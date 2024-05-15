 Skip to main content
Make the ultimate high-fiber smoothie with these key ingredients

By
a pink smoothie
Josh Sorenson / Pexels

Making your own smoothies at home is a fun way to make healthy eating easy. By crafting your smoothie recipe, you can customize a flavor combination and nutritional profile that works for your diet. Many store-bought smoothies contain too much sugar and lack adequate fiber — which is important to keep you full and satisfied, as well as stabilize your blood sugar levels. But how do you add fiber to your smoothie without compromising its taste? Discover how to make a high-fiber smoothie with ease.

Why fiber is great for smoothies

smoothies
Silvia / Pixabay

Many of us already know the importance of getting enough fiber in our diets, yet most Americans still do not consume enough fiber. The USDA recommends that adults consume about 10 to 15 grams of fiber daily — but how many of us keep track of how much fiber we’re consuming? Fiber plays an important role in digestion, helping to control blood sugar levels and prevent spikes and crashes in blood sugar throughout the day. In addition, fiber helps to keep you full and prevents you from consuming too much food.

Fiber is also an important part of keeping your digestive tract healthy and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Adding fiber to your smoothie is a great way to help you reach your daily fiber goals, especially if you’re already a daily smoothie drinker.

How to make a high fiber smoothie

mason jar smoothie
Element5 Digital / Pexels

These simple ingredients can easily blend into your smoothie for a boost of healthy fiber.

Berries

Some of the best smoothie recipes already include berries, which provide tons of healthy nutrients and fiber. Strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are all natural sources of fiber, providing about 4 grams of fiber per cup (on average). Not to mention, berries add a touch of light sweetness to enhance the flavor of your smoothie. There are so many combinations of very berry smoothies, too, so you won’t get bored of adding these ingredients to your high-fiber smoothie.

Spinach

Making a green smoothie? Try adding plenty of fresh or frozen spinach to make a high fiber smoothie. Spinach is a great base for smoothies because it has a very mild taste and contains healthy levels of Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and more. One cup of spinach contains about one gram of insoluble fiber.

Chia seeds

When exposed to liquid, chia seeds expand and create a thick texture — making it a perfect ingredient for your high fiber smoothie. Using 1 tablespoon of chia seeds boosts your smoothie by about 4 grams of fiber. If you want a smoother texture for your smoothie, you can also try using chia protein instead of seeds.

Avocado

Avocado is another great fruit to add to your high fiber smoothies, adding a creamy and smooth texture to any recipe. Avocados vary in size, but half of a medium avocado provides around 4 to 5 grams of fiber. Avocados also contain so many great nutrients that are essential to overall health, such as potassium and magnesium.

