You don't have to pay for TSA PreCheck using these methods

Navigating through airports can often feel like a daunting task, especially when confronted with long security lines that seem to stretch into eternity. But what if there was a way to easily breeze through security checkpoints, avoiding the hassle of removing your shoes, belts, and laptops? Welcome to the world of TSA PreCheck, a game-changer for frequent travelers.
However, TSA PreCheck can be pricey, which leaves many people wondering how they can get this coveted privilege without breaking the bank. This is how to get TSA PreCheck for free.
Sign up for the right credit cards
Signing up for certain credit cards can be a savvy way to obtain TSA PreCheck for free. Many credit cards offer a reimbursement for the application fee for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for travelers.
With dozens of cards providing this benefit, it is crucial to review the terms and conditions specific to your card. Typically, you will need to use your card to pay for the application fee, and within a few weeks, you’ll receive a statement credit on your account covering the cost.
These are the credit cards that provide a statement credit towards the TSA PreCheck application or renewal fee as listed on the TSA’s website.
- Aeroplan® Credit Card
- American Airlines Credit Union Visa® Signature credit
- Arvest Visa Signature® Credit Card
- Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
- Capital One® Spark® Miles Card
- Capital One® Venture® Card
- Capital One® Venture X® Business Card
- Capital One® Venture X® Card
- Certain American Express® Credit Cards
- Chase Sapphire Reserve® Credit Card
- Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World EliteTM MasterCard®
- Citi Prestige® Card
- Commerce Bank® World Elite Mastercard®
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
- Diners Club® Carte Blanche® Corporate Card
- HSBC Elite World Elite Mastercard®
- HSBC Premier World Mastercard®
- IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card
- IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- MasterCard® Black Card™
- MasterCard® Gold Card™
- Navy Federal’s Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Card
- PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card
- Provident World+ Travel®
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
- Truist Business Travel Rewards credit card
- Truist Enjoy Beyond credit card
- Truist Enjoy Travel credit card
- UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card
- United ClubSM Infinite Card
- UnitedSM Explorer Card
- United QuestSM Card
- USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card
- U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card
- U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card
- U.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® Card
Use your loyalty program points
Some loyalty programs offer their members the opportunity to redeem accumulated points to cover the application fee for TSA PreCheck. While not as widely available as credit card reimbursements, these redemption options can be a valuable perk for frequent travelers.
The current rewards programs that provide TSA PreCheck enrollment as a member benefit or by redeeming points/miles include:
- IHG One Rewards: 30,000 points
- Marriott Bonvoy: 25,000 Bonvoy points
- United Mileage Plus: 11,000 MileagePlus miles
Use your military benefits
For military members holding a Department of Defense ID card, TSA PreCheck comes as an invaluable perk, available completely free of charge. These military members include:
- Active duty service members
- Members of the National Guard
- Reservists
- Department of Defense civilian employees
- Cadets and midshipmen of the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and six State Maritime Academies.
Start enjoying your TSA PreCheck today
Now that you know how to get TSA PreCheck for free, it’s time to enjoy the benefits of this fabulous perk. By leveraging various methods, from credit card benefits to loyalty program redemptions, obtaining TSA PreCheck for free is within reach for many travelers.
