You don't have to pay for TSA PreCheck using these methods

Navigating through airports can often feel like a daunting task, especially when confronted with long security lines that seem to stretch into eternity. But what if there was a way to easily breeze through security checkpoints, avoiding the hassle of removing your shoes, belts, and laptops? Welcome to the world of TSA PreCheck, a game-changer for frequent travelers.

However, TSA PreCheck can be pricey, which leaves many people wondering how they can get this coveted privilege without breaking the bank. This is how to get TSA PreCheck for free.

Recommended Videos

Sign up for the right credit cards

Signing up for certain credit cards can be a savvy way to obtain TSA PreCheck for free. Many credit cards offer a reimbursement for the application fee for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for travelers.

With dozens of cards providing this benefit, it is crucial to review the terms and conditions specific to your card. Typically, you will need to use your card to pay for the application fee, and within a few weeks, you’ll receive a statement credit on your account covering the cost.

These are the credit cards that provide a statement credit towards the TSA PreCheck application or renewal fee as listed on the TSA’s website.

Aeroplan® Credit Card

American Airlines Credit Union Visa® Signature credit

Arvest Visa Signature® Credit Card

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card

Capital One® Spark® Miles Card

Capital One® Venture® Card

Capital One® Venture X® Business Card

Capital One® Venture X® Card

Certain American Express® Credit Cards

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Credit Card

Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®

Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World EliteTM MasterCard®

Citi Prestige® Card

Commerce Bank® World Elite Mastercard®

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Diners Club® Carte Blanche® Corporate Card

HSBC Elite World Elite Mastercard®

HSBC Premier World Mastercard®

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card

MasterCard® Black Card™

MasterCard® Gold Card™

Navy Federal’s Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Card

PenFed Pathfinder® Rewards Visa Signature® Card

Provident World+ Travel®

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Truist Business Travel Rewards credit card

Truist Enjoy Beyond credit card

Truist Enjoy Travel credit card

UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card

United ClubSM Infinite Card

UnitedSM Explorer Card

United QuestSM Card

USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card

U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card

U.S. Bank FlexPerks® Gold American Express® Card

Use your loyalty program points

Some loyalty programs offer their members the opportunity to redeem accumulated points to cover the application fee for TSA PreCheck. While not as widely available as credit card reimbursements, these redemption options can be a valuable perk for frequent travelers.

The current rewards programs that provide TSA PreCheck enrollment as a member benefit or by redeeming points/miles include:

IHG One Rewards: 30,000 points

Marriott Bonvoy: 25,000 Bonvoy points

United Mileage Plus: 11,000 MileagePlus miles

Use your military benefits

For military members holding a Department of Defense ID card, TSA PreCheck comes as an invaluable perk, available completely free of charge. These military members include:

Active duty service members

Members of the National Guard

Reservists

Department of Defense civilian employees

Cadets and midshipmen of the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and six State Maritime Academies.

Start enjoying your TSA PreCheck today

Now that you know how to get TSA PreCheck for free, it’s time to enjoy the benefits of this fabulous perk. By leveraging various methods, from credit card benefits to loyalty program redemptions, obtaining TSA PreCheck for free is within reach for many travelers.

Editors' Recommendations