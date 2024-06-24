 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are the best things to do in Savannah, GA

Put these Savannah activities on your to-do list

By
white and brown boat on sea during sunset
Tyler Edic / Unsplash

If you’re looking for a city that’s got it all – charm, history, and a whole lot of Southern hospitality – then look no further than Savannah, Georgia. This place is like stepping into a time machine, with its cobblestone streets, old oak trees covered in Spanish moss, and gorgeous antebellum architecture that’ll make your jaw drop. 

It doesn’t matter if you’re a history buff, a foodie, or just need a pretty place to escape to; Savannah has something for everyone. Here are some of the best things to do in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Videos

1. Stroll through Forsyth Park

a fountain outside with water in it
Susi Kleiman / Unsplash

First up, you can’t miss Forsyth Park – it’s the heart and soul of Savannah. This massive 30-acre park is home to the famous Forsyth Fountain, which has been around since 1858. 

Take a leisurely walk through the park, have a picnic under the shade of the old oak trees, or join a yoga class on the lush green lawn. It’s also a prime spot for people-watching and getting a feel for the local vibe, as the park hosts all sorts of events and festivals throughout the year. Oh, and don’t forget to take a selfie in front of the fountain – it’s a Savannah must-do!

2. Explore the Historic District

green trees near white concrete building during daytime
Sunira Moses / Unsplash

Next, take a step back in time and explore Savannah’s Historic District. Wander through the streets lined with beautifully preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings, each with its own unique style and story. 

Make sure to check out landmarks like the Owens-Thomas House, a jaw-dropping example of English Regency architecture; the Telfair Academy, the oldest public art museum in the Southeast; and the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, home of the Girl Scouts’ founder. 

3. Take a ghost tour

streets of Savannah, Georgia at night
Mick Haupt / Unsplash

If you’re feeling brave, try out a ghost tour! Savannah is known as one of the most haunted cities in America, and these tours are legendary. Whether you’re into walking tours, trolley tours, or even haunted pub crawls (yes, that’s a thing!), you’ll hear spine-chilling tales of restless spirits and haunted landmarks that’ll give you the heebie-jeebies. 

Some top picks include the Ghosts & Gravestones Tour, which takes you through the city’s most haunted spots, and the Blue Orb Ghost Tour, which offers a more up-close-and-personal experience. Even if you’re a skeptic, these tours are a fun and unique way to learn about Savannah’s dark history and folklore.

4. Visit Bonaventure Cemetery

Bonaventure Cemetery sign in Savannah, Georgia
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Speaking of spooky, you’ve got to check out Bonaventure Cemetery. It’s way more than just a graveyard – it’s a hauntingly beautiful place filled with intricate tombstones, sculptures, and greenery. You might recognize it from the book and movie “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” As you wander through the grounds, you’ll discover elaborate memorials, grand mausoleums, and even some famous graves, like that of Johnny Mercer, the legendary songwriter. 

5. Indulge in Southern cuisine

photo of a pink house in Savannah, Georgia
Daniel Mayer, CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Foodies, listen up – Savannah is a paradise for y’all. The city is famous for its mouthwatering Southern cuisine, which showcases the region’s rich culinary heritage and fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. 

Treat yourself to classic dishes like shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and fall-off-the-bone barbecue at beloved spots like The Olde Pink House, a fancy restaurant housed in a gorgeous 18th-century mansion; Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, a family-style joint serving up traditional Southern fare; and The Grey, a modern Southern restaurant located in a beautifully restored Greyhound bus terminal. 

And for a sweet treat, pop into Leopold’s Ice Cream, a Savannah staple since 1919, where you can indulge in handcrafted ice cream flavors like Tutti Frutti and Honey Almond & Cream. Yum!

6. Enjoy the riverfront

river and bridge during daytime in Savannah, Georgia
Kelly / Pexels

For a laid-back day out, head to Savannah’s Riverfront. Stroll along River Street, lined with cobblestones and historic buildings, and browse the mix of shops, galleries, and restaurants. 

Watch the ships go by on the Savannah River, and be sure to stop by the famous Waving Girl statue, which honors Florence Martus, who greeted ships for over 44 years. You can also hop on a riverboat cruise to learn more about the city’s maritime history and take in stunning views of the riverfront and skyline. 

