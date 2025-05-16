This surprising Southern city is the most affordable place to vacation this summer

If you’re looking for a summer getaway that won’t break the bank, Raleigh, North Carolina might just be your best bet. According to KAYAK’s new Travel Check-In report, Raleigh ranks as the most affordable U.S. destination for an all-in summer vacation.

KAYAK analyzed flight and hotel prices to find the best deals for travelers. They found that the average round-trip flight to Raleigh costs just $291, and a five-night hotel stay comes in at $745, bringing the total for a five-day trip to an incredibly reasonable $1,036. With overall flight prices down 7% compared to last year, it’s a smart time to plan.

While Raleigh might not be the South’s most talked-about summer spot, it has plenty to offer. Visitors can rent bikes to explore the city’s greenways, stroll through the North Carolina Museum of Art, or check out dinosaur fossils and hands-on exhibits at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

And while you won’t find an oceanfront here, there are plenty of public pools in town, and for a nature escape, Sandling Beach State Recreation Area is less than 40 minutes away, offering a swim beach, hiking trails, and shaded picnic spots.

The full list of the most affordable all-in trips

Here’s the full list of the most affordable all-in trips, according to KAYAK’s research. Prices include both airfare and hotels.