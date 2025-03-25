Carry-on vs. checked bag: Why my choice might surprise you

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why people love carry-on bags Easier packing Simpler airport experience

The debate between a carry-on and a checked bag almost doesn’t seem like a debate. Nearly every traveler I’ve discussed the subject with swears by the carry-on bag, which offers a convenience factor that checked baggage (supposedly) cannot. Packing a carry-on bag means you’ll always have your essentials by your side, ensuring your items won’t get lost.

As a frequent traveler, I fully understand the perspective of travelers who swear by carry-on bags. Yet even though I know the perspective, I gravitate toward checked baggage almost every time I travel. In the debate between a carry-on vs. a checked bag, I believe the advantages outweigh those of packing only a carry-on. My unpopular opinion: The checked bag wins the debate for stress-free, relaxed travel. Maybe on your next trip you’ll change your mind, too.

Recommended Videos

Why people love carry-on bags

Before I can fully explain my unpopular opinion on the matter, I think it’s only fair to acknowledge the point of view of those who love the carry-on bag. First and foremost, carry-on bags allow you to keep your items with you at all times and avoid the stress of a potential airline lost baggage catastrophe.

If you’re traveling with ultra-important or costly items, this might be the clear winner in your mind. When checking a bag, most airlines require you to arrive within 1 hour to 45 minutes from departure time. When traveling with a carry-on bag, you won’t have to worry about this time restriction (and therefore could arrive at the airport later). Considering these advantages, I still prefer to travel with a checked bag. Here’s why.

Easier packing

One reason to opt for a checked bag is the convenience of easy, stress-free packing. Checked bags make packing so much easier, and not just because you have more space.

Pack full-size toiletries

Packing a carry-on means ensuring every toiletry item is under the 3.4-ounce limit. This means going out of my way to purchase my hygiene products in travel sizes and traveling without some of my favorite hygiene products that aren’t available in travel sizes. I find it way less stressful to throw all my essentials into a checked bag without worrying about locating tiny travel sizes.

Pack powders

Choosing a checked bag over a carry-on bag also means I can easily travel with my favorite on-the-go product: Ultima electrolyte powder. This product does come in single-serving packets for travel. However, I often bring the entire tub with me for longer trips. Taking powders through the TSA security screening line is tricky.

Sometimes, I’ve taken powders through without any issue, but other times, they’ve required the powder to be tested (if the product has been previously opened). To avoid the stress of having items flagged in line, I prefer checking a bag to eliminate any potential hiccups in travel. If you plan to travel with any type of nutritional powder such as protein powder or a greens powder, you might find the process easier with a checked bag.

Simpler airport experience

Not only is packing before you get to the airport more effortless with a checked bag, but it also makes the entire experience at the airport much simpler — from arrival to boarding.

Drop bags and move on

Once you arrive at your terminal, you can drop your checked bag and move to the security line without any bags to weigh or slow you down. This means when you get through TSA, you can roam around without worrying about keeping an eye on your bags. I’ve found that this makes dining out at airport restaurants and going to the bathroom so much easier. I enjoy being hands free as I roam about the airport.

No need to stress over overhead space

Older and smaller airplanes often lack enough overhead space to accommodate every carry-on bag. Observing the boarding process at airports, you will see that those with carry-on bags rush to get in line as soon as their boarding group is called. These travelers are the ones who have to fight over overhead space on planes, which can cause stress and anxiety.

It’s standard for airlines to require carry-on bags to be checked at the gate when they run out of overhead space. There’s nothing worse than cramming everything you need for your trip into a carry-on for convenience, only to have to check it at the gate due to limited space. With the risk of checking your bag anyway, it’s easier to check it from the start.

Board later

With the risk of limited overhead space, travelers with carry-on bags must get on the plane earlier than those who do not. When I don’t have a carry-on bag to worry about, I wait to board until the last possible minute. This is another unpopular opinion, especially among those who prefer priority boarding. If we all have assigned seats and are going to the same place, I’d rather not sit on the plane any longer than I need to. I never quite understood why people who don’t have carry-on bags rush to board. I find the airport experience less stressful when I don’t have a carry-on bag to worry about.