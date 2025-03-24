 Skip to main content
What is airport theory? Here’s why I’ll never try this risky trend

This flawed trend isn't for me

Man standing in airport looking at flight schedule
I love to travel, so it’s no surprise that I’m on “airport TikTok”– with a “for you” page full of various travel video shorts ranging from airport tips to bucket list destinations. Even though I travel almost every month, the first video I saw that tested the airport theory instantly made me anxious (and I wasn’t even the one who needed to catch the flight).

The airport theory suggests people get to the airport too early, challenging them to arrive no sooner than 15 to 20 minutes before the flight’s departure. While it might be true that people arrive at the airport too early, I’ll still never try this risky travel trend. Here’s why.

Flaws in the airport theory

A group of passengers navigate the gate at Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.
Some may consider airport theory a challenge, but it offers a fun way to test your luck and maximize your time when traveling. Many of the videos I’ve seen of travelers testing this trend live in areas with small, regional airports, where they can almost guarantee minimal traffic, easy airport parking, and next-to-no security lines.

This theory is majorly flawed for those who live in larger metropolitan areas with busy airports like Philadelphia or Atlanta. If I tried the airport theory for my next flight, I’d give it a greater than 75% chance I’d miss the flight. Airport parking shuttles also tend to be extremely unreliable — another factor you just can’t count on.

Even having TSA pre-check in my back pocket isn’t a risk I will take. According to Eric Napoli, Chief Legal Officer at AirHelp, it’s better to be a bit early than to miss your flight, where you not only miss your flight but also lose money and time.

Anxiety and stress

hand putting passport in a bag
The most apparent disadvantage of the airport theory is missing your flight and losing both your money and your ability to arrive at your destination on time. However, this isn’t even the most significant deterrent for me. The anxiety and stress of rushing to the airport last minute aren’t worth the risk. I prefer a relaxed, stress-free travel experience.

Accidents always seem to happen more when you’re in a rush. (think lost passports, injuries, or even car accidents due to rushing on your drive to the airport). When you consider all the things that could go wrong while rushing, the risk is not worth the potential reward of saving a few minutes. Not to mention, if I did miss my flight, finding another flight would be a far more stressful experience than just arriving at the airport too early.

Time at the airport

Boston Logan International Airport
The stress and anxiety of the “unknowns” are enough reasons to never test the airport theory. But the theory also fails to acknowledge the fun of getting to the airport early. Arriving early gives me enough time to relax, walk around, and de-stress before a flight. Grabbing some food or a coffee before my flight is part of the process I look forward to. It’s just an airport ritual at this point.

If I arrive just on the cusp of boarding closing, I might not have enough time to grab my pre-flight water bottle and take a Dramamine to combat my motion sickness. My pre-flight routine also includes buying a pack of gum and using the restroom. While these things alone seem insignificant, these pre-flight rituals help enhance my comfort for a flight. If you arrive late (and stressed), you’ll probably start the flight off on the wrong foot (and that’s not the energy I like to bring on the plane).

