 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Americans urged to avoid parts of this Southeast Asian vacation spot in new travel warning

The U.S. has updated its travel advisory for Indonesia

By
Indonesia
klaus_schrodt / Pixabay

The U.S. State Department has issued a renewed travel warning for Indonesia, a country often favored by American tourists for its cultural heritage and island getaways like Bali. While many areas remain open to travelers, officials are now urging Americans to avoid certain regions altogether due to escalating violence and political unrest.

The advisory specifically highlights Central Papua (Papua Tengah) and Highland Papua (Papua Pegunungan) as no-go zones. These areas have long been the site of conflict between government forces and armed separatist groups, and recent months have seen a surge in violent demonstrations, civil unrest, and targeted attacks, putting foreign nationals at significant risk.

Recommended Videos

Beyond these specific regions, the rest of the country remains under a Level 2 advisory, meaning travelers should “exercise increased caution.” Concerns include terrorism, frequent protests that can turn violent, and natural disasters like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis, all of which can disrupt infrastructure and emergency services.

Related

Staying safe when visiting Indonesia

Indonesia
AgungAtmaja / Pixabay

While many parts of Indonesia remain open to tourists, it’s essential to stay vigilant and informed if you’re planning a visit. The U.S. State Department advises travelers to take several proactive steps to ensure their safety, especially given the country’s current security risks and natural disaster vulnerabilities.

Here are the key precautions to follow:

  • Monitor local media for breaking news and changing conditions. Be ready to adjust your itinerary if needed.
  • Check the Badan Geologi website (Indonesian Geological Agency, Indonesian language only) for real-time updates on earthquakes, volcanoes, and other natural events.
  • Review CDC recommendations for preparing for natural disasters before traveling.
  • Always be aware of your surroundings and keep your personal safety top of mind.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive official alerts and help authorities contact you in case of an emergency.
  • Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months past your date of arrival.
  • Read the Country Security Report for Indonesia to understand regional risks.
  • Have an emergency plan, including reviewing the Traveler’s Checklist for essential preparedness tips.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best places to sleep on vacation, ranked by a new study
Head to Colorado Springs to get the best sleep of your life
Man sleeping in t-shirt

City vacations offer plenty of excitement, but the noise from honking cars or late-night revelers can make it hard to get a good night’s rest. That's where sleep tourism comes in. As wellness tourism rises, travelers are increasingly seeking destinations that prioritize good sleep hygiene and help guests disconnect from the online and work worlds.

To find the best places to sleep on vacation, MattressNextDay analyzed U.S. cities based on factors like light pollution, hotel blackout curtains, soundproof rooms, safety, access to nature, traffic congestion, and average sunlight hours. The cities were scored out of 100, and the results reveal some surprising spots for a restful getaway.

Read more
This city was just named the most walkable in the U.S. (and no, it’s not New York)
Grab your walking shoes
Boston

Getting around on foot isn’t always easy in the U.S., where sprawling suburbs and car culture often dominate. But according to a new global survey by Time Out, there are still a few American cities where walking is not just possible, it’s preferred.

The magazine asked 18,500 people across dozens of cities one simple question: How easy is it to get around your city by foot? Their answers helped rank the most walkable cities in the world.

Read more
This is the top honeymoon town in the U.S., according to a new study
Miami Beach offers honeymooners a little bit of everything
An aerial view of the coast of Miami beach.

While iconic destinations like Rome, Athens, and Mallorca offer stunning honeymoons, they can be expensive, and many couples prefer to stay closer to home. Upgraded Points' latest study shows that a dream honeymoon doesn’t always require an international flight or a large budget. By analyzing over 75 popular U.S. cities based on 15 ranking factors, the study highlights the top domestic honeymoon destinations for 2025. These destinations were evaluated under summer conditions (June through September) to reflect the peak honeymoon season.

Topping the list is Miami Beach, Florida, a place that’s practically synonymous with romance. Miami Beach stands out with 7.72 romantic stays and 32.33 romantic restaurants per 10,000 residents, far above the national average. Along with its high number of romantic hotels and eateries, Miami Beach also boasts 147 couple-friendly attractions and 31 honeymoon-specific experiences. What's even more impressive is that romantic stays here average just $64 per night, well below the national average of $158.

Read more