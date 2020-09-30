  1. Travel

5 Haunted Vacation Rental Homes Worthy of Halloween 2020

By

From bars to international travel to the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, it seems like COVID-19 has shut down everything. Nationwide social distancing policies mean Halloween 2020 might be a non-starter, too. But, just because you can’t — or shouldn’t — throw a party or visit your neighbors’ homes this October 31st doesn’t mean you have to call the holiday off. Renting a haunted vacation home might just be the best and safest way to celebrate Halloween this year. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in America that you can rent right now.

Fleur de Lis Mansion

New Orleans, Louisiana

Fleur de Lis Mansion
VRBO

Thanks to its long, sordid past, New Orleans has been a popular haunt (pun intended) for those interested in ghosts, the supernatural, and the occult for centuries. The owners of the city’s historical Fleur de Lis Mansion claim three of the property’s suites are haunted. With help from paranormal investigators Michael Bill and Mario Pinheiro of New Orleans Ghost City Tours, they gathered evidence of a spirit named Billy, who is believed to live in the house. However, he appears to be more mischievous than malevolent and is known to play pranks on guests like pulling down their bedding in the night or sliding a chair out from under them in the dining room.

Shamrock House

Sunset, South Carolina

Shamrock House
VRBO

There’s something both charming and “off” about Shamrock House. It feels like either the perfect setting for a quaint, family-friendly wilderness getaway or a “cabin in the woods” slasher flick. Built in South Carolina’s Heritage Corridor, the entire compound dates back to at least 1925. Like many old homes, this one has plenty of stories — ghost stories, in particular. Guests report hearing the sounds of a woman the owners call Nancy. While they don’t confirm or deny her presence, they suspect she’s friendly, and her “weeping” is likely just the house’s creaky old floorboards. Guests can decide for themselves.

Belle Femme Townhouse

Salem, Massachusetts

Belle Femme Townhouse
VRBO

Like Shamrock House, many of New England’s historical homes can be seen as either charming or creepy. Belle Femme Townhouse is one such home. By day, it’s easy to appreciate its 18th-century charm; by night, it’s even easier to imagine it taking on a more sinister feel. While the house itself may or may not be haunted, the surrounding town of Salem has long been considered one of the most cursed places in America. The vacation rental is an ideal base to explore the nearby Witch Museum, The Witch House, or to take a witch-related tour around the McIntire Historic District.

Featherbed Railroad Bed and Breakfast Resort

Nice, California

Featherbed Railroad Bed and Breakfast-Resort
VRBO

Guests of California’s Featherbed Railroad Bed & Breakfast Resort overnight in one of nine former railroad cabooses. But, it’s the Celebrations caboose where many report ongoing supernatural activity. Over the years, innkeepers have heard claims of a man in old-timey striped pajamas wandering around the Celebrations room or even sitting on the bed. The ghost, believed to be a former railroad worker, has scared some guests so much that they’ve asked to switch rooms.

Inn at Aberdeen

Valparaiso, Indiana

Inn at Aberdeen
Inn at Aberdeen

Guests at Indiana’s Inn at Aberdeen report late-night sightings of a little girl ghost on the master staircase. After a thorough investigation, Indiana Ghost Trackers found that the inn’s original inhabitant, Sarah Ritter, and her two children died inside the home. The paranormal group recorded evidence of a door repeatedly opening and closing behind them during their stay. Other guests claim the little girl “messed with their stuff” and turned their fireplace on and off in the middle of the night.

If a Halloween road trip is in the cards this year, check out our roundup of the most haunted places in America.

Editors' Recommendations

25 Netflix Shows to Binge Right Now

best netflix shows ratched

Scary Good: 10 Best Albums for the Halloween Season

halloween music

Restaurant Closures Won’t Stop Sommeliers From Sharing Their Knowledge

Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop

The 10 Best 90’s Movies Ever

best 90s movies ever clueless movie

Social Distance in Style at Australia’s Luxurious Lilypad Floating Villa

Lilypad Floating Villa

How to Properly Clean and Stow Your Travel Gear

clean store travel gear luggage closet

Airplane Seating Could Look Very Different in the Wake of COVID-19

Bio-Detection Dogs Could Sniff Out COVID-19 Among Air Travelers

Kruger Shalati Train Lodge Is a Luxury Boutique Hotel Atop a South African Bridge

Tips for Planning the Perfect Socially-Distant Road Trip

Go Ahead, Get Lost in Map Land

maps

Some Countries Consider Health Passports for Travelers, But There’s a Catch

united states passport

After COVID-19, Travel Bubbles Could Be the First Step for Travelers

travel bubble map magnifying glass

Iceland’s Panorama Glass Lodge Could Be the Perfect Base for Quarantining

Japan Considers Subsidizing Travelers’ Vacation Expenses