Put these Savannah activities on your to-do list

If you’re looking for a city that’s got it all – charm, history, and a whole lot of Southern hospitality – then look no further than Savannah, Georgia. This place is like stepping into a time machine, with its cobblestone streets, old oak trees covered in Spanish moss, and gorgeous antebellum architecture that’ll make your jaw drop.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a history buff, a foodie, or just need a pretty place to escape to; Savannah has something for everyone. Here are some of the best things to do in Savannah, GA.

1. Stroll through Forsyth Park

First up, you can’t miss Forsyth Park – it’s the heart and soul of Savannah. This massive 30-acre park is home to the famous Forsyth Fountain, which has been around since 1858.

Take a leisurely walk through the park, have a picnic under the shade of the old oak trees, or join a yoga class on the lush green lawn. It’s also a prime spot for people-watching and getting a feel for the local vibe, as the park hosts all sorts of events and festivals throughout the year. Oh, and don’t forget to take a selfie in front of the fountain – it’s a Savannah must-do!

2. Explore the Historic District

Next, take a step back in time and explore Savannah’s Historic District. Wander through the streets lined with beautifully preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings, each with its own unique style and story.

Make sure to check out landmarks like the Owens-Thomas House, a jaw-dropping example of English Regency architecture; the Telfair Academy, the oldest public art museum in the Southeast; and the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, home of the Girl Scouts’ founder.

3. Take a ghost tour

If you’re feeling brave, try out a ghost tour! Savannah is known as one of the most haunted cities in America, and these tours are legendary. Whether you’re into walking tours, trolley tours, or even haunted pub crawls (yes, that’s a thing!), you’ll hear spine-chilling tales of restless spirits and haunted landmarks that’ll give you the heebie-jeebies.

Some top picks include the Ghosts & Gravestones Tour, which takes you through the city’s most haunted spots, and the Blue Orb Ghost Tour, which offers a more up-close-and-personal experience. Even if you’re a skeptic, these tours are a fun and unique way to learn about Savannah’s dark history and folklore.

4. Visit Bonaventure Cemetery

Speaking of spooky, you’ve got to check out Bonaventure Cemetery. It’s way more than just a graveyard – it’s a hauntingly beautiful place filled with intricate tombstones, sculptures, and greenery. You might recognize it from the book and movie “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” As you wander through the grounds, you’ll discover elaborate memorials, grand mausoleums, and even some famous graves, like that of Johnny Mercer, the legendary songwriter.

5. Indulge in Southern cuisine

Foodies, listen up – Savannah is a paradise for y’all. The city is famous for its mouthwatering Southern cuisine, which showcases the region’s rich culinary heritage and fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

Treat yourself to classic dishes like shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and fall-off-the-bone barbecue at beloved spots like The Olde Pink House, a fancy restaurant housed in a gorgeous 18th-century mansion; Mrs. Wilkes’ Dining Room, a family-style joint serving up traditional Southern fare; and The Grey, a modern Southern restaurant located in a beautifully restored Greyhound bus terminal.

And for a sweet treat, pop into Leopold’s Ice Cream, a Savannah staple since 1919, where you can indulge in handcrafted ice cream flavors like Tutti Frutti and Honey Almond & Cream. Yum!

6. Enjoy the riverfront

For a laid-back day out, head to Savannah’s Riverfront. Stroll along River Street, lined with cobblestones and historic buildings, and browse the mix of shops, galleries, and restaurants.

Watch the ships go by on the Savannah River, and be sure to stop by the famous Waving Girl statue, which honors Florence Martus, who greeted ships for over 44 years. You can also hop on a riverboat cruise to learn more about the city’s maritime history and take in stunning views of the riverfront and skyline.

7. Visit the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

SCAD is a big deal in Savannah and plays a huge role in the city’s vibrant arts scene. Pop into the SCAD Museum of Art to check out contemporary art exhibitions featuring works by both big-name and up-and-coming artists.

The museum is housed in a stunning former 19th-century railway depot and has an impressive collection of artwork in all sorts of mediums. You’ll feel SCAD’s influence all over the city, from the numerous galleries showcasing student and alumni work to the SCAD Store, where you can snag unique art and design pieces created by SCAD artists.

8. Take a trolley tour

If you want a quick and easy way to get a feel for Savannah’s rich history and main attractions, hop on a trolley tour. Companies like Old Town Trolley Tours offer guided tours that take you through the Historic District, past beautiful squares, and to all the important landmarks.

Along the way, knowledgeable guides will share interesting facts and stories about the city’s past and present. It’s a great way to get your bearings, especially if you’re short on time or want to cover a lot of ground in a day. Plus, many trolley tours offer hop-on and hop-off options, so you can explore specific attractions at your own pace.

9. Relax on Tybee Island

When you need a break from the city, head to Tybee Island – it’s just a short drive from downtown Savannah and offers a relaxing beach escape. Spend a day soaking up the sun, swimming in the Atlantic, or exploring the island’s charming shops and restaurants.

For a dose of history and some great views, visit the historic Tybee Island Light Station and Museum and climb to the top of the lighthouse. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a bike and pedal along the island’s scenic trails or try your hand at water sports like kayaking, paddleboarding, or surfing. As the day winds down, head to the pier to catch the sunset and treat yourself to a scoop of ice cream or a seafood dinner at one of the island’s laid-back eateries.

10. Experience Savannah’s nightlife

Savannah’s nightlife is just as diverse as its daytime activities. Catch some live music at venues like the Savannah Smiles Dueling Pianos Saloon, where talented musicians battle it out in a lively, interactive show, or sip craft cocktails at speakeasies like The Alley Cat Lounge, a hidden gem tucked away in the historic district. For a chill evening, head to one of the many rooftop bars, like Peregrin, for incredible views of the city skyline.