7. Visit the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

outside view of the savannah college of art and design building
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

SCAD is a big deal in Savannah and plays a huge role in the city’s vibrant arts scene. Pop into the SCAD Museum of Art to check out contemporary art exhibitions featuring works by both big-name and up-and-coming artists. 

The museum is housed in a stunning former 19th-century railway depot and has an impressive collection of artwork in all sorts of mediums. You’ll feel SCAD’s influence all over the city, from the numerous galleries showcasing student and alumni work to the SCAD Store, where you can snag unique art and design pieces created by SCAD artists. 

8. Take a trolley tour

green and red trolley in Savannah, Georgia
LoneStarMike, CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

If you want a quick and easy way to get a feel for Savannah’s rich history and main attractions, hop on a trolley tour. Companies like Old Town Trolley Tours offer guided tours that take you through the Historic District, past beautiful squares, and to all the important landmarks. 

Along the way, knowledgeable guides will share interesting facts and stories about the city’s past and present. It’s a great way to get your bearings, especially if you’re short on time or want to cover a lot of ground in a day. Plus, many trolley tours offer hop-on and hop-off options, so you can explore specific attractions at your own pace.

9. Relax on Tybee Island

black and white lighthouse during daytime
Jessica Furtney / Unsplash

When you need a break from the city, head to Tybee Island – it’s just a short drive from downtown Savannah and offers a relaxing beach escape. Spend a day soaking up the sun, swimming in the Atlantic, or exploring the island’s charming shops and restaurants. 

For a dose of history and some great views, visit the historic Tybee Island Light Station and Museum and climb to the top of the lighthouse. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a bike and pedal along the island’s scenic trails or try your hand at water sports like kayaking, paddleboarding, or surfing. As the day winds down, head to the pier to catch the sunset and treat yourself to a scoop of ice cream or a seafood dinner at one of the island’s laid-back eateries.

10. Experience Savannah’s nightlife

four drinking glasses on bar top with skyline in background
Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

Savannah’s nightlife is just as diverse as its daytime activities. Catch some live music at venues like the Savannah Smiles Dueling Pianos Saloon, where talented musicians battle it out in a lively, interactive show, or sip craft cocktails at speakeasies like The Alley Cat Lounge, a hidden gem tucked away in the historic district. For a chill evening, head to one of the many rooftop bars, like Peregrin, for incredible views of the city skyline.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
This is the best time to visit Portugal
When should you book your vacation?
Portugal

Are you thinking about planning a trip to Portugal? Known for its stunning coastline, charming cities, and delectable foods, Portugal is a popular year-round vacation destination. However, the best time to visit Portugal depends on what you are looking for. Whether you’re a budget traveler seeking the best deals, a beach lover chasing the sun, or an adventurer eager to immerse yourself in local festivals and events, timing your trip right can make all of the difference. From the hot temperatures of summer to the festive charm of winter, let’s discover the best time for you to head out on the perfect Portuguese adventure.
The best time to visit for good weather

For travelers seeking the best weather, summer (June to August) is the ideal time to visit Portugal. This season boasts the warmest and sunniest days, with daytime temperatures often reaching the high 80sºF and minimal rainfall. This time is perfect for beach vacations, particularly in the Algarve region, where you’ll find crystal clear waters and golden sands. 

Read more
These are the 7 best golf courses in the world
Championship Course at Royal County Down

Royal County Down Championship Course, Scotland Royal County Down

Visiting and playing at famous golf courses is like skiing at noted resorts. At your local course (or mountain), you can refine your skills and enjoy what the sport offers. Over time, you might yearn for more — like a world-class course design or a towering peak — and traveling to the finest venues lets you realize that goal.

Read more
Olympian Tom Daley shares his top European travel spots for sports enthusiasts
See Europe like an Olympian
Tom Daley picture in sweater

Summer in Europe. There is so much to see and do — especially if you’re a sports fan. But if it’s your first time visiting, or you don’t know your way around, you could be lost and confused instead of having the time of your life. Not only that, but flying between cities takes time and energy, taking away from time spent exploring.

To help you plan a European vacation like nothing else, Trainline — Europe’s No. 1 train and bus booking service — tapped Olympic gold medal-winning diver Tom Daley. With Tom’s experience traveling the world and his diverse interests, he authored “Tom Daley's Summer Sports Tour of Europe,” so you can know where to go and enjoy the convenience of going by train.

Read more