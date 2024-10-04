 Skip to main content
This is how to pack protein powder for air travel

a jar of protein powder next to a scoop of protein powder
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

With airline restrictions and the fear of spilling powder everywhere, traveling with protein powder can feel like a bit of a dilemma. But don’t worry, it’s doable to pack your protein powder and take it on the go for air travel – without ending up in a sticky (or powdery) situation! Here’s how to pack protein powder for air travel.

TSA rules for traveling with protein powder

inside of airport
Matthew Turner / Pexels

Before you start packing, it’s important to know the TSA’s rules about bringing powders on planes. As of now, the TSA allows powders, including protein powder, in both carry-on and checked luggage. However, if you’re bringing more than 12 ounces (about 350 grams) of protein powder in your carry-on, it may require additional screening. 

To avoid delays at security, consider keeping your protein powder in a clear, resealable bag or a well-sealed container. This makes it easy for TSA officers to inspect it without having to open every nook and cranny of your luggage. While protein powder is generally not a high-risk item, it’s always a good idea to cooperate if they need to check it more closely.

How much protein powder should you bring during travel?

scoop of brown powder next to a white container
Supplements On Demand / Pexels

The next big question is: How much protein powder should you actually bring on your trip? Well, that depends on the length of your trip and your daily intake. For short trips of three to five days, you might only need a small container or a few pre-measured servings. But if you’re away for a couple of weeks or more, you’ll need to pack a bit more.

One of the easiest ways to pack protein powder is to pre-portion it into individual servings. This way, you know exactly how much you’re bringing, and it’s easy to whip up a shake while you’re on the go.

Here’s a pro tip: Instead of bringing the whole tub of protein powder (which can take up a ton of space), use ziplock bags or travel-friendly containers. You can even use shaker bottles with storage compartments for an all-in-one solution.

How to choose the right container for transporting protein powder 

protein shaker bottle
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

Let’s talk containers. You want something that’s spill-proof, lightweight, and compact. Bringing a giant tub of protein powder in your suitcase? Not ideal. Instead, consider these options:

  • Resealable plastic bags: These are great because they’re flexible, lightweight, and easy to pack. Make sure they’re securely sealed to prevent any powder leaks. For extra security, you can double-bag the powder.
  • Travel-sized containers: There are tons of portable, stackable containers made specifically for powders. These containers are often airtight and are designed to keep everything fresh.
  • Shaker bottle compartments: Some shaker bottles have compartments built into the bottom where you can store a serving or two of protein powder. This makes mixing on the go super convenient.
  • Empty pill organizers or spice jars: If you’re only packing small amounts, repurposing an empty pill organizer or a spice jar is a great way to store a few servings.

Whatever you choose, make sure it’s easy to open and close – and keep in mind that TSA agents may need to inspect it.

Packing protein powder in checked vs. carry-on luggage

man holding a brown bag
Jan de Keijzer / Unsplash

Should you pack your protein powder in your checked luggage or carry-on? The answer depends on how much powder you’re bringing and how often you plan on using it during your travels.

  • Carry-on: If you’re bringing less than 12 ounces of protein powder and you’ll need it during your flight or shortly after landing, your carry-on is a great option. This way, it’s easily accessible, and you don’t have to wait until you’ve retrieved your checked luggage to get your protein fix.
  • Checked luggage: If you’re packing a larger quantity or if you don’t need immediate access, consider stashing your protein powder in your checked bag. This frees up space in your carry-on and avoids the hassle of additional TSA screening.

Bonus tip: If you do pack your protein powder in checked luggage, make sure it’s well-cushioned. You don’t want your shaker bottle or containers breaking open mid-flight!

How to avoid spills and messes

spilled protein powder
Aleksander Saks / Unsplash

One of the biggest concerns when traveling with protein powder is avoiding those dreaded spills. After all, no one wants to open their suitcase to find protein powder everywhere! To prevent this, here are a few helpful tips:

  • Double-bag everything: If you’re using ziplock bags, double-bagging can give you extra peace of mind.
  • Secure lids tightly: Make sure any containers you use have tightly secured lids. Even if it seems like they’re sealed, give them a quick check before packing them in your suitcase.
  • Use tape: For an added layer of protection, use a little bit of tape to seal any container lids or ziplock bags. This will help prevent accidental opening during your trip.

