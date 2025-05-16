 Skip to main content
This surprising Southern city is the most affordable place to vacation this summer

You may want to consider a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina this year

By
Raleigh North Carolina
Wileydoc / Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a summer getaway that won’t break the bank, Raleigh, North Carolina might just be your best bet. According to KAYAK’s new Travel Check-In report, Raleigh ranks as the most affordable U.S. destination for an all-in summer vacation.

KAYAK analyzed flight and hotel prices to find the best deals for travelers. They found that the average round-trip flight to Raleigh costs just $291, and a five-night hotel stay comes in at $745, bringing the total for a five-day trip to an incredibly reasonable $1,036. With overall flight prices down 7% compared to last year, it’s a smart time to plan.

While Raleigh might not be the South’s most talked-about summer spot, it has plenty to offer. Visitors can rent bikes to explore the city’s greenways, stroll through the North Carolina Museum of Art, or check out dinosaur fossils and hands-on exhibits at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

And while you won’t find an oceanfront here, there are plenty of public pools in town, and for a nature escape, Sandling Beach State Recreation Area is less than 40 minutes away, offering a swim beach, hiking trails, and shaded picnic spots.

The full list of the most affordable all-in trips

Panama City Beach
Gabily / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of the most affordable all-in trips, according to KAYAK’s research. Prices include both airfare and hotels.

  1. Raleigh, North Carolina: $1,036 for a five-day trip
  2. Jacksonville, Florida: $1,044 for a five-day trip
  3. Panama City, Panama: $1,118 for a five-day trip
  4. Mexico City, Mexico: $1,118 for a five-day trip
  5. Albuquerque, New Mexico: $1,125 for a five-day trip
  6. Calgary, Canada: $1,141 for a five-day trip
  7. Pensacola, Florida: $1,145 for a five-day trip
  8. Phoenix, Arizona: $1,148 for a five-day trip
  9. Minneapolis, Minnesota: $1,152 for a five-day trip
  10. Portland, Oregon: $1,162 for a five-day trip
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…

