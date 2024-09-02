Take a look at our top picks

 Skip to main content
The best greens powder for weight loss

We’ve been told since a young age that vegetables are essential to a well-rounded diet, but how many of us abide by this rule? Veggies are delicious and nutritious, but our hectic lives can make it difficult to get enough every day. If you live a hectic lifestyle and want to ensure you’re getting enough nutrients as part of your diet, greens powder might just be the supplement for you. Before you dive into shopping, check out our suggestions on the best greens powder to help you select a high-quality, nutritious greens powder to add to your health & wellness routine.

What is greens powder?

Green powder is exactly what it sounds like- a green powder supplement that contains a variety of different green vegetables in powdered form. The blend of vegetables used depends on the brand and type of greens powder, but vegetables like spinach, kale, and wheatgrass are often used. Many green powders also contain other plants, such as algae or spirulina, which are high in vitamin and mineral content. Powdered greens supplements are designed to be mixed right into water, creating a green drink that is easy to drink and extremely nutrient-dense. Although greens powder shouldn’t replace eating veggies, it can help support your overall nutrition to ensure you aren’t deficient in any essential nutrients.

Choosing the best greens powder for you

The benefits of your greens powder will depend on the specific blend. For example, some greens powders are targeted to help support your immune health, while others are more gut-health focused. Choosing the best greens powder for you will depend on your personal health goals. However, some general benefits of green powder include:

  • Gut health: The high fiber content in most green powders is great for supporting a healthy, happy gut. The fiber in green powders acts as a prebiotic to feed the gut and improve digestion. In turn, improved digestion can help support your weight loss efforts and also help to keep you full longer.
  • Immune system: Greens powders contain diverse blends of nutrients, including Vitamin A and Vitamin C which help to bolster your immune system.
  • Energy: Many people also find they get a boost of energy after taking greens powder, often due to the added B vitamins. This energy can help you crush your day and your workout, also supporting your weight loss journey.
  • Antioxidants: The antioxidants in greens powders can help reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases and target bodily inflammation.

What is the best greens powder?

Once you’ve decided to commit to a daily greens powder, you’ll soon find the market is flooded with brands offering different health claims. The sheer amount of options can be overwhelming — but we’re here to help. Carefully reading the label and ingredients on your greens powder is the first and most important aspect to help you find the greens powder, because many products on the market are filled with additives or fillers that cut into the quality of the product.

To guide your shopping, we’ve narrowed down a few of the best greens powders on the market. Here’s why we believe these greens powders are worth the buy.

Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens

Founded by Dr. Axe and Jordan Rubin (two well-known names in the supplement industry), Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens is amongst the best greens powders on the market. This high-quality product has undergone third-party testing to ensure its quality and is organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. The SuperGreens product also comes in three flavors: Mint, Greens, and Watermelon flavor. The variety of flavors available makes this product unique and a great option if you’re concerned about your greens drink tasting a bit too much like vegetables.

Each serving of Ancient Nutrition Organic SuperGreens contains more than 25 superfood ingredients, providing you with an excellent blend of nutrition. Plus, the probiotics, digestive enzymes, and adaptogenic mushrooms included in this powder help enhance your digestion even further.

Thorne Daily Greens Plus

Thorne is also a leader in the supplement industry, and their greens powder delivers the quality we expect from this brand. This greens powder tastes great on its own mixed into water but also blends well into smoothies. Each serving contains 28 powerhouse ingredients, helping you to more than exceed your veggie requirements for the day. We think this greens powder is amongst the best greens powders on the market as it has a fully transparent product level, using the purest possible ingredients that are easily absorbed by the body. Thorne’s Daily Greens Plus is vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and keto-friendly and is made right in the U.S.

AG1 Greens Powder

For those with digestive concerns, AG1 Greens Powder is another greens powder that should not be overlooked. While this powder comes at a higher price, the quality and results are unmatched. Many people have found that this greens powder helps reduce digestive gas and bloating, improves energy levels and helps promote mental clarity and mood balance.

