural disaster vulnerabilities.

Here are the key precautions to follow: